Millions of DeWALT, Stanley, and Craftsman Sledgehammers Recalled

Stanley Black & Decker has issued a recall of approximately 2.2 million DeWALT, Stanley, and Craftsman Fiberglass Sledgehammers due to an impact injury hazard. The recall affects small business owners who use these tools in their daily operations, such as construction and renovation companies. The head of the sledgehammers may loosen and detach unexpectedly during use, posing an injury risk to the user.

The recalled sledgehammers were sold at various retailers, including The Home Depot, ACE Hardware, and other hardware stores nationwide. Additionally, the products were available online at Amazon.com, Homedepot.com, AceHardware.com, and other online sellers from November 2013 through November 2022. The sledgehammers weigh between 2 and 12 pounds and range from 14 to 36 inches in length, with prices between $18 and $26.

Stanley Black & Decker has received 192 reports of the sledgehammer heads detaching, which includes two reported injuries to consumers’ face and head. In response to the potential risk, the company is offering a full refund to customers. Small business owners should immediately stop using the affected sledgehammers and contact Stanley Black & Decker for instructions on how to receive a refund.

To find out if your sledgehammer is included in the recall, you can look for the model numbers marked on the hammer head for DeWALT and Craftsman hammers, or a sticker on the handle for Stanley hammers. More information can be found online at www.dewalt.com, www.craftsman.com, or www.stanleytools.com by clicking on “Safety Notices and Recalls.”

For further assistance, consumers can contact Stanley Black & Decker toll-free at 855-418-3032 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday. Providing your contact information is necessary for receiving the refund.

Small business owners should be vigilant about product recalls, as they can have significant implications for their operations and the safety of their employees. Regularly checking for recall notices and promptly taking action when necessary can help mitigate risks and protect both the business and its employees.

Get the latest headlines from Small Business Trends. Follow us on Google News.