Small Business Grants with an April Deadline

If you want to complete any new projects or improve your business this spring, small business grants can go a long way. Luckily, there are several programs currently running in communities throughout the country. If you’re looking for small business grant opportunities, here are some to apply for this April.

Jefferson County COVID-19 Relief Grants

Jefferson County, Montana is offering COVID-19 relief grants to eligible small businesses. The program is funded through the county’s allocation of American Rescue Plan Act funds. Each eligible business can apply for grants of $2,500. To qualify, businesses must have been in operation since at least 2020 and be able to prove negative impacts from the pandemic. Grants are being awarded on a first come, first served basis, with a final deadline of April 1.

Madison County Pandemic Recovery Grants

Madison County, New York is providing pandemic recovery grants of up to $75,000 to local small businesses. To qualify, businesses must have 25 or fewer employees and be able to demonstrate negative impacts of the pandemic. Grants can be used to cover various operating expenses, but construction projects are not covered. Additionally, a 10 percent cash match is required. Applicants with more than five employees must use funds to create one or more jobs for low- and moderate-income individuals. The application deadline is April 3.

Argyle Small Business Grant Program

Argyle, Texas is launching a Small Business Grant program to support small business owners recovering from the pandemic. The town is using $250,000 of its American Rescue Plan Act funds for the program, with individual grants ranging from $5,000 to $25,000. The amount of each award will be based on annual revenue from 2020. April 3 is the final deadline to apply.

Aurora Finish Line and Re-Start Retention Grants

Aurora, Illinois is now running two grant programs to support local small businesses. The Finish Line Grant program offers funds for property owners and tenants that want to complete rehabilitation projects. And the Re-Start Retention Grant provides funds for small businesses operational expenses to help local businesses keep their doors open. Applications for this funding round are due by April 3.

South Omaha Turnback Tax Grant

South Omaha, Nebraska is currently offering grants to local small businesses. And the city recently extended the deadline and changed qualifications to make the program available to even more applicants. The Turnback Tax Grant currently has about $36,000 available, which will be awarded to businesses after the April 6 deadline.

Freeport and Rockford Building Improvement Grant

Rockford and Freeport, Illinois are currently helping local businesses improve their storefronts and exterior features through a new grant program. Businesses located in the Downtown Tax Increment Redevelopment areas of each city are welcome to apply. Funding can be used to cover a variety of improvement projects. April 14 is the application deadline.

Nye County American Rescue Plan Act Small Business Grant Program

Nye County, Nevada is reopening applications for its American Rescue Plan Act Small Business Grant program. The program reimburses businesses for various COVID-related expenses. This is the second round of this grant program. And the county will continue accepting applications through April 14.

Pittsburgh Avenues of Hope

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania’s Avenues of Hope program offers funding for Black-owned businesses and community groups throughout the city. The program focuses specifically on businesses within seven historically-Black corridors. Grants and low interest loans can be used for various projects like facade improvements and property rehabilitations. The program initially launched back in 2020. And the latest initiative includes a $7 ARPA grant program. Eligible businesses, nonprofits, and property owners can apply for grants of up to $200,000. The first application round will close April 30.

For the latest, follow us on Google News.