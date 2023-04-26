10 Places to Get Leather Craft Supplies for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Leather is a timeless material that’s versatile and long-lasting, making it a perfect choice for craft projects. From clothing to furniture, leather is an ideal material to work with. Whether you’re just getting started in the leather crafting business or have been in the game for years, here are 10 of the best places to get your supplies for leather projects. Let’s get started!

The Leather Industry in 2022

In 2022, the leather industry was valued at $39.6 billion and is projected to reach $52.5 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6%. The demand for luxury goods and accessories is fueling the global leather market, prompting fabric manufacturers to keep up with the trend.

Top Places to Buy Leather Crafting Supplies

Researching where to shop for leather supplies can be tedious and time-consuming, so here are the top 10 online store options where you can find all your crafting needs.

1. Amazon

Arguably the biggest online retailer in the world, Amazon offers an extensive selection of leather crafting supplies.

2. Etsy

Etsy is an excellent source of handmade leather goods and supplies, with a plethora of vendors offering unique items.

3. eBay

This online marketplace is filled with leather craft supplies at all budget levels, including bulk items and rare finds.

4. Joann Fabrics

Joann’s is a great spot to find leather supplies for beginner and professional craftsmen alike. Their selection includes items such as hides, tools, hardware, and more.

5. Michaels

Michaels is a great option for those looking for leather craft supplies, with everything from tools and hardware to hides and accessories.

6. Weaver Leather Supply

Weaver Leather began as a small shoe shop, eventually growing into an elite manufacturer and distributor of quality leather and nylon products.

7. Rocky Mountain Leather Supply

Rocky Mountain Leather Supply in Sandy, Utah provides wholesale discounts on all leather and tools. Discounts for leather depend on the number of full hides purchased, and tool discounts are available for multiples of a single product and size.

8. Tandy Leather

Tandy Leather is the go-to source for leather craft supplies and offers a wide selection of tools, hardware, hides, and more.

9. Leather Craft Tools

Leather Craft Tools ships leathercraft supplies worldwide, caters to beginners and experts, and prioritizes customer satisfaction.

10. Hobby Lobby

Hobby Lobby has a wide selection of leather crafting supplies that are perfect for those just starting out. They also offer weekly sales and discounts, making it a great place to find the perfect item at an affordable price.

Essential Leather Craft Supply for Your Next Project

When starting a new leather crafting project, having the right supplies is important for success and for making customers happy. Here are essential leather craft supplies to consider:

Leather for Crafting

Choosing the right type of leather for your project is important. Consider factors such as the thickness, durability, and texture of the leather before making your selection. Doing your research and purchasing from a reputable supplier can help you find the perfect hide for your project.

Leather Kits

Leather crafting kits come with pre-cut leather pieces and all the necessary tools and supplies to complete a specific project. They are a great option for beginners or those who want to try a new project.

Latigo Lace

Latigo lace is a durable and flexible type of leather lace used for stitching and binding leather pieces. It comes in various sizes and colors and is a great option for creating intricate designs. By selecting the right leather craft supplies you can ensure your projects turn out just the way you envisioned them.

Rivets

Rivets are essential for adding hardware to leather pieces, such as buckles or snaps. They come in different sizes and materials, including brass, copper, and nickel, and can add a decorative touch to your project.

Leather Crafting Tools for Business

Leather crafting tools are essential for anyone looking to start a leather crafting business. From needles to hole punches, each tool serves a unique purpose. Here are six categories of tools to consider when setting up your leather crafting business:

Needles

Leather needles come in various sizes and shapes, each suited to a specific task. For example, harness needles are ideal for sewing thick leather, while glover’s needles work best on softer, thinner leather.

Cutting Tools

Having the right cutting tools is essential to ensure precision in leather crafting. Some examples include a rotary cutter, utility knife, and leather shears.

Hole Punches

Hole punches come in different sizes and shapes to create holes of varying diameters. They are ideal for creating holes for stitching or adding hardware such as rivets.

Awls

Awls are versatile tools used for punching holes, creating stitching holes, and general marking on leather. They come in different shapes, including straight, curved, and diamond.

Edge Bevelers

Edge Bevelers create a rounded edge on leather, giving it a professional finish. They come in different sizes, and the choice of the right one depends on the thickness of the leather.

Stamping Tools

Stamping tools are used to emboss designs onto leather. They come in different sizes and shapes, and the choice depends on the desired design and level of detail.

What Are the Most Important Leather Craft Tools?

The most important leather craft tools include needles, cutting tools, hole punches, awls, edge bevelers, and stamping tools. These tools are essential for creating precise and professional-looking leather items.

How Much Money Can a Leather Crafter Make?

The amount of money a leather crafter can make varies depending on factors such as skill level, niche, and market demand. Successful leather crafters can make a full-time income, with some earning upwards of six figures.

Is Leather Crafting Difficult?

Leather crafting requires practice, patience, and attention to detail, but it is a rewarding and enjoyable hobby or business. With the right tools and guidance, anyone can learn to create beautiful leather items.

Where Is the Best Place to Find Wholesale Leather Craft Supplies?

The best place to find wholesale leather craft supplies is through reputable suppliers and distributors who specialize in leather crafting materials. Online marketplaces, trade shows, and local craft stores can also be great sources for wholesale leather craft supplies.



