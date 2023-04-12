10 Places to Get Picture Frame Supplies for Your Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

If you’re in the business of picture framing, finding the right frame and supplies is crucial to your success. But with so many options out there, it can be overwhelming to know where to start.

To help you out, we’ve compiled a list of 10 places where you can get picture frame supplies for your business. Whether you’re looking for the right frame, mat board, or tools, these suppliers have got you covered.

The Picture Framing Industry in 2023

According to market research, the picture-framing industry in the US is projected to decline by 2.1% in 2023, with a 3.9% annual decline on average between 2018 and 2023. While the declining life cycle stage and low barriers to entry are negative factors affecting the industry, there is still potential for growth through the increasing number of households earning over $100,000.

As consumers in this demographic generate an estimated 50% of industry revenue, the industry could potentially capitalize on their rising demand for artwork framing services. If you’re exploring other opportunities, check out 50 handmade businesses you can start from home here.

Top Places to Buy Picture Frame Supplies Online

For businesses looking for the perfect frame for their products, there are countless shopping options online. Here is a list of the top places to buy picture frame supplies on the web:

1. Amazon

Amazon is a top source for online picture frame supplies with a vast selection, competitive prices, and fast shipping options.

2. Etsy

Etsy is a popular online marketplace for unique and handmade picture frame supplies, offering a variety of styles and customization options.

3. Frame Destination

Frame Destination sells high-quality framing supplies from top brands, including mat board, mount board, spacers, glass, and acrylic.

4. Dick Blick Art Materials

Dick Blick Art Materials offers a wide range of frames and framing supplies, including specialty frames, mat boards, glazing materials, and picture-hanging hardware.

5. Jerry’s Artarama

Jerry’s Artarama is a top online source for picture frame supplies, offering expert service and a curated selection of high-quality materials with fast, free shipping.

6. Framing 4 Yourself

Framing 4 Yourself offers affordable tools, supplies, and free tutorials for at-home picture framing. They’re the top online source for picture frame supplies.

7. United Mfrs Supplies

United Mfrs Supplies is the top choice for picture framers to buy supplies online. With the best quality, largest selection, and lowest prices, customer satisfaction is guaranteed.

8. American Frame

Since 1973, American Frame has been the top online supplier of custom frames, mat boards, and DIY framing supplies worldwide.

9. Artistic Wholesale Supply

Artistic Wholesale Supply offers a vast selection of high-quality picture framing supplies, chop service, and custom orders. They offer local delivery and nationwide shipping.

10. Cheap Joe’s Art Stuff

Cheap Joe’s Art Stuff offers online picture frame supplies, including ready-made frames, framing tools, glues, adhesives, and hardware for hanging artwork.

Essential Picture Framing Supplies

When it comes to running a successful picture-framing business, having the right stock of supplies is essential. Once you invest in the right materials, check out 16 craft supply storage ideas to keep your materials organized. Here are some of the most important supplies that every picture frame business should have on hand.

Mounting Tools

Mounting tools are essential for securing artwork to the frame, preventing it from shifting or moving over time. Some common mounting tools include adhesives, mounting boards, and double-sided tapes.

Matting Materials

Matting materials provide an aesthetically pleasing border around artwork, adding an extra layer of protection against damage. They come in a variety of colors, textures, and thicknesses, making it easy to find the perfect match for any artwork.

Cutting Tools

Cutting tools, such as mat cutters and saws, are essential for creating clean and precise cuts on framing materials. Having high-quality cutting tools on hand can help save time and ensure a professional-looking finished product.

Framing Hardware

Framing hardware, such as hanging wire, D-rings, and screws, are necessary for securely mounting and hanging finished frames. They come in various sizes and strengths, making it important to choose the right hardware for the size and weight of the frame.

Picture Frame Tools for Business

Picture frame accessories and tools are essential for any successful picture-framing business. Here are some of the most important ones a business might need:

Mat Cutters

Mat cutters are essential tools that allow picture framers to cut mats to precise dimensions. They come in various styles and sizes, from manual handheld cutters to large-scale electric cutters.

Point Drivers

Point drivers are tools that allow framers to quickly and easily secure the backing board and artwork to the frame. They are available in manual and pneumatic versions, and some models can also be used for stapling.

Frame Joiners

Frame joiners are machines that help framers quickly and easily join frame corners. They come in manual and pneumatic versions and can be used for various frame styles and sizes.

Mounting Presses

Mounting presses are used to adhere artwork and other materials to foam boards or other backing materials. They come in various sizes and types, including manual and pneumatic models.

Glass Cutters

Glass cutters are essential for cutting glass to precise dimensions. They come in various sizes and styles, including handheld cutters and glass cutting tables.

Choppers

Choppers are tools that allow framers to quickly and easily cut molding to size. They can be used for various molding styles and sizes.

Dust Collectors

Dust collectors are essential for keeping the framing workspace clean and free of debris. They come in various sizes and styles, from small tabletop models to large industrial machines.

How Much Does It Cost to Make Custom Frames?

The cost of making custom frames can vary depending on several factors such as the materials used, the size and complexity of the frame, and the labor costs. On average, a basic custom frame can cost between $50 to $100, while more elaborate designs with premium materials can cost upwards of several hundred dollars.

Are Picture Framing Businesses Profitable?

Like any business, the profitability of a picture-framing business can vary depending on several factors, such as location, competition, pricing strategy, and the quality of service provided. However, with the potential for high-profit margins and a loyal customer base, a well-run picture-framing business can be a profitable venture.

What Is the Best Website for Picture Frame Supplies?

If you’re looking for where to find wholesale craft supplies and picture frame supplies, there are plenty of options including Framed and Matted, Simply Framed, and American Frame. Shop around to find the right option for your specific needs.

