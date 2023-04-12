Intuit QuickBooks Launches Rest-of-World App Store

Intuit QuickBooks has launched a dedicated rest-of-world app store, enabling developers to create apps that seamlessly integrate with the QuickBooks platform. The app store aims to serve accountants and small business owners globally by addressing specialized needs and pain points. Developers can now access a customer base in over 200 markets worldwide, tapping into millions of small businesses that can benefit from tailored solutions.

The app store provides resources for all skill levels, offering APIs, a sandbox for testing, and production keys for easy integration. Developers are encouraged to explore the QuickBooks platform and identify gaps or niche areas where apps could offer valuable solutions, including for specific vertical industries. All apps created and submitted to the platform will undergo technical, marketing, and security reviews before going live. This ensures the highest quality solutions for users, as well as developer compliance with the necessary standards.

Developers have the option to customize their app’s market availability. If an app was built with a specific country or region in mind, the developer can limit its availability to that area. If the app has universal appeal, it can be made available globally. This flexibility empowers developers to be innovative and solve unique problems for specific markets or address universally experienced pain points.

The launch of the rest-of-world app store is an effort to strengthen QuickBooks as a robust platform capable of solving niche challenges and making life easier for small businesses and the accountants that serve them. By providing a global marketplace for developers, QuickBooks aims to expand its reach and address the specific needs of businesses around the world.

Developers also benefit from the opportunity to capitalize on the QuickBooks brand and its widespread recognition in the small business community. By offering solutions that complement the existing QuickBooks platform, developers can forge new relationships with small businesses, helping them overcome challenges and grow more efficiently.

As the rest-of-world app store continues to expand, small business owners and accountants can expect to find increasingly tailored solutions that address their specific needs. This initiative highlights QuickBooks’ commitment to fostering a global ecosystem that supports the diverse requirements of small businesses and accountants worldwide.

