How to Think Big Exponentially in Small Business

In small business, we are always told to think big. But how do you really do that inside your company when you have to deal with small tactical issues every single day.

On the Small Business Radio Show this week, I discussed this with Aaron Bare who is a leading strategic facilitator, futurist, storyteller, and author of a Wall Street Journal, USA Today, and #1 Amazon Bestselling book, “Exponential Theory, the Power of Thinking Big”. He is a results-focused conscious leader that understands how to create a high-performing organization, deliver a message to the masses, and cultivate trust to solve any issue, in any room, anywhere, anytime. Now, Aaron has distilled his learnings from Exponential Theory and career as a facilitator into his online learning community for exponential leaders, the XMBA.

Here is what Aaron and I talked about in this interview:

How “Exponential Theory” means that when leaders think bigger, they become more conscious of what results they actually want. The XMBA, which stands for eXponential Mindset, Beliefs, and Attitudes is a course and community helping leaders reach their full potential based off the seven universal truths in X-Theory. The Rhodium Rule, coined in Exponential Theory, is an expansion of the Golden Rule and the Platinum Rule that leaders must consider the entire ecosystem when making a decision that inevitably affects others. Mars Shots, coined in Exponential Theory, is an expansion on Moon Shots which encourages leaders to think bigger on another worldly-level. Thrivability, coined in Exponential Theory, is an idyllic state of being where leaders don’t focus on survivability, maintainability, or even sustainability, and how they can instead, always thrive.

Listen to Aaron’s entire interview on The Small Business Radio Show.

