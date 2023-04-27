10 Places to Get Embroidery Supplies for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

If you run an embroidery business, having the right supplies is crucial. Finding reliable suppliers is important for your success, whether you need embroidery designs, threads, or machines. In this article, you’ll discover 10 places to get all the embroidery supplies you need to keep your business running smoothly.

The Embroidery Market in 2022

The embroidery market is projected to experience significant growth in 2023 and beyond. According to industry reports, the market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.02% during the forecast period, which will result in a market value of about $5.4 billion by 2027. The growth can be attributed to the increasing demand for embroidery products in the quilting and stitching industries, which are expected to drive market growth over the next few years.

Top Places to Buy Embroidery Supplies

Whether you’re starting out or an experienced embroiderer, finding quality hand embroidery supplies is essential. Check out this list of top places to buy the best materials and fabrics for all your projects.

1. Amazon

If you’re looking for a one-stop shop, Amazon is your go-to place. Here you can find everything from threads and needles to machines and designs. With a wide range of prices and good customer service, Amazon is a convenient option.

2. Etsy

Etsy is a great marketplace for unique and creative handmade items, including embroidery supplies. Whether you’re looking for intricate patterns or natural fibers, you’ll be able to find something special.

3. eBay

When it comes to finding affordable embroidery supplies, eBay is the place to go. With a large selection of items from different sellers, you can find good deals and a wide range of products. Be sure to check out the reviews before buying!

4. Joann

Joann has everything you need for embroidery projects, from pre-printed kits to all the tools and materials. With an extensive selection of fabrics, threads, and other supplies, you’re sure to find what you need online or in-store.

5. AllStitch

AllStitch sells wholesale embroidery supplies for commercial and home machines at low prices. They offer brand names like Madeira and Ginger, extensive embroidery blanks, excellent customer service, and free shipping options.

6. LoveCrafts

LoveCrafts provides a range of embroidery and cross-stitch supplies for all budgets while fostering a global community of crafters. Founded in 2012, LoveCrafts has grown to include LoveKnitting and LoveCrochet under one roof.

7. Snuggly Monkey

Snuggly Monkey sells quality craft supplies for modern stitchers, curated by Claudia Martinez. The shop supports independent designers, reduces plastic waste, and practices social giving. As a crafter herself, Martinez prioritizes enjoyable creative experiences through high-quality supplies.

8. The Embroidery Store

The Embroidery Store supplies commercial embroidery with a full range of embroidery products including backings, stabilizers, thread, bobbins, needles, hoops, and accessories. They offer online purchasing and new items are regularly added.

9. Colman & Company

Colman and Company offers high-quality embroidery supplies and over 50,000 wholesale supplies and equipment for customizers and decorators. They have a new Clearwater, FL shipping and pick-up location for wholesale products in Florida.

10. Embroidery Central

Embroidery Central offers quality hand embroidery supplies like hoops, needles, threads, fabrics, and software for stitching success. Keep your sewing shelves stocked for present and future projects.

Essential Embroidery Supply

Embroidery is a popular form of sewing that adds intricate designs and patterns to a garment. To create beautiful embroidered pieces, you’ll need essential embroidery supplies. Here are the top four items you need:

Embroidery Thread

Embroidery threads come in a wide range of colors and thicknesses, allowing you to create intricate and colorful designs. Choose a high-quality thread that won’t snag or break easily.

Machine Embroidery Needles

Machine embroidery needles are designed to work with embroidery machines and create precise stitches. Make sure to choose needles that are compatible with your machine and the fabric you’ll be using.

Fabric

The right fabrics like polyester are essential for successful embroidery. Choose a fabric that’s compatible with your chosen embroidery technique, and consider factors like weight, texture, and color.

Water-Soluble Marking Pens

Water-soluble marking pens are a useful tool for marking embroidery designs on fabric. They can be easily removed with water once you’re finished stitching.

Tools for Embroidery Businesses

Embroidery businesses require specialized tools to produce high-quality stitched products. From embroidery machines to software, here are the top seven tools every embroidery business needs:

Embroidery Machine

Embroidery machines are the most important tool for any embroidery business. Choose a machine that can handle a variety of fabrics and designs, and that’s easy to use and maintain.

Embroidery Hoops

Embroidery hoops help keep your fabric taut and prevent it from slipping while you stitch. Choose a hoop that’s the right size for your project and that will fit comfortably in your hand.

Scissors

A good pair of scissors is essential for cutting thread, fabric, and other materials. Choose a sharp pair of scissors that will make clean cuts without fraying the fabric.

Digitizing Software

Digitizing software is essential for converting images and designs into stitch files that can be used by an embroidery machine. Look for software that’s easy to use and offers a wide range of features.

Stabilizer

A stabilizer is a must-have for embroidery businesses. It’s used to support fabric during stitching, and it helps prevent puckering, stretching, and distortion. Choose a stabilizer that’s compatible with your fabric and design.

Thread Rack

A thread rack is an essential tool for organizing embroidery thread. It keeps thread spools neat and easily accessible, and it can help prevent tangles and snarls.

Heat Press

Heat presses are an essential tool for applying heat transfers to garments. They allow you to create high-quality and long-lasting designs on a wide range of fabrics.

What Brand is Best for Embroidery Supplies?

There is no one “best” brand for embroidery supplies as it depends on personal preference and the specific needs of the project. However, some popular and reliable brands include Sulky and Madeira.

What’s the Best Source for Wholesale Embroidery Supplies?

The best source for wholesale embroidery supplies varies. Options include Etsy, Amazon, EmbroideryDesigns.com, and eBay. Compare prices and quality for the best deal.

Can You Make Money by Embroidering?

Yes, you can make money by embroidering. Embroidery can be a profitable business, as there is a demand for customized and handmade products.



