House Small Business Committee Announces April Hearings

Published: Apr 5, 2023 by Joshua Sophy In Small Business News 0
House Committee on Small Business sets April hearings to discuss tax hikes, SBA program investigations, student debt, and waste reduction.

The House Committee on Small Business has shared its April hearing schedule, addressing a variety of small business concerns.

Full Committee Hearing: “Paying Their Fair Share: How Tax Hikes Crush the Competitiveness of Small Businesses”

  • Date & Time: Tuesday, April 18th at 2:00 PM
  • Location: Hearing Room, 2360 Rayburn
  • Discussion: The impact of tax increases on small business competitiveness and potential solutions to ease the burden.

Subcommittee on Oversight Investigations and Regulations Hearing: “Office of Inspector General Reports to Congress on Investigations of SBA Programs”

  • Date & Time: Wednesday, April 19th at 10 a.m.
  • Location: Hearing Room, 2360 Rayburn
  • Discussion: The findings of the Office of Inspector General’s reports on investigations into Small Business Administration (SBA) programs.

Subcommittee on Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Workforce Development Hearing: “Help Wanted: Exploring how Alternative Paths to Student Debt Can Help Strengthen Small Businesses”

  • Date & Time: Wednesday, April 26th at 10 a.m.
  • Location: Hearing Room, 2360 Rayburn
  • Discussion: The exploration of alternative solutions to student debt, aiming to strengthen small businesses, innovation, and workforce development.

Full Committee Hearing: “A Steward of the Taxpayer: Examining Waste and Duplication at the SBA”

  • Date & Time: Thursday, April 27th at 10 a.m.
  • Location: Hearing Room, 2360 Rayburn
  • Discussion: Scrutinizing waste and duplication within the SBA and focusing on ensuring the efficient use of taxpayer funds.

The hearings will tackle vital issues affecting small businesses and work towards identifying ways to support their growth and success.

Joshua Sophy
Joshua Sophy Joshua Sophy is the Editor for Small Business Trends and the Head of Content Partnerships. A journalist with 20 years of experience in traditional and online media, he is a member of the Society of Professional Journalists. He founded his own local newspaper, the Pottsville Free Press, covering his hometown.
