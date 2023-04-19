Spotlight: Iotasol Leverages Entrepreneurial Passion and Teamwork to Create Valuable Software

No matter what type of business you start, it’s important to be passionate about what you do. And entrepreneurs can go even further with a passionate team by their side.

These factors help to set Iotasol apart in the software industry. Read about the company’s journey in this week’s Small Business Spotlight.

What the Business Does

Provides custom software development services.

Founder and CEO Yashpal Singla told Small Business Trends, “We specialize in scalable yet cost-friendly website development, mobile app development, ecommerce development as well as business process automation services. We have built a number of software solutions from scratch for domains like healthcare, transportation, laundry management, wholesale, finance, etc.”

Business Niche

Working as a partner with clients.

Singla says, “We ensure complete transparency in our operations and act as stable technical partners for our clients. We value the goals our customer’s business as our own goals.”

How the Business Got Started

To pursue an entrepreneurial dream.

Singla explains, “I always wanted to start a business. During my job days as an IT professional, I was evaluating various business ideas that I could start working upon. At last, I decided to go with what I knew the best and that’s how the IT business started.”

Biggest Win

Building an amazing team.

Singla adds, “They are not employees, they are friends and part of the extended family. The mutual love and respect everyone carries for one another is not the easiest to find in corporate culture. And I think that’s the biggest success for us as an organization.”

Lesson Learned

Take calculated risks.

Singla says, “We take risks, but we take calculated risks and stay optimistic about them with existing plans for worst-case scenarios as well.”

How They’d Spend an Extra $100,000

Adding value for clients.

Singla adds, “I would invest it in the growth of the business and try to invest in areas where we want to diversify our services.”

Favorite Quote

“Behind every perfect outcome, there are always RIGHT QUESTIONS.”

* * * * *

Images: Iotasol