Interesting Businesses for Sale in Illinois

Have you ever thought about diversifying your revenue sources by purchasing a pre-existing business? In many cases, businesses that are for sale can be a much safer bet than building a company from the ground floor.

Currently, the following list of available businesses looks like they’d be very successful if taken over by the right person.

Businesses for Sale in Illinois

Business buyers in Illinois will find several fantastic businesses to choose from in the list below, including an equestrian supply company, a multi-million dollar trucking company and one of America’s most profitable wine businesses.

Established Successful Landscaping Company

This landscaping company in Lake County has a track record of 40 years, building a rock-solid reputation during that time. It’s almost a turnkey opportunity since the landscaping equipment needed to run the business comes with the deal. Extremely clean and well-maintained equipment, such as heavy-duty trucks & trailers, lawnmowers, backpack blowers, weed whackers and more, will all be yours for the asking price of $380K. Four experienced landscaping employees can stay on to sweeten the deal, too.

Currently, the business brings in more than $500K in annual revenue, and they don’t even have a website! The owners would like to retire, which provides the perfect opportunity to get into, or grow, a landscaping business.

The current cash flow for this business is $250K. With some marketing and the development of a website, this number could climb even higher. All their existing customers are residential, and they all live in the affluent North Shore Neighborhoods. Lastly, the seller is willing to finance 10% of the purchase for qualified borrowers.

Niche Equestrian Supply Business

There are 1.6 million American households that own at least one horse, and there are approximately 160,000 horses in the local area of this niche equestrian supply business. This opportunity would put you in the enviable position of providing food for almost 500 of them. At this 15,000 SF facility that’s for sale, you will produce a minimum of 2,150 tons of hay. Four employees make these “staple” items, and they have nearly two decades of experience.

The best part is that there is significant room for growth, so you can take their gross revenue of $893K and expand upon it. With a cash flow of $403K, you know that this company has already caught on in its local area. Another plus is that there are no real competitors in this market. In fact, no one has the brand presence, reputation or experience to equal them.

Getting into the equestrian supply business for their asking price of $1.8 million means you’ll definitely be able to make a profit within the first five years. Growing the business will allow you to reach this benchmark much sooner, too!

Profitable TITLE Boxing Gym

Is boxing your thing? Then get excited because this Profitable TITLE Boxing Gym is for sale in an extremely desirable suburb of Chicago. The TITLE company is an established franchise with more than 145 boxing gyms under its belt. You’d be franchising one of their locations.

The asking price is only $250K, and they have a very nice gross revenue of $432K. There are almost 400 monthly members, which means there is a robust, recurring revenue stream. In other words, the work of bringing in customers has already been done for you!

This is a well-established business, and it has been recently relocated. Therefore, it comes with brand-new equipment and signage. The current owner is staying with the franchise and will work on expanding their footprint. The boxing gym has a highly trained, dedicated team that can help you achieve success.

Craftsman Special – Northshore Historical Home Remodeler

Purchasing a company that’s been in business for more than 35 years is definitely a big advantage. This Northshore historical home remodeler offers a successful business that’s been built primarily from word-of-mouth referrals. In oshort, there is room to grow by doing some additional marketing. When you combine that with the excellent reputation the company already has, you know you’ll be getting something special.

The company provides upscale, historical renovations. Buyers can tap into the massive Chicago market and enjoy big-ticket projects, too. There is room for growth and expansion for a new business owner who can get the work completed without sacrificing quality. The asking price is $299K. You’ll quickly make this up, though, with gross revenue of $955K and a cash flow of $110K.

Financing is available with a strong offer, and the seller is committed to providing a thorough transition. If you are considering purchasing this interesting business, familiarity with the construction industry is highly recommended for the best success.

Established, Profitable Home Organization Company

This manufacturer & distributor of home organization products located in Tazewell County has a 50-state distribution network. It has been around since 1956, and since then, they’ve revolutionized the ironing industry by debuting ironing boards that are 42” long, now the industry standard.

Since 2015, they’ve been offering a fresh, more streamlined product line. The amazing thing is that even with all their growth, they are still custom-making every ironing center in Illinois. The company will train and support your new employees, including at their in-person training headquarters. Growth and expansion opportunities abound through its many bolt-on product designs that can be added to its current offerings.

You can get involved in this profitable home organization company for the asking price of $1.5 million. Their gross revenue is currently $3.8 million, and their cash flow sits at $370K. Additionally, this home organization business has its own website, along with a huge e-commerce presence with major names within the website.

$40MM+ in Revenue – Large Trucking Company in Chicago for Sale

If you’ve ever wanted to get involved in a trucking company, this one based in Bartlett, IL, is an amazing opportunity. The owner is planning to retire, which could be your big break! You can easily expand, too, as the company has received an excellent insurance rating, and there has been no limit placed on how many new drivers and trucks they can have.

Included in the sale is nearly $19K of FF&E. The company has hubs in Las Vegas and Chicago that help maximize route efficiency across the country. The business’s revenue has grown every year, and 80% of its revenue is derived from direct shippers.



The company is asking for $22 million, and you’ll be able to enjoy its gross revenue of $35 million. As a large company, there are a lot of expenses to take care of. Therefore, the cash flow sits at just below $6 million. The company is also selling a 30,000 SF property that rests on 6 acres for an additional $13 million.

Highly Profitable, One of the Most Successful Wine Shops in America

This successful wine shop is located within one of Chicagoland’s most upscale communities. It has been in business for 20 years and has low payroll (3.48%) and a low rent factor (2.35%). What’s more is that they sell a wine club membership for $35 a month, and they currently have almost 500 members!

The asking price is $2.3 million, and the store has a gross revenue of $2.1 million. It currently operates with two employees plus the owner, and it brings in a cash flow of $520K.

This stable, high-profit margin and recession-resistant company provides you with excellent means to diversify your investments and have an income of nearly $469K/year – all while only working 20 to 30 hours per week.

Very-Profitable Breakfast & Lunch Restaurant – Property Included!

Serving up a unique breakfast and lunch is this full-service restaurant in Will County, ILL. It offers online ordering and catering and comes with an inviting and warm exterior. Also, the breakfast and lunch establishment features a striking exterior and prime retail space.

The space for sales is 4,889 SF, consisting of 3,840 SF of restaurant space on the first floor and 1,049 SF of an apartment and newly built out office & storage space upstairs. The freestanding building features a recently added drive-thru, ample parking for 40 cars and a large pylon-type sign for advertising the name. The business is also ripe for other opportunities like gaming.

The asking price for this breakfast & lunch restaurant is a little over $1 million. There is FF&E included in the listing that’s valued at $175K. As a proven restaurant that’s been in business for 14 years, it comes with gross revenue of $1.2 million. The cash flow is $323K.

High-Volume Established Restaurant/Pizzeria & Bar w/Gaming & Property!

This local favorite in McHenry County, IL, has been serving piping-hot award-winning pizza and other delicious menu items to hungry crowds for 87 years. This type of visibility in the community makes this established restaurant a once-in-a-lifetime deal.

The restaurant dishes up double-dough, deep and thin pizza pies. It offers carryout, delivery and catering options in addition to its dining-in option. You can also add beer and liquor to the carryout option. The building, name, property and FF&E is included in its listed price of $875K. Inventory valued at $20K would need to be purchased separately.

In addition, the 3,545 SF free-standing restaurant is located in prime retail space with plenty of parking. It has a fully-loaded kitchen, a wrap-around bar with beers on tap and flat-screen TVs to watch sports games. The gross revenue hits $822K, and it has a cash flow of $120K. Its six video gaming machines alone brought gaming revenue in 2022 to $94K!

Well Established Franchise Home Care Agency w/Management Staff

Providing seniors with care is a very rewarding entrepreneurial path, and this franchise home care agency is a great fit if you want to enter the burgeoning market of senior care. If you buy into this 11-year-old franchise, you’ll get a high-end Northwest Chicago and suburban territory.

The capable management staff will be staying on, so you don’t need to do any hiring for a while. The manager will stay on after the agency is purchased, too, making on-site participation of the new owner minimal. The agency is founded on solid numbers and stellar seller earnings.

The listing price for this business is $234K, and it has gross revenue of $577K. Once all the expenses are paid for, you’ll have a cash flow of a little over $66K. Plus, there’s plenty of room to grow.

