California has an economy that ranks among the top five in the world, making it the land of opportunities. The business market is certainly no exception, and it’s no wonder many entrepreneurs are looking for ways to get a foothold in the Golden State. If you’re one of them, then you’ll want to pay attention – May 2023 is going to be an especially interesting month for businesses that are up for sale!

Interesting Businesses for Sale in California

To give those interested in finding unique opportunities a jumpstart, here are ten interesting businesses for sale in California this May that have the potential to be profitable.

Family Arcade and Amusement Center

If you’ve ever daydreamed about owning a business that caters to children, here’s your chance! This family arcade and amusement center for sale in Burbank, CA, is the perfect place for kids of all ages to enjoy themselves. The center is nestled in the Burbank Town Center area in the Burbank Town Center Mall. What’s more, is that the location is quickly growing. For example, a new IKEA store and housing developments are being built just a few blocks away.

After more than 40 successful years, the owner is looking forward to retirement and will train the new owner. Training consists of up to six weeks, 25 hours/week, to ensure a smooth transition.

The asking price for the business is $675K. Included in the price is approximately $300K of arcade equipment that is well-maintained and in excellent condition. The gross revenue for the center is $560K, and its cash flow is $260K. The business also includes three employees that will help the new owner make their mark in the California entertainment industry.

Turn-Key Fast Casual Restaurant Business For Sale

This turn-key fast casual restaurant business for sale in Alameda, CA, is set up to be franchised. It is family owned and operated and has a seating capacity of 48 people. The restaurant, which is located in the heart of the famed Park Street Business District, does a tremendous amount of walk-up, takeout and delivery transactions. Their catering business is also very well established.

One huge upside to this business is the potential for growth. For instance, you can add an ABC license and beer and wine to the menu. More advertising opportunities are also available, such as catering to the busy downtown corporate offices and businesses in the area.

The asking price for this 2,700 SF establishment is $499K. All the furniture, fixtures and equipment to run the place are included in that price, save for the soda dispenser and dishwasher. The gross revenue for the restaurant currently stands at around $1.3K a year, and its cash flow is $225K. 18 employees will help the new owner get their feet wet in the fast casual restaurant industry.

Bridal and Tuxedo Boutique in San Diego, CA (Mission Valley)

Love is in the air, and this bridal and tuxedo boutique in the San Diego metro area is up for grabs for a mere $250K. Since it was established over 25 years ago, it has become one of the top bridal dress boutiques and tuxedo rental shops in America’s Finest City.

This boutique in Mission Valley is conveniently located very close to the main San Diego freeways and the Mexican border, giving it tons of exposure. The 2,420 SF shop offers competitive prices on tuxedos, suits and wedding gowns & accessories. If you want to increase revenue, you can add new products and services related to the wedding industry.

Included in the sale is all the FF&E and inventory needed to run it. The purchase price also includes the social media accounts and website, which are doing a great job at helping to bring in customers. The gross revenue for this bridal boutique is $630K a year, with a cash flow of around $100K. The seller is willing to draw up a new lease agreement for additional years if the buyer requires it.

Modern 3-location in Los Angeles Area

This 18-year-old business has become a staple in the LA community, earning a reputation as having the top cafes in town. The opportunity consists of three cafes in Beverly Hills, West Hollywood and Sherman Oaks. It is renowned for its modern European-style menu that’s filled with delectable items like sandwiches, crepes, waffles, specialty coffees and a diverse range of pastries.

The locations benefit from the scores of tourists and visitors on Melrose Ave from the nearby West Hollywood shopping district. Loyal customers, including celebrities, flock to the cafes for their favorite drinks and snacks. Its delivery service through popular food delivery apps has enabled even more customers to enjoy its delicious offerings.

You can buy this 3-location European Cafe Business in Los Angeles, CA, for $2.3 million. The sale includes all three desirable locations that are fully loaded with modern, reliable equipment – pretty much everything you need to get started. The gross revenue for this business is around $1 million a year, and it has a cash flow of $470K. This business presents a one-of-a-kind opportunity to venture into restaurant franchising and elevate a brand.

Very Attractive – Almost Absentee Run Liquor Store

Located in Riverside County, CA, is this attractive and almost absentee-run liquor store. The store has a good deal of upside potential since most of its sales are liquor, beer and wine. In addition, it is strategically located on the corner of one of the busiest streets in the county while also being adjacent to residential and business communities. These benefits position it for a steady stream of vehicle and foot traffic.

However, one of the best things about this business is that it requires very little hands-on owner involvement due to the experienced staff that will be included in the sale. In fact, the seller only works a few short hours a day, three days a week, conducting managerial duties.

The asking price for this well-maintained and reputable business is $265K. Its gross revenue is $561K, and cash flow stands at $51K. You could gain additional revenue by adding a liquor delivery service, food items and beer, wine and spirit tastings.

Successful French Bistro | 2022-Gross $1.2 Million | Near Berkeley, CA

Calling all French cuisine lovers – here is your chance to own a successful French bistro in the heart of an affluent neighborhood! Located near Berkeley, CA, in Alameda County, this restaurant is in a historic district within a happening intersection. In addition, it draws foot and vehicle traffic from nearby affluent neighborhoods that want to partake in its unique, fine dining experience.

For nearly two decades, this staple’s outstanding food made it a heavily frequented destination for diners driving from surrounding communities. They are greeted by an expansive dining area that seats 60 diners in the 1,456 SF building. More than 30 more can dine al fresco in its outside seats.

This French bistro’s listing price is $350K, and its gross revenue currently stands at around $1.2 million. Its cash flow is about $175K. This is a fantastic opportunity to enter a business that generates a good income and has a loyal customer base.

Highly Profitable Pool Service Business – SBA Prequalified

If you have a passion for managing a profitable pool service business, this listing in sunny San Mateo, CA, will serve you well. Since 1982 they’ve been offering a full range of pool repair and maintenance services to their more than 1,100 happy homeowner and business customers in the Bay Area.

The sale price is $2.9 million, and for that, you get cleaning equipment valued at $180K, 17 vehicles and 18 employees that are willing to stay on board. The gross revenue for this business stands at $3.16 million, with a cash flow close to $606K. Also, the pool service business is in the midst of implementing a price increase that is estimated to add more than $100K+ to EBITDA/SDE starting in 2023, which will push it to over $700K!

The seller is also offering four weeks of training for the new owner if needed. This business has been pre-qualified for an SBA loan, which could save you a lot of money in terms of a down payment.

Cabinet Manufacturer: Commercial & Residential, Est. 40+ Years

This cabinet manufacturer in Los Angeles County has been around for four decades. The business specializes in making precision custom-made cabinets for commercial, residential and public and private work. The manufacturing company ships its products across the country and also does full interior remodeling in southern California.

In 2022, the company’s revenues were more than $5.3 million, and the seller’s discretionary earnings were $600K plus. The sale price is $1.1 million, and the gross revenue stands at nearly $5.4 million. The sellers are willing to assist with the transition, with one of them willing to stay for a longer time to show you the ropes.

This business boasts a highly skilled and experienced team comprised of key positions such as foreman, draftsman, scheduler, and estimator, among others, who handle all back and front office operations. With a diverse team in place, the new owner gets optimal productivity and efficiency in all facets of the business – not to mention a lot of assistance with a smooth transition.

200% Growth Therapy Wellness Business

If you’re looking for a business opportunity with substantial growth potential in the lucrative health and wellness industry, this therapy wellness business located in Silicon Valley could be an excellent fit. No medical certification is required to operate, either. That fact makes it an accessible opportunity for anyone interested in the growing demand for mental health and rejuvenation services.

The business is based in an extremely prosperous demographic in the heart of Silicon Valley. It has a client list of more than 16,000 loyal customers. The facility is located in Redwood City, which is only a short drive from Stanford and tech giants like Google and LinkedIn. It is also located on El Camino Real, which is close to Bed Bath & Beyond, Starbucks and other high-traffic businesses. These aspects have enabled the business to have a dependable customer base that continues to grow. That, and the fact that the business has an impressive average transaction size of $129, makes it a great option for any investor.

The growth therapy wellness business has seen an increase in sales of more than a whopping 200% during the pandemic as people seek health and wellness therapies to alleviate stress. The sellers are offering an attractive listing price of $319K, which includes equipment to help run the business, warranties and supplies. Its gross revenue stands at around $430K, with a cash flow of over $110K.

