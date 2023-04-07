Are you someone that is thinking of buying a small business in 2023? If the answer is yes, look no further than these interesting brick-and-mortar businesses for sale in New York. From a dynamic glass company to a Tiki-themed restaurant and bar, we’ve listed the following businesses for sale in the Big Apple that are sure to appeal to your entrepreneurial spirit.

Every business on this list is established, meaning they are not franchises or brand-new businesses you have to get going. Established businesses offer the benefit of a reliable income stream and cash savings over a new business since startup costs are reduced or sometimes not required at all.

9 Interesting Businesses for Sale in New York

Check out these 9 businesses for sale in New York for 2023 and get ready to launch your dream business!

Dynamic Full-Service Glass Company/Glazing Contractor

First on the list is a New York City glass company in an upscale tri-state area. It provides services to residential, commercial, contractors and industrial clients. Additionally, this business has a long reputation for quality workmanship as well as competitive pricing.

They provide a full range of services, including mirrors, shower enclosures, thermopanes, tabletops, replacement windows, storefronts, and more.

The sale price for this business is $1.5 million, with a net of $1.2 million. The business is also a turnkey opportunity, meaning it has all the necessary equipment, furniture, fixtures, employees, etc., to help you hit the ground running.

Thriving Waterfront Restaurant For Sale With $2M Revenue

For those with a passion for the restaurant industry, this 5-star rated eatery on a picturesque waterfront is an extraordinary opportunity. With $2 million in annual revenue, it has established itself as one of the premier luxury dining destinations in Long Island, New York.

This highly sought-after establishment is being offered for sale at $9 million and includes all equipment, furniture and fixtures necessary to run the restaurant included in the asking price. It also has a full-time staff of 28 and a dining capacity of 200+.

If you are looking for growth and expansion opportunities, this waterfront restaurant has tons of opportunities for nightlife and private event revenue.

All American Fast Food Burger Joint

Another interesting brick-and-mortar restaurant business up for sale in 2023 is a popular fast-food burger joint in Mineola, NY, whose owner is retiring. Its perks include being in a prime location with no other burger eatery in town and low rent and expenses. Additionally, the business already has a fully functional website in place with online ordering.

The cost of this business is $229K, which includes all equipment, furniture and inventory needed to start up the restaurant. It also has a staff of 5 full-time employees that can stay on after the sale is made. The annual revenue for this business is currently at $495K,

It has excellent ratings on Yelp and Google. Also, the owner will provide the training and support to teach you how to make the signature tasty food that makes people flock to the place.

Established Ready Mix Concrete Supplier for Sale

For those looking to purchase a ready mix concrete supplier, this one, located 15 minutes from Brooklyn and Manhattan, is a great opportunity. Its prime location in Queens enables it to quickly supply concrete to locations throughout all five boroughs of NYC, as well as Long Island.

The property includes a parking and manufacturing area, along with an office building. It is currently up for sale at $15 million. The sale includes $8 million in fixed assets and equipment that include cement mixing equipment, ready-mix plants and trucks.

About $1 million worth of inventory assets are also included, allowing the business to produce a wide range of mixtures for any type of project. In addition to all assets, the new owner receives 16 employees and 12 weeks of training and support.

Established Turnkey Bar at Prime Location in Bushwick

You can own this bustling Bushwick, Brooklyn bar and capitalize on all the growth that’s happening in the area after the pandemic. This bar has been a popular spot for locals who come to enjoy the craft beer selection, delicious food and pleasant atmosphere.

The owner has other interests and is willing to let it go for $330K, which includes the equipment, furniture, fixtures and inventory. It also includes four front-of-house employees and five back-of-house employees who will stay on after the sale.

The bar is located right in the middle of all the action, near many great restaurants and shops. With its prime location, there’s lots of promise if you continue to expand the business. Overhead expenses are low, and the annual revenue for this business is currently at $50-$60K. Add in another $10K monthly online platform sales, and it’s a lucrative opportunity you won’t want to miss.

Pond & Waterfall Design and Maintenance

This business offers a full range of pond and waterfall design and maintenance services. It’s custom-made for those looking to merge their love of landscape design and water features. Also, if you’re looking to start a business with seasonal fluctuations, this one is ideal. To put it another way, with this pond & waterfall business, you can generate healthy margins (41%) while taking winter off.

The company has a price tag of $495K and is located in Bethpage, NY. The sale includes trucks, trailers, tools and over $50K worth of inventory to help with the new owner’s transition. The annual revenue for this business is currently at around $824K.

The current owner is willing to transfer his knowledge, equipment, customer base and referrals to the new owner. What’s more? There are two employees with years of experience that want to stay on with the new owner.

Pet Boarding & Daycare in Beautiful Country Setting in Central NY

This beloved pet boarding and daycare business has been operating for 25+ years. Nestled in a picture-postcard-perfect country setting in Central NY, it’s like a luxury resort for dogs and cats. In addition, the company has a 4.8-star average gleaned from over 160 online reviews.

The cost of this business is $850K, which includes a climate-controlled facility. It also has all the furniture and equipment required for it to operate. However, the asking price doesn’t include $320K for the building that must be purchased with the company.

The current owner has built up the business to have annual revenue of $595K based on veterinarian referrals and regular clientele. In addition, there are plenty of opportunities to increase your bottom line by adding pet training and grooming services to the mix.

Turn-Key Deli with a Huge Following

This iconic deli has been a staple of downtown Seneca Falls for nearly four decades, having earned a loyal following over the years. An added bonus to being the only niche deli in the area, there is no other competition within a 20-mile radius. This gives it an edge that local customers find themselves coming back to time and again.

There are eight employees and the owner, who will stay for a period of six weeks to assist in the training of the purchaser. The furniture, fixture and equipment are included in the asking price of $299.9K, but the inventory is not included.The current annual revenue for this business is around $351K, and there are many opportunities to increase sales through catering or expanding its hours of operation.

This deli has a strong following, so you’ll have many potential customers already in place before you make your first sale. This could be the perfect opportunity for someone looking to dive into a business with an existing customer base.

Tiki-Themed Restaurant and Bar

Established in 1973, this charming full-service restaurant and bar in the Oneida Lake area is a popular destination in New York City. Customers that frequented the place treasured it for its fun, tiki-style vibe.

For over 50 years, the owners built up close relationships and friendships with their clients, so there’s a lot of potentials to continue that legacy and make the business even bigger. It is located a stone’s throw away from popular venues like the Turning Stone Casino and the Boxing Hall of Fame.

This restaurant and bar opportunity can be yours for $499K, including all equipment, furniture, fixtures and staff in place. This listing has $400K worth of property that isn’t included in that asking price. The annual revenue for this business is currently at $7.3 million, with room for growth.

