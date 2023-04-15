Rural Businesses Can Apply for Grants of Up to $1 Million to Cover Energy Upgrades

Rural businesses across the U.S. may be eligible for grants under a USDA program designed to encourage energy savings. And this is just one current grant opportunity that small businesses should know about. Read on for a list of options for travel businesses, minority-owned businesses, and more.

USDA REAP Grants

Farms and rural businesses can benefit from the USDA’s Rural Development Rural Energy for America Program (REAP) Grants and Loans. Grants may cover up to half of the total cost of an eligible energy-saving project. And the maximum amount recently increased to $500,000 for energy efficiency improvements, or $1 million for new installations of renewable energy systems. The program is available to rural businesses throughout the U.S. But Warren County, New Jersey is currently offering informational sessions to help local businesses interested in applying. The next meeting is Wednesday, April 19. Additionally, REAP grants can be combined with New Jersey’s Clean Energy incentives for additional savings.

BWe NEXT PowHer Business Grant

The Black Women’s Expo in Chicago is adding a new grant opportunity to its next event. The BWe NEXT PowHer Business Grant features a $2500 cash grant and coaching sessions for one eligible business in the food industry. The grant is part of a new spin-off event called “Bagels and Bosses” Brunch and Business Panel on April 22. To qualify, businesses must attend the event and pitch their concept in a 90-second video.

West Palm Beach Minority and Women-Owned Business Grants

West Palm Beach, Florida is supporting minority and women-owned businesses with a new grant opportunity. The program focuses on four areas of business success: marketing, inventory/equipment, property improvement, and new business development. Eligible businesses must apply for funding in just one area and provide documentation about how funds will be used. Grants of between $20,000 and $50,000 will be available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Schenectady Community Development Block Grant

Schenectady, New York is allocating $200,000 to small business grant funding through a new round of its Community Development Block Grant. The program originally launched in 2020 and has provided grants to over 64 local businesses so far. Eligible businesses can apply for up to $15,000. Those that have already received grants can apply, but those that have not yet received grants will be prioritized. This new application period is open now and will run until June 1.

Multnomah County Vandalism Grant

Multnomah County, Oregon is offering grants of up to $5,000 to help small businesses that have experienced vandalism. To qualify, businesses must operate east of Interstate 205 and have repaired damage due to vandalism that occurred since July 1, 2022. Funds can reimburse businesses for broken window repair, graffiti removal, and similar costs. Businesses must also currently be open or planning to reopen shortly, comply with all local laws and not be delinquent on business taxes.

Denver Pandemic Recovery Grants

Denver, Colorado is doubling its investment in pandemic recovery small business grants. City Council recently added $5 million to its contract with Mile High of the United Way. So the program now has a total of $10 million in funding. The non-profit is facilitating the program, which will distribute grants of up to $15,000 to eligible businesses. Businesses must have under $5 million in annual income and have experienced at least 8 percent employment loss due to the pandemic. However, travel and hospitality businesses can apply without providing proof of such losses.

