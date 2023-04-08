Honda Recalls Over 500,000 CR-Vs Due to Risk of Trailing Arm Detachment

Honda is recalling 563,711 CR-V vehicles from model years 2007 to 2011 due to a potential risk of rear trailing arm detachment caused by frame corrosion.

This issue could lead to loss of vehicle control and increase the chances of a crash.

The recall specifically targets vehicles sold or registered in states where road salt usage is common, as it can accelerate frame corrosion.

Small business owners using affected Honda CR-Vs for their operations should be aware of this safety risk and take necessary action.

Dealers will inspect the vehicles and install a support brace or repair the rear frame as required, free of charge. In cases where corrosion damage is extensive, Honda may offer to repurchase the vehicle. Owner notification letters will be sent out starting May 8, 2023.

To obtain more information or assistance, owners can contact Honda customer service at 1-888-234-2138 and mention recall number XDZ.

Additionally, owners can reach out to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration Vehicle Safety Hotline at 1-888-327-4236 or visit www.nhtsa.gov for further details.

Get the latest headlines from Small Business Trends. Follow us on Google News.