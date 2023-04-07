Dry Erase Boards: Magnetic, Non-Magnetic, and Everything In Between

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

When it comes to boosting productivity and organization for small business owners, freelancers, and entrepreneurs, having the right tools can be a game-changer. One such crucial tool is the dry erase board.

This in-depth guide will discuss the various types of dry erase boards, their benefits, and how to select the perfect one for your needs. It will also cover proper care and maintenance, as well as recommend some essential accessories.

Introduction

Dry erase boards have become a vital component of contemporary workspaces. They offer a versatile, reusable surface for generating ideas, planning projects, monitoring progress, and improving communication within your team. This guide aims to assist business owners and entrepreneurs like you in making an informed decision when choosing the ideal dry erase board for your unique requirements.

Types of Dry Erase Boards

Numerous dry erase board options are available, each with its own set of features and benefits. Understanding these differences will help you determine which type best suits your needs.

Magnetic Dry Erase Boards

Magnetic dry erase boards are a popular choice for many businesses and individuals. They have several advantages over other types of dry erase boards:

Versatility : These boards not only serve as a writing surface but also as a magnetic bulletin board. You can easily attach notes, photos, and documents using magnets, making it a multi-functional tool.

: These boards not only serve as a writing surface but also as a magnetic bulletin board. You can easily attach notes, photos, and documents using magnets, making it a multi-functional tool. Durability : Magnetic dry erase boards often have a strong and long-lasting surface, which can withstand frequent use without showing signs of wear and tear.

: Magnetic dry erase boards often have a strong and long-lasting surface, which can withstand frequent use without showing signs of wear and tear. Customizability: Magnetic boards can accommodate a variety of magnetic accessories such as marker trays, eraser holders, and organizers, allowing you to tailor the board to your specific needs.

These boards are ideal for those who want a multi-purpose solution and require a surface that can endure heavy use.

Non-Magnetic Dry Erase Boards

Non-magnetic dry erase boards are another option to consider. They may be more budget-friendly than magnetic boards, making them an attractive choice for those with limited funds. Some benefits of non-magnetic dry erase boards include:

Affordability : They are typically less expensive than their magnetic counterparts, making them a great choice for those on a tight budget.

: They are typically less expensive than their magnetic counterparts, making them a great choice for those on a tight budget. Lightweight : Non-magnetic boards are often lighter than magnetic boards, which can make them easier to move and install.

: Non-magnetic boards are often lighter than magnetic boards, which can make them easier to move and install. Simple functionality: These boards focus on providing a reliable writing surface without the added features of magnetic boards.

Non-magnetic whiteboards are suitable for those who primarily need a writing surface and do not require the added functionality of a magnetic board.

Glass Dry Erase Boards

Glass dry erase boards offer a modern and sleek alternative to traditional boards. They provide several unique benefits:

Sophisticated appearance : Glass boards have a polished, professional look that can elevate the aesthetic of any room or workspace.

: Glass boards have a polished, professional look that can elevate the aesthetic of any room or workspace. Easy maintenance : Glass surfaces are non-porous, making them resistant to staining and ghosting. They are also simple to clean and maintain.

: Glass surfaces are non-porous, making them resistant to staining and ghosting. They are also simple to clean and maintain. Durability: High-quality glass boards are designed to be long-lasting and are less susceptible to scratches and dents compared to other materials.

If you’re seeking a stylish and durable option, a glass board may be the right choice for your workspace.

Mobile and Wall-Mounted Dry Erase Boards

These boards can either be wall-mounted or mobile, depending on your specific requirements:

Wall-Mounted : These boards are fixed to the wall, providing a permanent surface. Wall-mounted whiteboards are suitable for spaces where a dedicated writing area is needed.

: These boards are fixed to the wall, providing a permanent surface. Wall-mounted whiteboards are suitable for spaces where a dedicated writing area is needed. Mobile: Mobile boards are mounted on casters or a stand, allowing you to move them as needed. This flexibility is ideal for dynamic workspaces or environments where the need for a writing surface may change frequently.When deciding between mobile and wall-mounted options, consider your space limitations and the flexibility required in your work environment.

Top 10 Dry Erase Board Recommendations

Here are our top picks for a dry erase board or whiteboard for your business:

VIZ-PRO Double-Sided Magnetic Mobile Whiteboard

Top Pick: Experience seamless communication and brainstorming with the VIZ-PRO 48 x 36-inch Double-Sided Magnetic Mobile Whiteboards. This versatile tool features a robust aluminum frame and stand, ensuring durability for daily use.

Pros:

Dual-sided magnetic writing surface

360° rotation with locking mechanism

Sturdy aluminum frame and stand

Four casters for easy mobility, two lockable

Hassle-free assembly

Cons:

Might be too large for some spaces

Limited color options

VIZ-PRO Double-Sided Magnetic Mobile Whiteboard

Buy on Amazon

Quartet Glass Dry Erase Board

Runner Up: Featuring a 16:9 wide aspect ratio, the Quartet Glass Dry Erase Board is designed for long-term performance and backed by a 20-year limited warranty. Installation is simple with hidden mounting hardware, creating a floating appearance that makes the board a focal point in your space. Measuring 85″ x 48″, this board is perfect for small business owners in need of a high-quality, long-lasting communication solution.

Pros:

Frameless design with invisible mounting for a sleek, uninterrupted surface

Clean erase: non-absorbent glass surface resistant to stains and ghosting

GREENGUARD Gold certified for environmental friendliness

Durable tempered glass resists scratches and dents

Magnetic, steel-backed surface for versatile posting options

Invisible installation with hidden mounting hardware

Includes removable accessory tray, 1 marker, and 2 glass board magnets

Cons:

Requires Quartet Glass Board Accessories for best results (sold separately)

Quartet Glass Dry Erase Board

Buy on Amazon

Amazon Basics Magnetic White Board

Best Value: The Amazon Basics 36 x 24-inch magnetic white board. This sturdy whiteboard features a smooth, easily cleanable surface and a stylish silver aluminum frame. Effortlessly install it in your preferred orientation using the included mounting accessories.

Pros:

Durable alloy steel construction

Magnetic surface for added versatility

Stain and ghost-resistant

Simple vertical or horizontal installation

Package includes whiteboard marker, two magnets, and pen tray

Cons:

Silver aluminum frame may not suit all décor styles

Lightweight build may require additional support for heavy use

Amazon Basics Magnetic White Board

Buy on Amazon

Additional Recommendations:

ABERLLS Monthly Calendar Whiteboard/Cork Board Combination

ABERLLS 17″x13″ Monthly Calendar Whiteboard and Cork Board Combination allows you to plan ahead, pin notes, and switch between two projects effortlessly. The undated monthly calendar grid ensures you never miss an important date, while the cork strip and double-sided whiteboard provide additional space for notes and reminders.. This versatile board offers multiple features to help you stay on top of tasks and events, and the package includes everything you need to get started, making it an ideal tool for small businesses looking to boost organization and efficiency.

Pros:

3-in-1 combo: calendar whiteboard, cork strip, and double-sided blank whiteboard

Comes with 10 magnetic markers, 4 magnets, 1 dry eraser, and 10 push pins

Portable and suitable for various locations: office, home, kitchen, or classroom

Adjustable hanging hooks for horizontal or vertical positioning

Smooth writing surface that’s easy to wipe clean

Cons:

Limited size options

May be too small for some needs

ABERLLS Monthly Calendar Whiteboard/Cork Board Combination

Buy on Amazon

KAMELLEO Portable Dry Erase White Board with Stand

If you’re looking for mobile dry erase options, check out this large, portable board from KAMELLEO. It is a 48×36-inch large portable whiteboard designed for enhanced versatility and durability. This mobile whiteboard is perfect for small business owners seeking a reliable and adaptable solution to enhance organization and productivity.

Pros:

Premium melamine surface and sturdy aluminum frame

Double-sided and magnetic for added functionality

Swing-Stop wheels and lockable easel frame for stability

Easy assembly in under 15 minutes

Highly resistant to staining

Cons:

Higher price point compared to other options

Limited color selection

KAMELLEO Portable Dry Erase White Board with Stand

Buy on Amazon

Miratino Magnetic White Board for Wall

The Miratino Magnetic small dry erase board is a 16″x12″ versatile whiteboard with a stylish black wooden frame. It’s ideal for small businesses, classrooms, kids, and just about anywhere. This package contains 2 whiteboards, which is a great value.

Pros:

Smooth, durable magnetic surface

Suitable for various purposes: organization, write to-do lists, reminders, and more

Aesthetic black wooden frame for a vintage touch

Lightweight and easy to hang or use with a tabletop stand

Package includes 2 whiteboards, 4 markers, 4 magnets, and 2 dry erasers

Cons:

Smaller size may not be suitable for larger spaces or group collaborations

Limited color options for the frame

Miratino Magnetic White Board for Wall

Buy on Amazon

Maxtek Large Magnetic Whiteboard

The Maxtek magnetic whiteboard features double-sided magnetic surfaces, providing ample space for collaboration and idea sharing. Its durable aluminum frame ensures longevity, while the foldable design allows for hassle-free storage and transport.

Pros:

Double-sided magnetic surface for enhanced utility

Sturdy yet lightweight aluminum frame

Foldable design for easy storage and transportation

Scratch-resistant and smooth writing surface

Package includes a magnetic eraser, three markers, and six magnets

Cons:

May require a larger workspace for comfortable use

Limited adjustability in height and angle

Maxtek Large Magnetic Whiteboard

Buy on Amazon

VIZ-PRO ECO Magnetic Mobile Flipchart Whiteboard

The VIZ-PRO ECO Magnetic Mobile Whiteboard boasts a smooth, durable surface for a seamless writing experience. Its adjustable height and lockable wheels offer adaptability and mobility, while the flipchart feature makes it ideal for presentations. This whiteboard is suitable for home, office, and educational environments.

Pros:

Magnetic surface for added functionality

Smooth surface that’s easy to wipe clean

Adjustable height for personalized comfort

Lockable wheels for stability and mobility

Package includes accessories: pen-tray, hooks, flipchart pad, dry eraser, markers, and magnets

Cons:

May require ample space for use

Limited color options

VIZ-PRO ECO Magnetic Mobile Flipchart Whiteboard

Buy on Amazon

U Brands Glass Dry Erase Board

Transform your office or commercial space with this high-quality, easy-to-mount 35″x23″ glass dry erase board from U Brands. It features a frosted tempered glass surface that provides an exceptional writing experience without staining or ghosting. Its contemporary frameless design and marker tray offer both style and convenience.

Pros:

Tempered glass surface resists staining and ghosting

Suitable for heavy use in diverse environments

Modern, frameless design for a professional look

Sturdy tray for holding markers

Hassle-free mounting hardware and instructions included

Cons:

Non-magnetic surface limits functionality

U Brands Glass Dry Erase Board

Buy on Amazon

BEST BOARD Lockable Magnetic White Board

The BEST BOARD whiteboard features a smooth, magnetic surface for notes or reminders, compatible with all dry-erase accessories. Its lockable, shatterproof acrylic doors protect your posted documents from theft and vandalism, while the push-button mechanism ensures easy updates. The durable anodized aluminum frame and ABS plastic corners offer a classic design that complements any space.

Pros:

High-quality, odorless, and smooth magnetic surface

Lockable, shatterproof acrylic doors for added security

Sleek design with anodized aluminum frame and ABS plastic corners

Easy installation with included fixings and instructions

Versatile for various settings, including classrooms and offices

Cons:

Outdoor use requires a sheltered location for longevity

BEST BOARD Lockable Magnetic White Board

Buy on Amazon

Benefits of Using Dry Erase Boards

Incorporating a dry erase board into your workspace can yield numerous advantages, including:

Enhanced communication and collaboration : Dry erase boards offer a visual platform for sharing ideas, discussing projects, and solving problems collectively. They help to foster a collaborative atmosphere, which can lead to more effective teamwork and improved outcomes.

: Dry erase boards offer a visual platform for sharing ideas, discussing projects, and solving problems collectively. They help to foster a collaborative atmosphere, which can lead to more effective teamwork and improved outcomes. Increased productivity and organization : Having a visible and easily accessible board can streamline the planning and tracking of tasks, goals, and deadlines. This increased organization can lead to better time management and overall productivity.

: Having a visible and easily accessible board can streamline the planning and tracking of tasks, goals, and deadlines. This increased organization can lead to better time management and overall productivity. Encouragement of creativity and brainstorming: A dry erase board provides a blank canvas for brainstorming and developing new ideas. It encourages experimentation and creativity by allowing users to quickly jot down thoughts, sketch diagrams, and make adjustments as needed.

How to Choose the Right Dry Erase Board for Your Needs

Selecting the perfect board involves several key considerations:

Determine the size and location: Assess the available space in your work area and choose a board that will fit comfortably without overwhelming the room. Ensure that the board is easily accessible and visible to all team members. Assess your budget: Dry erase boards come in a range of prices, so determine your budget before shopping. Non-magnetic boards may be more cost-effective, while magnetic or glass options may be a worthwhile investment for their added features and durability. Evaluate features and benefits: Consider the specific needs of your workspace and prioritize features accordingly. For example, if you require a multi-functional board with the ability to hold magnetic accessories, a magnetic board may be the best choice. Consider aesthetics and design: A dry erase board can also contribute to the overall aesthetic of your workspace. Glass boards offer a sleek and modern look, while traditional whiteboards can provide a more classic appearance.

Proper Care and Maintenance

To ensure the longevity and functionality of your board, follow these care and maintenance tips:

Cleaning : Regular cleaning is essential to prevent staining and ghosting. Use a dry eraser to remove marks after each use, and occasionally clean the board with a specialized whiteboard cleaner or a solution of water and mild detergent.

: Regular cleaning is essential to prevent staining and ghosting. Use a dry eraser to remove marks after each use, and occasionally clean the board with a specialized whiteboard cleaner or a solution of water and mild detergent. Preventing ghosting and staining : Always use high-quality, non-permanent dry erase markers. Avoid using permanent markers or other tools not specifically designed for dry erase boards.

: Always use high-quality, non-permanent dry erase markers. Avoid using permanent markers or other tools not specifically designed for dry erase boards. When to replace your dry erase board: Over time, dry erase boards may develop scratches, dents, or stains that cannot be removed. In such cases, consider replacing the board to maintain a clean and professional appearance.

Accessories and Extras

To maximize the functionality of your dry erase board, consider investing in these accessories:

Dry erase markers and erasers : High-quality markers in various colors and a reliable eraser are essential for effective use of your board.

: High-quality markers in various colors and a reliable eraser are essential for effective use of your board. Magnetic accessories and storage solutions : If you have a magnetic white board, utilize magnetic trays, eraser holders, and organizers to keep your writing tools and accessories within easy reach.

: If you have a magnetic white board, utilize magnetic trays, eraser holders, and organizers to keep your writing tools and accessories within easy reach. Board cleaners and wipes: Regular cleaning is crucial for maintaining your board’s appearance and performance. Invest in specialized whiteboard cleaners or wipes to keep your board looking its best.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ)

Can I use a regular whiteboard as a magnetic dry erase board?

A regular whiteboard may not have magnetic properties. Magnetic dry erase boards have a metal backing or a specific surface material designed to hold magnets. If you require a magnetic surface, it is best to invest in a magnetic dry erase board specifically designed for that purpose.

How do I remove permanent marker from a dry erase board?

If you accidentally use a permanent marker on your dry erase board, don’t panic. Try to write over the permanent marker lines with a dry erase marker, and then erase both layers. The solvents in the dry erase marker can help break down the permanent ink, making it easier to remove. If this method doesn’t work, you can also try using rubbing alcohol or a specialized whiteboard cleaner to remove the permanent marker.

Are there any eco-friendly dry erase board alternatives?

Yes, there are eco-friendly alternatives to traditional dry erase boards and whiteboards. One option is to look for boards made from recycled materials or those with a lower environmental impact during production. Another alternative is using a reusable notebook or digital whiteboard application, which can help reduce waste by eliminating the need for physical boards and markers.

How can I mount my dry erase board without damaging the wall?

To mount your board without causing damage to the wall, consider using removable adhesive strips or hooks specifically designed for this purpose. These mounting solutions can securely hold your board in place without leaving marks or residue when removed. Always follow the manufacturer’s instructions for weight limits and proper installation.

Take Your Business to the Next Level with the Perfect Dry Erase Board

Selecting the right whiteboards for your workspace is an important decision that can significantly impact your productivity, organization, and creativity. By considering the various types of dry erase boards, their benefits, and your specific needs, you can make an informed choice that will help your business thrive.

Once you have chosen the ideal board, remember to invest in quality accessories and practice proper care and maintenance to ensure its longevity. With the right dry erase board in place, you’ll be well on your way to a more organized and successful business venture.

