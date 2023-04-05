House Small Business Committee Announces April Hearings

The House Committee on Small Business has shared its April hearing schedule, addressing a variety of small business concerns.

Full Committee Hearing: “Paying Their Fair Share: How Tax Hikes Crush the Competitiveness of Small Businesses”

Date & Time: Tuesday, April 18th at 2:00 PM

Location: Hearing Room, 2360 Rayburn

Discussion: The impact of tax increases on small business competitiveness and potential solutions to ease the burden.

Subcommittee on Oversight Investigations and Regulations Hearing: “Office of Inspector General Reports to Congress on Investigations of SBA Programs”

Date & Time: Wednesday, April 19th at 10 a.m.

Discussion: The findings of the Office of Inspector General's reports on investigations into Small Business Administration (SBA) programs.

Subcommittee on Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Workforce Development Hearing: “Help Wanted: Exploring how Alternative Paths to Student Debt Can Help Strengthen Small Businesses”

Date & Time: Wednesday, April 26th at 10 a.m.

Discussion: The exploration of alternative solutions to student debt, aiming to strengthen small businesses, innovation, and workforce development.

Full Committee Hearing: “A Steward of the Taxpayer: Examining Waste and Duplication at the SBA”

Date & Time: Thursday, April 27th at 10 a.m.

Discussion: Scrutinizing waste and duplication within the SBA and focusing on ensuring the efficient use of taxpayer funds.

The hearings will tackle vital issues affecting small businesses and work towards identifying ways to support their growth and success.

