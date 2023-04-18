10 Places to Get Card-Making Supplies for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Start your business off on the right foot by finding affordable, high-quality card-making supplies.

This article will provide 10 suggestions for where to get card-making supplies for your business, all of which are cost-effective, reliable, and stocked with a variety of items. Let’s dive in!

Can you start a business selling handmade cards?

Starting a business selling handmade cards is the perfect way to showcase your unique skills and products.

You can begin small or go big. Either way, you can tailor your business to fit your own interests and needs.

With the right resources and dedication, you can grow your business into a successful operation.

Supplies and Equipment Needed for a Greeting Card Business

To start a successful greeting card business, cardmakers will need to invest in the right supplies and equipment. Here are some essential items every card-making business needs:

Cardstock : This is the foundation of your card, and you will need a variety of colors, textures, and weights to create different designs.

This is the foundation of your card, and you will need a variety of colors, textures, and weights to create different designs. Cutting tools: These include scissors, paper trimmers, and a cutting mat to ensure clean and precise cuts.

These include scissors, paper trimmers, and a cutting mat to ensure clean and precise cuts. Adhesives: You’ll need various adhesives, such as glue, tape runners, and foam tape, to attach your cardstock layers and embellishments.

You’ll need various adhesives, such as glue, tape runners, and foam tape, to attach your cardstock layers and embellishments. Embellishments: These are fun, decorative elements that add visual interest to your cards, such as stickers, ribbons, and buttons.

These are fun, decorative elements that add visual interest to your cards, such as stickers, ribbons, and buttons. Envelopes and packaging: Don’t forget to include envelopes that fit your cards, and packaging to protect your cards during shipping or display.

Don’t forget to include envelopes that fit your cards, and packaging to protect your cards during shipping or display. Stamp sets: A variety of stamp sets, including alphabet and holiday-themed sets, will help you create unique cards for any occasion.

Best Places to Buy Supplies for Making Cards

Crafting personalized cards can be a rewarding experience, and there are plenty of great places to shop for the supplies you need.

Whether you’re looking for acid-free colored cardstock, ink pads, scissors to make straight lines and edges, markers, pens, or something else, you can find everything your card-making journey needs.

Here are some of the best places to buy must-have supplies and start creating your own cards

1. Amazon

Amazon is a reliable source for card-making supplies, with a vast selection of materials from a variety of brands. The platform offers competitive pricing, fast shipping, and customer reviews, making it an easy and convenient choice for shopping.

Amazon also has a wide selection of cutting machines, punches, and other tools to take your card-making to the next level.

2. Etsy

Etsy is a unique marketplace that connects buyers with independent sellers who create handmade and vintage items. It’s a great place to find one-of-a-kind card-making supplies, including stamps, embellishments, and unique paper designs.

You can also find custom-made items like personalized stamps and custom-designed paper to add a personal touch to your cards.

3. eBay

eBay is a popular platform for buying and selling new and used items, including card-making supplies. It’s a great place to find deals on bulk quantities, discontinued items, and hard-to-find materials.

eBay also offers a bidding system, allowing you to potentially save money on your supplies.

4. Walmart

Walmart offers a range of card-making supplies, including basic materials like cardstock and adhesive, as well as tools and machines like die-cutting machines and heat presses.

With affordable pricing and a large selection, it’s a convenient option for all your crafting needs. Walmart also offers exclusive brands like Cricut, providing a variety of innovative tools for your card-making.

5. Michaels

Michaels is a go-to retailer for all types of crafting supplies, including those for card-making. They offer a wide variety of paper designs, stickers, stamps, and other embellishments, as well as helpful tools like cutting mats and scissors.

Michaels also has a rewards program you can join and offers coupons, helping you save on your card-making purchases.

6. Hobby Lobby

Hobby Lobby is another popular retailer for all types of crafting supplies you can purchase, with a strong focus on home decor and seasonal items.

Their card-making selection includes paper, stickers, stamps, and other embellishments, as well as tools like punches and embossing machines.

Hobby Lobby also offers a mobile app and weekly ads, making it easy to stay up-to-date on their latest deals.

7. Scrapbook.com

Scrapbook.com is an online retailer that specializes in scrapbooking and card-making supplies.

They offer a large selection of paper designs, stamps, embellishments, and tools, as well as inspiration and tutorials on their website.

8. Joann

Joann is a well-known craft retailer that offers a variety of materials and tools for card-making. Their selection includes paper, embellishments, stamps, and tools like die-cutting machines and heat guns.

They also offer online classes and project inspiration to help you get started. Joann has a mobile app and regularly offers coupons and deals, making it a budget-friendly option for card-making supplies.

9. Altenew

Altenew is a leading brand in the paper crafting industry, providing high-quality clear photopolymer stamps, stencils, and inks manufactured in the US.

Established in 2014, the company encourages crafters to express their creativity through handmade cards and scrapbook layouts.

Altenew has won multiple Craft Business Awards, including Best Customer Service and Best American Brand.

10. Paper Wishes

Hot Off The Press launched in 1980 and evolved from publishing craft books to creating patterned papers and launching scrapbooking.

In 2002, the Paper Wishes catalog was born, selling unique products from over 80 manufacturers worldwide.

Today, Paper Wishes is an online retailer emphasizing the importance of showing customers how to use their products through books and videos, and valuing them as part of the Paper Wishes family.

What is the best card stock for handmade cards?

The best card stock for handmade cards is one that’s high quality and durable. Consider factors like weight, color, finish, acidity level, and texture when selecting the perfect cardstock for your projects.

Many craft stores offer a wide range of cardstock options so you can find the one that best suits your needs.

Where is the best place to get business supplies for card making?

The best place to get business supplies for card making is a craft store or an online retailer specializing in paper crafts.

These stores offer a wide variety of card-making supplies, including cardstock, adhesives, embellishments, and tools.

Are handmade cards profitable?

Handmade cards can be profitable for businesses with a well-planned strategy. Pricing should consider the cost of supplies and labor, while marketing should focus on the unique and personalized nature of handmade cards.

Success depends on establishing a loyal customer base and producing quality cards efficiently.

Read More:

