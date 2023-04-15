From Consulting to TikTok, 10 Expert Insights for Starting a New Business

The business world is full of a huge array of ideas and industries. If you’re thinking of starting a new business, narrowing down the options is likely the first step. Here are several ideas and insights from members of the online small business community for aspiring entrepreneurs to consider.

Learn How to Start a Consulting Business

If you have knowledge about a specific subject, you could start a business as a consultant. However, you still need to master the business side before you can start working with clients. In this InvoiceBerry post, Marya Sutimi offers a guide to starting this type of company.

Get Enough TikTok Followers to Make Money

TikTok isn’t just a popular marketing and social media tool. There are plenty of entrepreneurs building an entire business around the platform. But you need a sizable following first. Lyn Wildwood details just how many followers you may need before earning money in this BloggingWizard post.

Explore Different Ways to Make a Living Online

If you’re sick of working a 9 to 5 job, there are plenty of ways to make money by starting your own business. And many business opportunities only require an internet connection to get started. Sara Williams goes over several options in this Pixel Productions post. And BizSugar members joined the conversation here.

Take Advantage of Freelance Opportunities in the Gig Economy

The gig economy has brought about more freelance opportunities than ever before. Whether you’re looking to build a full-time business or just earn some extra money, the options in this Startup Professionals Musings post by Marty Zwilling may be of interest.

Find the Best Job Prospects for Former Franchisees

Business ownership can be a great option, but it isn’t for everyone. Luckily, if you invest time and money into a franchise business, you also gain valuable skills and experience, even if it doesn’t work out in the end. If you’re considering a career transition after franchising, read this post on The Franchise King blog by Catherine Altman Morgan.

Produce Passive Income Using AI Tools

Artificial intelligence is making a mark on numerous industries. If you want to earn a living using passive income, check out this No Passive Income post by Lisa Sicard for tips and insights. Then head to the BizSugar community to read commentary from members.

Build an eLearning Marketplace

ELearning is another trending industry that new entrepreneurs may want to consider in 2023. To learn how to create your own marketplace in this niche, read this Noobpreneur post by Ivan Widjaya.

Make These Cricut Crafts to Sell

Cricut machines can make various craft projects easy and streamlined. But before you can build a business around it, you need to determine what to sell. This post on The Work At Home Woman blog by Tania Griffis includes 50 different ideas.

Consider Becoming a B2B Influencer

Influencer marketing has made a huge mark on many B2C industries. But the concept can provide plenty of value for B2B companies and content creators as well. Learn more in this post by Mike Allton of The Social Media Hat. Then visit the BizSugar community to see what members are saying.

Create Self-Generated Video Content

Video content can be a solid marketing tactic. Or you could even build an entire business or revenue stream around it. If you plan to produce your own video content for any purpose, learn from the tips in this Strella Social Media post by Rachel Strella.

