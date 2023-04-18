There are more than 2.8 million small businesses in sunny Florida, according to the SBA. The state shines bright on businesses in its borders, with a variety of options ranging from high-end restaurants to successful retail stores. This means there are plenty of opportunities for entrepreneurs to invest in small businesses and make a healthy profit.

Here are 9 interesting businesses for sale in Florida that could be great investments.

Record Setting and Profitable Pool Supply Store, Now Available!

Warm and sunny Florida has no shortage of pools, so it’s no surprise that a business selling pool supplies has been hugely successful. This well-known store in Zephyrhills, FL, has broken sales records every year since its opening and offers a wide selection of supplies for both residential and commercial customers, as well as installation services.

Furthermore, the pool supply store also has excellent potential for growth and expansion. You could add other ancillary services easily – such as leak detection and pressure washing, to name a few. The store also operates in a location with tons of foot traffic, servicing pools that require unique water chemistry.

The asking price is $425K, and it can be financed with $200K down. The seller’s current staff are knowledgeable and experienced professionals who can help you maximize profits and bring your entrepreneurial goals to fruition. With a well-experienced staff, loyal customers, and an unbeatable location, this store is ready to keep providing outstanding service and sales.

Tile And Stone Fabrication And Installation Business For Sale

This well-established Florida business supplies high-quality tile and stone fabrication and installation. The business operates out of two locations in Sarasota and Tampa and draws customers throughout these areas. Thanks to its excellent reputation for quality products and services, it enjoys a steady flow of loyal repeat customers all year round.

The owner has invested heavily in state-of-the-art equipment to ensure top performance, and the store offers a wide variety of tile and stone products. Additionally, the company has close relationships with stone suppliers in Italy, allowing them to beat the competition and secure favorable terms and great prices for materials.

The asking price is $433K, with owner financing available. If you decide to take it on, the projects there often wind up in the mid-5-figure ranges. With the right effort and energy, this profitable business can easily experience growth. This is a fantastic opportunity for a motivated buyer looking to get into this lucrative industry.

Rickey’s Restaurant & Sports Bar for Sale – Over 48 Years in Business

For nearly 50 years, the folks at Rickey’s Restaurant and Sports Bar have served customers in the community of Hollywood, FL, with excellent food and outstanding service. They offer wine and domestic drafts and a wide variety of pub-style meals that include finger sandwich assortments, chicken wing platters (with signature wing sauce) and fresh salads.

The current owners have created an excellent environment and a welcoming atmosphere that keeps customers coming back. As such, the restaurant enjoys a steady stream of regular clients who come in for lunch or dinner, as well as the late-night crowd.

Rickey’s consistently makes $2.5 million annually with over $700K in net profit. The asking price is $3.9 million, which includes the name, lease, goodwill and option to buy the building. This business opportunity is perfect for anyone looking to break into a restaurant or bar business with an already established clientele base.

Upscale Mediterranean Wine Bar & Restaurant

This Mediterranean Wine Bar & Restaurant is an ideal opportunity to hit the ground running with an upscale restaurant in the Sunshine State. This profitable opportunity in Broward County has become an incredibly popular place for tourists and locals alike since its opening. Everything from its immersive Mediterranean gourmet dishes to its belly dancers and live music positively ignites the place!

They serve fare with an emphasis on kosher-free and dairy-free meat, along with vegetable entrees. The wine bar features an extensive list of Mediterranean and Middle Eastern wines, making it the perfect spot for brunch, casual dinners or special occasions.

The owner currently spends no time at the business and is able to leave all operations up to their capable expert staff. With already-established relationships with vendors and a great local reputation, this business is already primed for success. The asking price is a low $800K, which includes the name, operational profits and $250K of furniture, equipment and fixtures.

Highly Profitable Florist with Year-on-Year Growth

The flower business is flourishing in Florida, and this highly profitable florist in Davenport, FL, is no exception. In operation for more than 20 years, it boasts an email database with tens of thousands of customers and a well-established brand with online review sites.

The business has become well-known for its premium selection of flowers, and plants. Additionally, its unique offerings such as plush animals, gift baskets, wine, and bath bombs help to appeal to a broader base of customers. Their expert florists are always available to help clients create the perfect gift for any occasion.

The asking price is $1.1 million, and it’s SBA-lender qualified if you’d like to purchase it with a loan. The sale includes $172K of FF&E and $30K of inventory. With the right effort and energy, this profitable business can continue its arc of $870K of annual revenue and year-on-year growth.

$1M Profits- Retail Auto Sales Locations Repair Shop, Owner Finance

This repair and auto sales shop in Citrus County has an asking price of $695K. With such a great price tag, it won’t last long. It has been in business for 22 years and is now a turn-key operation with steady year-on-year growth.

The retail auto sales component offers buy here, pay here financing and vehicles at below-market prices. The repair shop does full-service repairs and maintenance, and the automotive sales and repair divisions are managed by 16 highly knowledgeable employees with experience in the industry.

Included in the sale price are the name and goodwill, FF&E, and a million dollars of inventory. The seller offers to finance qualified buyers with industry experience. With over $1 million in profits, this is an excellent opportunity for someone who has always dreamed of owning an auto repair shop or retail car dealership!

Phenomenal and Very Profitable Breakfast, Brunch and Lunch Restaurant

This restaurant in Broward County has earned nearly 3,000 4.7-star ratings on Yelp and Google for its excellent breakfast, brunch and lunch offerings. In addition, all 2,500 SF of this standalone building is located on a highly traveled North Federal Highway near many tourist attractions and businesses.

For $1.48 million, it can be yours. With that comes an operating revenue of $545K, two weeks of training and 18 employees to take care of operations. The building’s rent is $7,500/month, and the owner will finance 25% of the purchase price to qualified future buyers.

The restaurant is currently open seven days from 6 am to 3 pm, but you can double your revenue if you stay open later. There are also tremendous growth opportunities through franchising or building the name into a multi-unit chain.

Relocatable Trucking & Logistical Business For Sale in Florida

This Orlando trucking and logistical business has been in operation for over 30 years. The seller is a home-based business, and the opportunity they are offering is relocatable. This fact makes it easy to move to wherever you’d like if you want to be closer to your customers or even expand into new markets. Additionally, the company is supported by an expert staff of six US-based employees that work from home.

The business provides truck brokerage and dispatching services beyond what many single companies offer and gets a commission for every load shipped. The business is often tasked to confirm that valuable shipments reach their destination most efficiently and cost-effectively.

This is an excellent opportunity for someone with a background in the transportation and logistics industry. The new owner will take advantage of a cash flow of nearly half a million dollars and a potential for significant growth. After paying the listing price of $1.75 million, you can roll your sleeves up and get busy making this relocatable trucking and logistical business your own.

Upscale Bicycle Shop for sale in beautiful Palm Beach, Florida

If you’re looking to own an upscale bicycle shop, then this retail opportunity in an upscale beach community might be right up your alley. Located on a main thoroughfare near buzzing beaches, hotels, and restaurants, this shop is well-positioned for continued growth.

This bike shop in beautiful Palm Beach has been operating for four years and has a strong reputation as the go-to place for cyclists in the area. They offer high-end bike brands and accessories, a customer base of over 3,000 people and competitive services.

With two knowledgeable and experienced employees included in the deal, all it takes is one motivated buyer to make this 1,600 SF bike shop successful. The bike shop’s $150K can be purchased separately. With a listing price of $300K, a cash flow of $60K and an owner willing to train you for two weeks, this business is ready for greatness!

We hope you enjoyed our roundup of interesting businesses in the Sunshine State and found it helpful.

For the latest, follow us on Google News.

