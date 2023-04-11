GoDaddy Introduces Generative AI Prompt Library for Small Business Growth

GoDaddy has launched the Small Business Generative AI Prompt Library, a growing collection of over 35 ready-to-use prompts. The library aims to help small businesses quickly and easily benefit from generative AI tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard.

According to Geoff Clawson, VP of Product, Websites + Marketing, “Generative AI levels the playing field for small businesses by giving them an incredible amount of power and knowledge, normally reserved for large corporations, right at their fingertips.”

The Small Business Generative AI Prompt Library removes the complexities of writing effective prompts for small businesses.

These prompts address common challenges faced by small business owners during the start-up or operation phases. From generating marketing ideas to crafting responses to customer reviews, business owners can complete tasks in minutes that previously took hours or days.

Examples of prompts in GoDaddy’s Small Business Generative AI Prompt Library include:

Requesting a growth strategy from a renowned growth hacker’s perspective.

Rewriting an existing product description to improve conversion rates.

Creating a 6-month content calendar for small businesses, including relevant holidays.

Coaching small businesses on responding empathetically to negative customer reviews.

GoDaddy asked ChatGPT, an AI Language Model, about the benefits of using the Small Business Generative AI Prompt Library. ChatGPT responded, “This new library is an exciting development that will undoubtedly help small businesses thrive in today’s competitive marketplace.”

GoDaddy plans to expand the library with new prompts throughout 2023 and is developing additional ways for small businesses to leverage generative AI. The company has already integrated smart features into its products, such as suggesting relevant slogans for videos and recommending marketing calendars based on customer location and business type.

To explore the Small Business Generative AI Library, visit http://www.smallbusinessprompts.com.

