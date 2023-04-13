The 11 Best Digital Business Card Options in 2023

Building new connections with prospective clients is crucial to small business success. To do that, handing out business cards at networking events can be an excellent strategy. But you should think beyond traditional business cards. And start sharing a digital business card to leave a powerful impression in today’s digital world.

We have spent hours researching to help you choose the right digital business card app to create a distinct virtual business card to represent your business.

What is a Digital Business Card?

A digital business card or a virtual business card is a digital file that includes contact details, a link to the business website, and social media links.

The content of a digital business card can vary from business to business. Some business owners prefer to include basic contact details only, while others incorporate user bio, photo, location, and much more in addition to basic contact information.

When it comes to sharing a virtual business card, you have multiple options. You can send it in the attachment/signature of your Email. And you can also share the URL of your digital business card in text messages. Also, you can ask your prospects to scan the QR code of your virtual business card to save it on their devices.

Moreover, some digital business card apps allow you to create digital business cards that can be shared using near-field communication (NFC) technology.

Here are the key benefits of sharing digital business cards:

They are cheaper than paper business cards.

You can easily distribute them.

Digital business card creation takes just a few minutes.

You can easily update information on digital cards.

Additionally, digital business cards are more environment-friendly than traditional business cards.

Digital Business Cards in 2023

The use of digital business cards is growing rapidly. According to a report from Market Research Future, the global digital business card market is predicted to touch USD 242.3 Million at an 11.2% CAGR by 2027.

So you can expect more small business owners to use digital business cards in 2023.

What is the Best Digital Business Card Maker in 2023?

If you’re looking for the best digital business card maker in 2023, you can explore Popl, Linq, and QRcard.

Popl has a wide range of NFC products, Linq is a powerful tool for networking, and QRcard is ideal for creating QR Code based digital business cards.

The best digital business card for your business is the one that aligns with your business networking goals. Explore the following digital business card apps to make an informed decision.

The 11 Best Digital Business Card Makers in 2023

We have listed leading digital business card creators below to help you pick the best option to create a digital business card for your business.

1. Popl

A leading digital business card creator, Popl helps individuals and teams make beautiful digital business cards that can be shared in multiple ways.

The company offers many NFC products to make digital card sharing easier. You can get a card, wristband, badge, and other options.

Key Features:

You can instantly share information (contact info, social media accounts, payment apps, videos, and files) by tapping, scanning, or sending.

Popl enables you to capture leads from your profile. Then, you can favorite, group, sort, and manage all those leads in Popl itself.

You can easily export captured leads to your favorite CRM. Popl can be directly integrated with Zoho, Salesforce, Hubspot, and many other CRMs.

Popl solutions can help you grow faster by allowing you to easily make more connections, capture more leads, and generate more sales.

Popl offers 24/7 one-on-one customer support to help business owners design perfect digital business cards.

Pros:

Popl offers mobile business cards with excellent NFC capabilities.

The company also allows you to have both physical business cards and digital business cards.

You can easily update information on your digital business cards.

Cons:

Popl offers various digital business card solutions with many advanced features. But these features come at a cost. So you should be ready to buy a subscription plan to use advanced features.

Pricing:

Popl offers a free plan that allows you to create one free digital business card. Its paid plans start from $6.49 per month, billed annually.

Popl also offers a 14-day free trial to try its various paid plans.

2. Blinq

If you want to leave a lasting impression on people you meet in a networking event, sharing a Blinq digital business card can do the trick.

Used by leading companies such as Google and Uber, Blinq digital business cards are easy-to-create. And you will have multiple ways to share your digital business card.

From the Apple Watch app to smartphone widgets to NFC cards, you have various ways to let people grab your contact details and other related information.

Key Features:

There is no need to take your phone out of your pocket to share your digital visiting card. You can share your card right from your Apple Watch.

You can easily customize your business card with your company logo and color scheme to maximize the success of your marketing efforts.

You can add your business card to the virtual background of Zoom and MS Teams.

Blinq focuses on the privacy and security of its client’s data. So you will have secure sharing of contact information and other related details.

Pros:

There is no cap on card sharing. So you can share an unlimited number of cards to grow your network.

It comes Apple Watch app to share QR codes with prospective customers.

You can add notes to your contacts’ cards to make them more memorable.

You can create dynamic email signatures.

Cons:

Blinq doesn’t have the option to print paper business cards with dynamic QR codes on them. But you can download Blinq dynamic QR code and print it on a paper card with a provider of your choice.

You may feel Blinq lacks color customization options.

You cannot add videos to your business cards.

Pricing:

Blinq plan for business starts from $5.99 per card per month (three card minimum). All plans come with a 30-Day free trial. For individuals, Blinq also offers a free plan.

3. Beaconstac

If you are looking for digital business cards with easy QR code functionality, Beaconstac is the right company for you. And the best part is you don’t need an app to share Beaconstac digital business cards. You can share these cards via Apple or Google Wallet.

Key Features:

The company emphasizes the security of its clients. Its solutions are SOC-2 Type 2 & GDPR compliant and support multi-factor authentication.

You can centrally manage your cards as an admin and enforce brand templates.

You can integrate it with your favorite CRM software. Beaconstac’s digital business cards can be integrated with 5000+ CRMs and HR tools.

Beaconstac business cards allow you to track how often your prospects have checked out your business cards.

Pros:

The bulk creation feature enables you to create digital business cards in bulk in just two clicks.

The company offers world-classed customer support to its clients. So you will not have difficulty creating powerful business cards to make an excellent first impression on your prospects.

You can easily update your company information with the help of dynamic QR codes. And you can easily add custom colors, logos, backgrounds, and more to your digital business cards’ QR code.

You can get a custom domain for higher plans.

Cons:

The starting plan doesn’t support the bulk creation feature and many other useful features

Some small businesses can find it expensive.

Pricing

Subscription plans start from $6 per user per month. You can contact the company for custom pricing if you are running an enterprise. Beaconstac offers a 14-day free trial.

4. V1CE

V1CE is known to offer classy digital business cards. The company offers NFC-enabled cards with worldwide shipping. Moreover, you can order an iPhone NFC smart case with a message. This digital business card solution puts the power of a business card in the convenience of your phone.

Key Features:

The best thing about V1CE cards is you don’t have to buy any subscription or use an app to start using a V1CE digital business card.

You can choose a base material of your choice for your NFC card. The company currently makes physical cards in metal, bamboo, or plastic.

You can take the help of inhouse-designers of the company to design your NFC cards.

You can easily add, edit, and delete the information in your profile to share updated information on your NFC card.

Pros

V1CE offers stylish digital business cards that allow business owners to change their contact details in just a few clicks.

You don’t have to pay any monthly fee to use a V1CE digital business card.

NFC cards will also have a QR code printed on the back, allowing people with older phones that don’t support NFC to capture your contact details.

Cons:

As the company offers physical cards, there is no free option. So you have to spend money even to try the V1CE product.

Sometimes, the product you want to buy might not be available.

Pricing:

V1CE offers NFC cards made of plastic, metal, and bamboo. So the price can vary, depending on the type of material your pick for your digital business card. Black PVC One card costs $70 (without discount). And the price of the Android NFC case is $51, while the iPhone NFC case costs $70.

5. Mobilo

Mobilo offers multiple NFC options. You can pick an NFC card, NFC key fob, or NFC smart button to stick on the back of your smartphone. Its user-friendly interface allows you to customize your business card easily.

Key Features:

Your Mobilo digital business card comes with four powerful modes—business card, landing page, lead generation, and link to any URL.

It allows you to track tangible results from your networking efforts. And leads you to generate will automatically be added to follow-up sequences.

You can connect it to your HR system to automate on and off-boarding. Doing so will save you time and money.

You can create unique email signatures of your team members with interactive QR codes included.

Pros:

You don’t have to pay any subscription fee for using a digital business card for personal use. Buy an NFC product, and you are all set to start using your virtual business card.

You can customize your digital business card’s QR code to match your branding.

You can update all your contact information on your card easily. And the changes are applied to your card in real-time.

Cons:

There is no free option available. If you want to try this digital business card solution, you have to buy an NFC card.

Some business owners may find the landing page minimalistic, and adding a video is impossible.

Pricing:

Mobilo offers NFC cards made of various materials. So the pricing for a Mobilo business card depends on the type of card your pick. Mobilo digital card pricing starts from $4.99 (one-time cost) for personal use. And for a team of employees, the pricing depends on the number of team members.

6. Linq

If you are a networking professional, Linq can be an ideal digital business card for you. Linq allows you to share information with prospects using a customizable page.

Key Features:

You can create multiple profiles for different settings under one account.

You can set up reminders to follow up with new contacts. This feature will help you convert leads into customers.

You can fully customize your digital business card to leave a lasting impression on your prospects.

You can attach one or more profiles to multiple products.

With LinqPro, you can embed videos into your card.

Pros

Linq offers a wide range of products to choose from, including tags, custom cards, badges, bracelets, and product bundles for networking and events.

You can integrate Linq with 380+ CRMs.

Linq offers real-time analytics to gauge the success of your networking efforts.

It offers flexible subscription plans for teams.

Cons:

Some users may find Linq virtual business card app is not as intuitive as other solutions are.

You have to pay a monthly fee to use advanced features, such as embedding videos, music, forms, calendar integration, etc.

Pricing

The price of a Linq product depends on the solution you decide to buy. Linq card pricing starts from $11.99. The networking bundle costs $44.99.

7. Haystack

Haystack offers beautiful virtual business cards to make a great first impression. It is one of the world’s largest digital business card providers. With Haystack, you can drive traffic to your company website, social media, or other links.

Key Features:

Your Haystack card will have a unique QR code and a Unique URL. So you can share your Haystack card easily with anyone.

Once your prospects have saved your business card in their phones, your name will display when they call you. This means your number will not come up as an unknown number.

Your Haystack digital business card lets you add an email signature to any email client.

Haystack emphasizes privacy and security. So you don’t have to worry about data security.

Pros:

A free plan allows you to create unlimited cards and save unlimited contacts.

A paid plan enables you to create a vanity URL for your business card.

You can integrate the Haystack card with all leading CRMs.

Haystack offers you analytics to understand how effective your marketing efforts are.

Cons:

There is no NFC option available presently.

Only premium plans offer access to analytics.

Pricing:

The free plan of Haystack will meet your basic needs, and its business plan starts at $4,95 per month. For enterprise pricing, you can contact the company.

8. KADO Network

KADO, as it claims, is an all-in-one networking and relationship science tool. It allows you to share digital business cards, receive business cards, and organize cards. KADO can help you capture leads and centralize your contacts.

Key Features:

With a KADO digital business card, you can edit colors to complement your branding.

A KADO digital business card allows you to include the address of your office location, social media links, videos, and personalized buttons.

KADO offers multiple options to share your digital business card. In addition to the mobile app, you can share your e-business card via QR code, widget, wallet, or email signature.

KADO comes with an admin control feature that lets you fully control how your employees use their e-business cards. This feature will enable you to oversee analytics, privacy management, integration control, and more.

Pros:

It is easy to navigate through its user-friendly interface. So it will reduce the time your team would otherwise spend managing your contacts.

The best thing about KADO is you can sync all your contacts to one place.

You can integrate KADO with 1000+ CRMs.

vCard feature allows you to share your contact details with your prospects even when your Internet is not working.

Cons:

A free plan lacks advanced features like personalized buttons, call-to-action, customized privacy settings, etc.

Some small businesses may find KADO business cards costlier than other solutions.

Pricing:

KADO has a free plan with limited features. Its paid plan starts from $4.95 per month. The company also offers a free trial.

9. HiHello

If you have just started your business and don’t have money to spend on marketing and networking, HiHello digital business card is your best bet. HiHello free app is available on Android and iOS devices.

Key Features:

You can share your HiHello digital business card with your prospects in multiple ways, including QR code, Link sharing, Airdrop, NFC tag, Apple Watch, and many more.

The business card scanner feature enables you to scan physical business cards and have the contact details added to your address book. And the best thing is human verification is done when you scan physical business cards to ensure you have the correct information.

You can share your virtual business card by displaying a QR code on a virtual background during an e-meeting on Zoom, Teams, or Google Meet.

Its professional email signature generator helps you create a professional-looking email signature that links to your digital business card.

Pros:

HiHello offers an easy-to-navigate dashboard to create and update digital business cards.

You can include your photo, live photo or video, social media accounts, company logo, Yelp page, chat apps, and much more in your digital business card.

HiHello app is the top-rated app on Google Play and App Store. So you can rest assured that you’re using a trusted app.

You can easily convert an NFC tag into a digital business card with the help of the HiHello app.

Cons:

It doesn’t offer a bulk digital business card creation feature.

Some small business owners can find analytics too basic.

Pricing:

A free plan allows you to create four digital business cards. For a business team of 5+ users, the pricing is $5 per user. And the Professional plan costs $6 per user.

10. Switchit

Switchit is one of the best virtual business card providers. And the best thing about Switchit is that you can create one of the best digital business cards for your teams in just a few minutes.

It also allows you to create reminders and set alerts based on day and time. This will help you better manage follow-up meetings with your prospects.

Key Features:

Switchit allows you to add a video/image, third-party content, and custom branding to your digital business card.

With Switchit’s business card scanner, you can click a photograph of any business card and save the contact details digitally in Swtichit and your CRM.

Switchit works with Salesforce and HubSpot. Also, you can add up to 18 social media platforms.

You can add multiple contact numbers and URLs to your digital business card. This feature is helpful if you want to promote some products or services aggressively.

Pros:

You will have multiple ways to share your digital business cards, including QR code, Email, text, link sharing, etc.

You will have the option to include branded themes in digital business cards.

Switchit offers powerful analytics to track the success of your networking efforts.

You can create professional custom Zoom background for virtual meetings.

Cons:

A free plan has limited customization options.

Though Switchit offers good analytics to assess the success of networking efforts, this feature is available only in the business plan (topmost plan).

There is no option to create an NFC card.

A free plan doesn’t have a business card scanner feature.

Pricing:

A free plan of Switchit doesn’t offer features you will typically expect in a digital business card. So you will need to go for a paid plan to design a powerful business card. The premium plan of Swtichit costs $6.99 per month.

11. QRcard

If you are looking for a digital business card based on a QR code, a QR card can be the right solution. With QRcard, you can create a lock screen image having your personal QR code. This will help you quickly share your digital business card without unlocking your smartphone.

Key Features:

You can share your business card without an internet connection. Just show your personal QR code to your prospects.

All data is encrypted and stored locally on your device. ‘

Pros:

QRcard comes with an easy-to-use interface. So you can create your digital business card in just a few minutes.

You can use any photo as a background image for your personal QR code.

Cons:

You cannot integrate QRcard with any CRM.

There is no powerful analytics available, so you cannot track the success of your networking efforts.

You cannot create an NFC card.

Pricing:

A free plan allows you to add up to three contact details. But with a paid plan, you can add unlimited contact details. You will require to make a one-time payment of $2.99 for the premium plan of QRcard.

How to Choose the Best Electronic Business Card

Want to pick the best digital business card app to create virtual business cards?

Here are a few points that can help:

Know Your Goals

Before starting your search for a digital business card maker, determine your goals. Do you want to create an electronic business card just to share your contact details, or do you want to use it as a tool to fuel your networking efforts? Knowing your goals will help you identify what features you need.

Check Different Digital Business Card Apps

Once you have made a list of features based on your goals, assess the features of different digital business card apps to determine which solutions meet your requirements.

Compare Pricing

Digital business cards may have monthly/yearly subscription fees or one-time costs. Also, you can find digital business card apps offering a free plan to create digital business cards. So you should compare the pricing plans of virtual business card apps that have features you need to get the best value for your money.

Read about Privacy and Security

Choose an electronic business card maker that takes the necessary precautions to protect your privacy and security. Pick an e-business card maker that encrypts your data and saves it locally.

Consider Reviews and Testimonials

Don’t fall for the claims digital business card solution providers make. Instead, read reviews and testimonials on a third-party site to assess how good an e-business card company is.

Check Customer Support Options

You would like to receive a prompt reply to queries, wouldn’t you? So make sure you choose a company with multiple channels to serve its customers, including chat, Email, and telephone calls.

How to Make a Digital Business Card

Not all digital business card apps are created equal. So, the exact steps to create a digital business card can vary, depending on your e-business card app.

But the process of creating a digital business card remains the same for most digital business card makers.

Step 1:

Install your digital business card app and log in to your account. Once you are in, select a digital business card template you want to use to create your virtual business card.

Step 2:

Now, you need to set up your profile by submitting basic information about yourself. Usually, you will need to enter your name, profile picture, company logo, professional journey, etc.

Step 3:

Once your profile is complete, you will need to enter contact details, which can include a contact number, website address, Google Maps location, etc.

Step 4:

Next, you can enter social media links, a video, an image, or any other data that your digital business card maker supports. Also, you can pick the right font and color to match your branding.

Step 5:

After entering essential data, you can choose features you want to activate, including URL domain, QR code template, Lead collection, etc.

Follow the onscreen instructions, and your digital business card will be ready.

Physical Business Cards Vs. Electronic Business Cards

Business owners have been using physical business cards for years. But, in today’s ever-growing digital world, electronic business cards provide an upgrade to traditional cards.

You can easily include more detailed information, such as social media links, videos, images, and Google Maps in your digital business card. And you can share your digital business card in multiple ways, including QR code scanning, link sharing, NFC tag tapping, email signature, and text messages.

What’s more, digital business cards offer powerful analytics to gauge the success of your networking efforts. And a digital business card app allows you to make changes to your virtual business card in real-time.

Also, electronic business cards are cheaper than traditional cards. And most digital business card apps allow users to create free e-business cards with limited functionality.

So there is no surprise that digital business cards have become more popular than traditional business cards these days.

Electronic Business Cards – Final Words

Digital business cards are becoming increasingly popular in the modern business world. They offer a range of advantages compared to traditional paper options and provide a more Eco-friendly and convenient approach to sharing contact details.

With the ability to create personalized designs and include a more comprehensive range of information, digital business cards can significantly enhance professional networking experiences. And there are multiple ways to share your digital business card with your prospects.

So start using a digital business card to do networking in style.

What is included when you send an electronic business card?

When you send an electronic business card, it will include all the contact details you have added to the card when creating it. Typically, a digital business card creator app allows you to add your photo, contact details, a website link, social media links, a video, etc. However, how much data you can add to a digital card varies from company to company.

What should be on a digital business card?

A digital business card should include essential contact information such as your name, business name, logo, phone number, email address, and website URL, social media profiles. You can also include a call-to-action button to encourage recipients to take a specific action, such as scheduling a consultation or visiting your website.

Are electronic business cards worth it?

Yes, electronic business cards are entirely worth it. Digital business cars are an excellent way to exchange contact information and build business contacts.

In addition to being more affordable than a physical business card, a digital card is eco-friendly. And you can share your digital cards through multiple ways, including Email, QR code, text message, link share, and more. Moreover, you can easily integrate your digital business card with your CRM to convert your leads into customers.