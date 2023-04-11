Interesting Businesses for Sale in Texas

Everything’s bigger (and more interesting) in Texas! The Lone Star State has become a hotbed for businesses, and we’ve collected some that have just recently gone up for sale. With plenty of natural resources and an educated workforce, there are many reasons why Texas is an excellent place to start a new business.

What Makes These Businesses So Interesting?

When it comes to these notable businesses in Texas, there are a few key characteristics that make each one stand out. First and foremost, these businesses are highly profitable and have the potential for high growth based on their current performance and location. Second, they present unique opportunities for ownership with attractive asking prices. Finally, the majority of them already have revenue and word of mouth established.

Glossary of Common Terms

Before buying any business, it’s a good idea to familiarize yourself with some standard market listing terms, including.

Gross Revenue: All annual business income (prior calendar year or trailing 12 months) before any expenses or cost of sales have been deducted.

All annual business income (prior calendar year or trailing 12 months) before any expenses or cost of sales have been deducted. Asking Price: The price listed by a business owner when putting their business up for sale.

The price listed by a business owner when putting their business up for sale. FF&E: Short for Furniture, Fixtures, and Equipment. This is the equipment and items that typically come with the business upon purchase.

Short for Furniture, Fixtures, and Equipment. This is the equipment and items that typically come with the business upon purchase. EBITDA: Cash flow or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Cash flow or earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization. Inventory: These are items like food, merchandise and raw materials that are often included in the asking price.

These are items like food, merchandise and raw materials that are often included in the asking price. SF: Acronym for Square Feet, or the size of the facility/location.

Now that you know key terms and understand what makes these Texas businesses so interesting let’s look at a few to inspire you.

Interesting Businesses for Sale in Texas

From a booming oil industry to a winery and tasting business to a hot and super-profitable restaurant business, this list of the most interesting businesses in Texas has something for the entrepreneur looking to make a move.

San Martino Winery & Vineyards For Sale

This business opportunity is a family-owned business in the town of Rockwall, TX, a part of the Dallas/Fort Worth metroplex. It specializes in handcrafted wines using modern wine-making processes but with the traditional “soul” you only see in the generations of winemaking artisans. Since its inception, San Martino has established a loyal customer base and has won several awards and accolades for its wine quality.

With over 9,600 SF square feet of indoor space, San Martino features a state-of-the-art winemaking facility and tasting room. The winery has significant growth potential, and new owners can easily expand the product line and increase production to meet demand. Outside distribution is also an option. The asking price for San Martino Winery & Vineyards is $3.15 million, and the gross revenue for the last fiscal year was $600K.

This is an opportunity to own an established business with a recognized brand and a proven track record of success. The price includes real estate valued at $1.725 million and FF&E valued at $600K. You will need to purchase inventory valued at $150K separately. Support and training can be negotiated with the owners who are getting older and say they want to do more traveling.

Enchanting Wedding Venue – 2 Lakes – 39.09+/- Acres – Profits $229,764

You may want to act fast on this fantastic business opportunity through Destination Weddings – since 2023 is on track to be a big year for weddings! This enchanting wedding venue in Texas, located on a sprawling 39-acre+ property, features a rustic, chic charm that easily accommodates hundreds of guests.

In addition to two lakes, the venue consists of a beautifully-crafted arbor, a pavilion, a guest suite, a cabin, a two-bay barn with a workshop and more. The arbor can serve as a backdrop for fireworks and is perfect for wedding photos. In addition to hosting weddings, anniversaries, and other commitment-focused ceremonies, you can also have live music events there. The property is also a good fit for an additional Vrbo or Airbnb.

The total sale of the business and business assets, including real estate, is $4 million. Additionally, the business has EMergers & Acquisitions Private Equity Business Offerings, so seller financing may be available to qualified buyers who can provide proof of funds and a strong business plan. The listing also states that the support and training, which will be specified in the contract, are also available from the owner.

Important Multi Location Dental Group With Impressive Growth

Dentists are in high demand across the country, and for any that are looking to set up a practice, this rapidly expanding dental support organization (DSO) in Hidalgo County, TX, has multiple locations for sale. Each dental clinic location is in a prosperous, expanding town that’s competition-free, giving you fantastic leverage on the market. The clinics come equipped with everything from soothing operation rooms to modern equipment.

Established in 1982, this DSO has an incredible growth plan and incredible outstanding turnkey infrastructure. You could easily take over this deeply established business and benefit from the patient relationships and existing systems that remain in place after the acquisition.

This DSO has an impressive list of family and cosmetic dentistry services. The asking price is $1 million, and they had gross revenue of $1.5 million in the last fiscal year. Training and support are unlimited and negotiable through the current owner, who is looking to retire.

Highly Profitable Award Winning 35 Year Old Thai Restaurant

If you love tasty Thai food and have a mind for a restaurant business, you’ll be pleased to learn about this highly profitable Thai restaurant for sale. Located in a prime spot in the beautiful city of Amarillo, TX, and with an excellent reputation, this 4,3335 SF restaurant specializes in mouthwatering traditional Thai cuisine. This long-standing business has everything you need to get up and running, including a fully-equipped commercial kitchen.

The asking price of $1.5 million includes all FF&E to get you started, along with a general manager and 26 employees that will stay on. The seller can provide financing up to $600K at 5% interest for 10 years with five-year terms.

With an impressive annual gross revenue of $2.4 million in 2022 and EBITDA of $642K, this business is sure to help you reach your full potential. The current owner is looking forward to retirement and says they will have plenty of time to provide training and support for a smooth transition.

Super Profitable Burger Joint for Sale in West Texas

Located in San Antonio, Texas, is the Lonestar Cheeseburger Company. This West Texas-based business is a food truck and catering business that started serving homemade buns, scratch recipes and a craft-style burger over a decade ago.

Additionally, Lonestar is a home-based franchise that nets more than $2,545 in Sales per SF. In comparison, that is nearly 3X the sales per SF than typical high-volume fast-food restaurants generate! In 2020 and 2021, Lonestar sales increased approximately 300% from years prior. So, if you’re looking for an enjoyable business with strong returns, this is the one for you!

The business is a prime turnkey opportunity that includes what you need to run the business. For 500K, you’ll get the food truck, inventory, well-maintained infrastructure and proprietary software that includes the app the company recently invested 30K in. It also includes the brand, all related intellectual property, equipment and more. The owner will also provide support, training and owner financing with 50% down.

WTX Service and Rental Company in the Heart of The Permian

For those looking to break into the oil and gas industry, you’ll be happy to know that WTX Oilfield Services in Big Spring, TX, is currently for sale. This full-service business, which has been operating for 10 years, offers a wide range of West Texas oilfield services to oil and gas companies in the Permian Basin.

Services that the company offers include trucking, welding, dirt and pipeline construction, roustabout crews, and new construction and maintenance. The asking price of $18.5 million includes real estate valued at $750K. That price also includes $7 million in FF&E with a fleet of barely used equipment assets that two mechanics staff.

In addition, the seller is willing to provide training, financing and whatever else it takes to make sure the new owner starts off on a solid foundation. The seller’s discretionary earnings for the trailing 12 months were $2.7 million.

High Cash Flow Absentee Operated N Dallas Sports Bar

Located in a prime spot in North Dallas, this sports bar is well-positioned to attract customers looking for a fun night out. Thanks to its inviting atmosphere and excellent service, customers keep coming back for more. This thriving establishment boasts a high cash flow and a devoted customer base that loves its unique concept.

The sports bar was built and opened in the summer of 2019, making it a relatively new business that has already garnered plenty of attention. Its innovative concept has quickly won over fans, and the bar’s popularity continues to grow. Its unique appeal and expansive menu of bar food favorites and drinks have driven business revenue to a healthy $2.6 million and EBITDA to $460K.

The asking price of $1.4 million includes FF&E and inventory. The lease expense is $20K/month. Employees will also stay on after the sale, and the seller can potentially provide financing to a qualified new owner. An absentee owner currently operates the sports bar, but it’s easy to imagine what could be done if it had more hands-on management.

Wedding Oak Winery with Multiple Locations

Wedding Oak Winery shouldn’t be missed by anyone searching for an interesting business for sale in Texas. This profitable winery has a reputation for producing the finest wines using grape varietals from its estate vineyards and select AVAs in the Texas Hill Country and Texas High Plains.

What sets this winery apart is its multiple locations and three revenue streams, each of which is cash-flowing and set to continue producing a 7% or more cap rate. With locations in Fredericksburg, San Saba, and Burnet, Wedding Oak Winery is poised for further expansion and growth.

In addition to its excellent financials, Wedding Oak Winery also boasts a strong brand name and reputation within the industry. Its loyal customer base appreciates the quality of its wines, which have won numerous awards and mentions in wine reviews and magazines. The asking price of $2.3 million is inclusive of inventory, real estate, FF&E, a staff of 10 and a trade name.

Fajita Pete’s Premier Houston Locations

Fajita Pete’s is a Texas-based Mexican food restaurant that has achieved a strong reputation for its fresh, flavorful and fajita-centric menu. The business also offers catering, takeout and delivery services to accommodate customers’ needs.

Franchising of Fajita Pete’s includes four premier restaurant locations in Houston, each of which has a front of house with seating and a back of house with a fully equipped kitchen. There are 40 employees at the restaurants, and each location has a manager running day-to-day operations. The asking price of $1.5 million includes $2.2 million of FF&E and $22K in inventory. This business is primed for growth, with catering being a huge upside potential that could be explored further.

The franchisor will provide training and partial financing for a qualified buyer. The four locations had combined sales of nearly $3 million and a cash flow of $320K. Lease costs vary by location. This is an excellent opportunity for someone looking to own multiple profitable businesses at once.

