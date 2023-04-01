$3.5 Million in Grants Available to Help Businesses with Pandemic Recovery

Small business grants can help businesses through various challenges, from pandemic recovery to construction issues to extreme weather. This week, communities throughout the country launched grant programs to address all of these challenges. Read on for a full list of current small business grant opportunities.

Mercer County COVID-19 Relief Grants

Mercer County, New Jersey is dedicating $3.5 million of its American Rescue Plan funding to help local businesses get back on their feet. County businesses that are located in a Qualified Census Tract are eligible for grants of $10,000. And these businesses don’t need to submit documentation of losses. Other independent businesses in the county that have a physical location and interact with the public are also welcome to apply. However, these businesses do need to provide proof of losses, and grants of up to $10,000 may be granted based on those losses. To qualify, all businesses must have 20 employees or fewer and no more than $3 million in gross revenue (the limit for restaurants is $5 million).

San Bernardino County Mountain Small Business Grants Snow Response Program

San Bernardino County, California recently approved a new grant program to support small businesses located in unincorporated areas of the San Bernardino mountains that were impacted by recent snowstorms. The Mountain Small Business Grants Snow Response Program is open to small businesses and nonprofits with 500 or fewer employees. Businesses with 50 or fewer employees can apply for grants of $3,000. And businesses with between 50 and 500 employees can apply for up to $15,000. Businesses must have been operational since at least February 27 and have a brick-and-mortar location that was affected by recent snow storms. The application portal is expected to go live in the next couple weeks.

South Omaha Turnback Tax Grant

South Omaha, Nebraska recently extended the deadline for its Turnback Tax Grant program to April 6. A recent statute change allowed for the city to re-open the grant program and change some of the qualifications. Currently, about $36,000 is available. And that money will be distributed to all qualified businesses that apply. After the April 6 deadline, a grant committee will review applications and notify winners during May.

Purple Line Construction Relief Grants

Small businesses in Montgomery County, Maryland that have been impacted by Purple Line construction can apply for grants to relieve some of the negative effects. Construction along the Purple Line in Metropolitan D.C. started in 2017 and has been delayed several times. The county has about $800,000 to provide to small businesses. Applications open April 1, and the deadline to apply is May 31.

Aurora Finish Line and Re-Start Retention Grant Programs

Aurora, Illinois is opening the application period for two small business grant programs. The Finish Line Grant is open to property owners and tenants that want to complete rehabilitation projects to improve their locations. The Re-Start Retention Grant is open to small businesses that need help covering operational expenses to remain open. This is the second funding round for this grant program, which provided about $750,000 to nearly 75 small businesses last year. The deadline to apply for this funding round is April 3.

Pharr Economic Development Corporation Grants

The Economic Development Corporation in Pharr, Texas is hosting a series of workshops this week to help small businesses that want to apply for small business grants. The organization is also offering grants of $5,000 for qualified startups, and grants of up to $10,000 for existing businesses that meet the requirements. The organization plans to detail the program guidelines and the application process during the workshops, so attendees will get a head start on the application process.

