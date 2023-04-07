Why “Do It Selling!” Should Be on Every Solopreneur’s Bookshelf

Content Freshness Usefulness Transform your sales approach from fear to fun.

Let’s be real, as a solopreneur, you’re probably more afraid of selling your services than speaking in public — and that’s a lot of fear!

But what if I told you that there’s a book out there that can turn that fear into fun? “Do it Selling! 77 Instant-Action Ideas to Land Better Clients, Bigger Deals, and Higher Fees” by David Newman, CSP is a sales training guide that promises to help you land better clients, close bigger deals, and charge higher fees.

As someone who’s got her own issues with selling and has had more sales training than anyone should, it’s not your average sales guide. Newman’s approach is fun, conversational, and full of practical tips and tricks that can help even the most sales-phobic solopreneurs out there. So buckle up and get ready to learn how to love selling.

Working on Yourself: Shifting Your Mindset

Newman’s book starts with the premise that to become a successful salesperson, you need to work on yourself first. He acknowledges that a lot of people hate sales because they’ve had negative experiences in the past, and as a result, they’ve developed a negative mindset towards selling.

Newman challenges readers to shift their thinking about what sales is and isn’t, and to start thinking of sales as a way to help their ideal customers. By changing your mindset and focusing on adding value, you can transform your selling approach from pushy to helpful.

Who’s This Book For: Solo Entrepreneurs, Consultants, Speakers, Trainers

If you’re a solo entrepreneur, consultant, speaker, or trainer, then this book is for you.

Newman has been where you are, he’s struggled with the same sales demons that you’re dealing with, and you’re going to think he’s been living in your head when you read this.

Whether you’re just starting out or you’ve been in business for years, “Do it Selling!” offers practical tips and advice that can help you close bigger, better deals.

The Main Themes: Finding Your Value, Leveraging Your Strengths

At its core, “Do it Selling!” is about figuring out what you’re good at and leveraging your natural strengths to sell without really selling.

Newman’s main themes are rooted in working on your own headspace, figuring out what true value you bring, and then using that to attract and close deals with your ideal clients. Sounds like a dream come true, and it can be!

What I Loved: It’s Fun, Practical, and Supportive

As someone who’s Newman’s ideal reader, I can honestly say that “Do it Selling!” is fun to read.

Newman’s writing style is engaging, and the book is filled with colorful highlights and worksheets that make it easy to follow along.

But what I loved most about this book is how practical it is. Newman gives readers very specific questions to use on their sales calls, and he offers tips and tricks that you can start implementing right away.

And if you need extra support, he even has a Facebook group where you can connect with other readers and get help and advice.

What I Didn’t Like: It’s Not for Everyone

As much as I loved “Do it Selling!”, I can see how some readers might not appreciate Newman’s writing style.

He writes the way he speaks, and his conversational tone might not resonate with everyone. If you’re looking for an academic, research-heavy sales guide, then this might not be the book for you.

How It Compares: Practical and Tailored for Solo Professionals

When it comes to sales guides, there are a lot of options out there. In fact, Newman makes a point of telling you that there are now 70,001 (counting “Do it Selling!”) sales books out there. Clearly, getting better clients, bigger deals, and making more money is a popular topic.

But what sets “Do it Selling!” apart is that it’s so real, so on-the-court, and in-your-face.

Newman knows what it’s like to be a solo entrepreneur, and he’s distilled his experiences into a guide that’s practical and easy to follow.

What You’ll Learn: Big Promises, Big Rewards

Newman makes big promises in “Do it Selling!” Hey, that’s his job, he is selling after all. But he also does his due diligence by saying that this isn’t an easy journey.

You’ll need to work on yourself, shift your mindset, and be willing to put in the work to see results.

But, if you’re willing to do the work, the rewards can be huge. You’ll find yourself attracting your ideal clients, closing bigger deals, and enjoying the sales process.

A Must-Read for Solopreneurs

As someone who’s been in the solopreneur game for a while now, I can’t recommend “Do it Selling!” enough. It’s fun, practical, and tailored specifically for solo professionals.

Newman’s advice is rooted in his own experiences, and he’s distilled his winning sales process into 77 actionable ideas that can help anyone improve their sales skills.

OK, so you already know this book is great for solopreneurs, but I’ll bet you didn’t think about this book as a gift for any new graduates or new team members on your team. After all, sales won’t be such a big boogie man if you learn the right mindset and habits upfront.

