Interesting Businesses for Sale in Pennsylvania

Are you looking for a business to buy in Pennsylvania? With its flourishing economy, Pennsylvania is one of the best states for potential business owners to purchase an existing business.

Here are our top picks for businesses for sale in The Keystone State and all you need to know about them.

Businesses for Sale in Pennsylvania

From restaurants and pet resorts to automotive service franchises and seasonal part-time, there are many options for entrepreneurs on this list.

Rapidly Expanding 5-Star Dental Company in a Competition-Free Zone

If you’re on the hunt for a lucrative business opportunity, this 5-star dental company in Bradford County could be exactly what you’re looking for. Located in a stunning and prosperous town, this business has been serving its loyal patient base for nearly 50 years.

What’s even more impressive is that the company operates in a competition-free zone, a testament to the exceptional service they provide. The asking price is $1.1 million, and the monthly revenue of $932K is on par with the industry average. Cash flow is $595K.

Also, if you are looking for an increase in revenue with this business, there is an immediate opportunity to increase it with four more beds. As an aside, the company never spent a dime on marketing. Imagine what could be achieved with the right marketing strategies in place!

4X Best of Philly Private Training Studio with Owner Financing Options

If you’re looking for a top-tier fitness business in Pennsylvania, look no further than this 4-time Best of Philly award-winning private training studio. Having been in business for nearly a decade, the studio prides itself on delivering exceptional fitness experiences complete with proven results to its clients. With an impressive 4,000 square feet of training space that services 10,000 clients, this studio is one of the largest and most well-equipped in the area.

Its prime spot in Brewerytown drives revenue with a variety of services, such as personal training, nutritional guidance, trailer rentals, event space and online coaching. The asking price for this state-of-the-art facility is $550K, and the monthly revenue is around $565K. You’ll enjoy a cash flow of $220K with this one. The facility includes over $80K worth of fitness equipment, laundry service, lockers, sound systems and more.

The owner is also open to financing options, making it a great opportunity for potential buyers. As an added bonus, the owner will provide two months of assistance and the transition of all processes, software and systems and software. The opportunity to take advantage of this business’s success and attributes while having owner financing options make it an attractive option for potential buyers.

Profitable and Growing Sign Business with Operator

The perfect buyer for this Lancaster, PA, sign business has a passion for sign-making and the desire to take an already successful business to the next level. The sign business was established in 1998, and it services customers locally in Central Pennsylvania. It has a reach across the state with major organizations and has the potential for even more growth.

The company’s asking price is $595K. This price includes inventory worth $50K and commercial print and sign-making equipment. For that price, you’ll get a roll-to-roll latex printer, flatbed direct print UV printer, laminator, die cut machine and various other necessary tools. It also comes with a 4,000 SF facility designed with separate fabrication areas, office spaces and clean areas.

The sign business’s gross revenue is a healthy $1.4M with a cash flow of $170K. It has very little competition and enjoys many large projects. With its ideal location and readymade market, this business is an excellent opportunity for someone who wants to take it to the next level. Lastly, nine skilled employees and an operating manager will be there to help you along the way.

Certified Excellent Daycare, Childcare Center

This daycare and childcare center in Butler County, PA, is an excellent franchise opportunity. It was awarded a Pennsylvania Keystone Stars 4 out of 4 stars for the years 2022 to 2023 and has a NAEYC Certificate of Excellence. For the asking price of $1.6 million, you get the center, $300,000 of equipment that looks brand new and two vehicles.

The 10,500 SF center was newly built in 2016, and it has a 160 enrollment capacity. Additionally, the seller projection this year for enrollment is higher compared to the previous year. The business is surrounded by residential buildings and new development areas that are certain to help grow the enrollment to maximum capacity.

The gross revenue for the daycare and childcare center is $1.9 million. It has a cashflow of $385K. This franchise is qualified for SBA financing with 20% down. No experience is required, but the franchisor must approve the buyer.

Turn-Key Axe Throwing Franchise Business for Sale

For those who are looking for an exciting and profitable new business venture, don’t let this dynamic franchise opportunity pass you by. This “bullseye” company in Erie, PA, is firmly established and has grown from one location to over 30 locations. It has been open for about two years. Since then, it has become a popular spot for competition, date nights and family fun activities.

The business is turn-key and ready for you to take over ownership, including all the necessary licenses, permits and insurance – and of course – employees that know how to throw “dem” axes! The seller is offering extensive support and training to ensure a smooth transition for the buyer.

The asking price is $349K and comes with a 4,796 SF facility and business assets like the business name, FF&E, inventory and business website. The gross revenue is $284K and comes with a cash flow of $50K. This business has tremendous upside potential, so don’t miss this opportunity!

Seasonal Part-Time Mulch Delivery Business

Established in 2013, this mulch delivery business in Cumberland County provides residential and small businesses with high-quality products and services from late March through October. This makes it a perfect fit for anyone who wants to supplement their income during the warmer months.

This business can be operated as a standalone part-time operation. Or it can be combined with a landscaping company to provide additional revenue streams. Other revenue streams the new owner could add on include mulch-spreading services, providing firewood during the winter months and pursuing advertising and marketing opportunities.

The asking price is reasonable at $120K, and the business generates a gross revenue of $160K with a cash flow of $50K. The overhead is low, helping to keep its price and service standpoints competitive. The small business includes $323K of FF&E and two weeks of no-cost training to get you up and running.

Philly Pizza Ristorante

This busy Italian restaurant on Restaurant Row is a nostalgic must-have for those who want to own a business in the heart of Philadelphia. The restaurant, which has a focus on pizza, has been doing its thing since 1950. Therefore, it’s sure to bring in a lot of loyal customers.

The asking price is $1.75 million, and it is a turnkey business with a 9,000 SF facility, ten employees, and $175K of FF&E. It has an impressive gross revenue of $1.75 million with a cash flow of $800K. Some owner financing is available for qualified buyers.

For anyone who is looking for a business with a lot of potential and history, this restaurant would be a great fit. The location is perfect for those who are looking to make their mark on the pizza industry in the City of Brotherly Love.

Upscale Meat and Specialty Food Market

The revenue at this upscale meat and specialty food market in Delaware County has been a healthy $3 million over the past three years. During this same time, the cash flow has been $250K to $300K.

The store, which is in a suburb of Philly, has a loyal customer base. It features a wide selection of high-quality meats, produce, ready-made foods, catering, fish and deli items.

The asking price is $599K, and with that, you get 20 employees, state-of-the-art equipment and ample space to conduct the business and expand its catering business. With the ability to cater for events such as weddings, corporate gatherings, and private parties, this meat and specialty store can significantly increase its revenue and customer base.

For the latest, follow us on Google News.

For the latest, follow us on Google News.