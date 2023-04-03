Pool Cleaning Tools – Your List for Starting a Business

If you buy something through our links, we may earn money from our affiliate partners. Learn more.

Are you considering diving into the lucrative world of pool cleaning?

As the owner of a pool cleaning business, you’ll be responsible for maintaining the crystal-clear waters that are synonymous with relaxation and leisure.

With a wide array of tools and pool cleaning equipment at your disposal, you can ensure every pool you service sparkles with cleanliness and efficiency. In this article, we have compiled a comprehensive list of essential tools for aspiring entrepreneurs like you.

Equip yourself with this knowledge and make a splash in the pool maintenance industry, providing top-notch services that will leave your clients thoroughly impressed.

Can You Start a Successful Small Business Cleaning Pools?

Absolutely! You can indeed start a successful small business cleaning pools, as long as you approach it with the right mindset, dedication, and preparation. The pool maintenance industry offers ample opportunities for small businesses to thrive, especially in regions with a high concentration of residential or commercial pools.

To establish yourself as a reputable pool cleaner, you’ll need to develop an in-depth understanding of pool systems and the specific maintenance requirements for various types of pools. This includes learning about water chemistry, filtration systems, and cleaning techniques. Additionally, investing in high-quality equipment, and cleaning supplies and staying up-to-date with industry best practices will help you provide top-notch services to your clients.

As you build your clientele, focusing on exceptional customer service and strong communication will foster long-lasting relationships and generate referrals. By maintaining a consistent work ethic and continually refining your skills, your small cleaning business can become a successful venture in the growing pool maintenance industry.

Best Professional Pool Cleaning Equipment and Tools

Embarking on your pool cleaning journey requires an arsenal of reliable tools, pool cleaning supplies, and equipment to ensure exceptional results.

In this pool tips section, we’ll delve into the essentials that will empower you to tackle various pool maintenance tasks, setting the stage for a thriving pool cleaning business.

Swimming Pool Rakes and Skimmers

Starting a pool cleaning business necessitates a variety of pool rakes and skimmers to efficiently remove debris and keep pools pristine. Here’s an extensive list of options to consider:

Leaf Rake : A durable, deep net with a wide mouth, perfect for scooping up leaves and larger debris from the pool’s surface and bottom.

A durable, deep net with a wide mouth, perfect for scooping up leaves and larger debris from the pool’s surface and bottom. Leaf Skimmer : A flat, fine-mesh net designed to remove floating debris from the water.

A flat, fine-mesh net designed to remove floating debris from the water. Heavy-Duty Pool Skimmer : A reinforced pool skimmer made of sturdy materials, capable of handling more substantial debris without tearing or breaking.

A reinforced pool skimmer made of sturdy materials, capable of handling more substantial debris without tearing or breaking. Pro-Strength Leaf Rake: A professional-grade, extra-deep rake with a tapered front edge for easy maneuverability, ideal for heavy-duty cleaning tasks.

A professional-grade, extra-deep rake with a tapered front edge for easy maneuverability, ideal for heavy-duty cleaning tasks. Venturi Leaf Bagger : A device that attaches to a garden hose and uses water pressure to create a venturi effect, sucking up leaves and debris into an attached mesh bag.

A device that attaches to a garden hose and uses water pressure to create a venturi effect, sucking up leaves and debris into an attached mesh bag. Telescopic Pole: A must-have accessory for rakes and a pool skimmer, this adjustable pole allows you to reach all areas of the pool without straining or overextending.

Pool Cleaning Brushes

To keep a pool clean and free from algae, mold, dirt, and grime, an assortment of cleaning brushes is an absolute necessity. The following list looks at the types of brushes that should be included in your arsenal to start a successful cleaning business:

Nylon Pool Brush : A versatile, all-purpose brush with soft nylon bristles suitable for various pool surfaces, including fiberglass, vinyl, and acrylic.

A versatile, all-purpose brush with soft nylon bristles suitable for various pool surfaces, including fiberglass, vinyl, and acrylic. Stainless Steel Pool Brush : A brush with stainless steel bristles designed for tackling stubborn algae and stains on concrete and plaster surfaces.

A brush with stainless steel bristles designed for tackling stubborn algae and stains on concrete and plaster surfaces. Corner Brush : A compact brush with angled bristles, perfect for cleaning hard-to-reach corners and tight spaces.

A compact brush with angled bristles, perfect for cleaning hard-to-reach corners and tight spaces. Tile Brush : A smaller brush with nylon or stainless steel bristles, specifically designed for scrubbing pool tile lines and removing calcium deposits.

A smaller brush with nylon or stainless steel bristles, specifically designed for scrubbing pool tile lines and removing calcium deposits. 360-Degree Brush : A unique brush that features bristles on all sides, ensuring comprehensive cleaning around pool ladders, steps, and other curved areas.

A unique brush that features bristles on all sides, ensuring comprehensive cleaning around pool ladders, steps, and other curved areas. Vacuum Head Brush : An attachment for your pool vacuum that combines suction with brushing capabilities to remove debris and scrub surfaces simultaneously.

An attachment for your pool vacuum that combines suction with brushing capabilities to remove debris and scrub surfaces simultaneously. Telescopic Pole: While not a brush itself, it’s essential to have an adjustable pole that can be attached to various brushes, allowing for easy access to all areas of the pool.

Swimming Pool Cleaners and Vacuums

To ensure a thorough and efficient cleaning service, investing in a variety of pool cleaners and vacuums is crucial. The following extensive list includes options that should be part of your business toolkit:

Manual Pool Vacuum: A cost-effective, hands-on solution for vacuuming the pool floor, walls, and other surfaces. This vacuum connects to your pool’s filtration system or a portable pump.

A cost-effective, hands-on solution for vacuuming the pool floor, walls, and other surfaces. This vacuum connects to your pool’s filtration system or a portable pump. Automatic Suction Pool Cleaner : A vacuum that attaches to your pool skimmer or a dedicated suction line, moving along the pool surfaces while vacuuming debris and dirt.

A vacuum that attaches to your pool skimmer or a dedicated suction line, moving along the pool surfaces while vacuuming debris and dirt. Pressure-Side Pool Cleaner : A vacuum that connects to the pool’s return line, utilizing water pressure to propel itself around the pool, collecting debris in an attached bag.

A vacuum that connects to the pool’s return line, utilizing water pressure to propel itself around the pool, collecting debris in an attached bag. Robotic Pool Cleaner : A self-contained, programmable vacuum that cleans the pool floor, walls, and waterline without relying on the pool’s filtration system. Robotic cleaners are ideal for all pool types, including concrete and vinyl-lined pools.

A self-contained, programmable vacuum that cleans the pool floor, walls, and waterline without relying on the pool’s filtration system. Robotic cleaners are ideal for all pool types, including concrete and vinyl-lined pools. Commercial Pool Vacuum: A heavy-duty vacuum designed for larger commercial pools, offering powerful suction and advanced features to handle the challenges of high-traffic swim environments.

Vacuum Head and Hoses for Pools

To provide top-notch cleaning services, having a diverse selection of pool vacuum heads and hoses is essential. The following extensive list outlines the types of vacuum heads and hoses that should be part of the stock of your pool cleaning business, ensuring an enjoyable swim experience for your clients:

Flexible Vacuum Head : A versatile head with a flexible body, suitable for cleaning various pool surfaces and contours.

A versatile head with a flexible body, suitable for cleaning various pool surfaces and contours. Weighted Vacuum Head : A head with added weight to maintain contact with the pool floor, ensuring a thorough clean.

A head with added weight to maintain contact with the pool floor, ensuring a thorough clean. Vinyl Liner Vacuum Head : A head designed specifically for vinyl-lined pools, with gentle brushes or rollers to prevent damage to the liner.

A head designed specifically for vinyl-lined pools, with gentle brushes or rollers to prevent damage to the liner. Concrete Pool Vacuum Head : A head with stiffer bristles, perfect for scrubbing and removing debris from concrete pool surfaces.

A head with stiffer bristles, perfect for scrubbing and removing debris from concrete pool surfaces. Triangular Vacuum Head : A head with a triangular shape, ideal for reaching tight corners and angled areas of the pool.

A head with a triangular shape, ideal for reaching tight corners and angled areas of the pool. Commercial Vacuum Head: A larger, heavy-duty head designed for extensive use in commercial pools, providing efficient cleaning for high-traffic swim environments.

For hoses:

Standard Pool Vacuum Hose : A flexible, kink-resistant hose that connects your head to the pool’s filtration system or portable pump.

A flexible, kink-resistant hose that connects your head to the pool’s filtration system or portable pump. Spiral Wound Vacuum Hose : A hose with added durability and crush resistance, designed to withstand heavy use and challenging environments.

A hose with added durability and crush resistance, designed to withstand heavy use and challenging environments. Floating Vacuum Hose : A hose designed to float on the water’s surface, reducing the risk of tangling and obstruction during vacuuming.

A hose designed to float on the water’s surface, reducing the risk of tangling and obstruction during vacuuming. Commercial Vacuum Hose: A high-quality, heavy-duty hose designed to handle the demands of commercial cleaning applications.

Straight and Telescopic Poles

To maintain a swimming pool clean and efficiently tackle various cleaning tasks, having a selection of sturdy poles is essential. The following extensive list covers both straight and telescopic poles suitable for starting a pool cleaning business:

Standard Aluminum Pole : A lightweight, straight pole made of aluminum, ideal for basic cleaning tasks.

A lightweight, straight pole made of aluminum, ideal for basic cleaning tasks. Heavy-Duty Aluminum Pole : A straight pole with a thicker gauge and reinforced construction, providing added durability for more demanding cleaning tasks.

A straight pole with a thicker gauge and reinforced construction, providing added durability for more demanding cleaning tasks. Fiberglass Pole : A lightweight, non-conductive straight pole made of fiberglass, perfect for use around electrical equipment or for extra safety precautions.

A lightweight, non-conductive straight pole made of fiberglass, perfect for use around electrical equipment or for extra safety precautions. Telescopic Aluminum Pole : An adjustable pole made of aluminum, providing versatility by extending to various lengths for easy access to different areas of the pool.

An adjustable pole made of aluminum, providing versatility by extending to various lengths for easy access to different areas of the pool. Heavy-Duty Telescopic Aluminum Pole : A telescopic pole with a more robust construction, designed for heavy-duty use and extended reach.

A telescopic pole with a more robust construction, designed for heavy-duty use and extended reach. Dual-Cam Telescopic Pole : A premium telescopic pole featuring a dual-cam locking system, offering secure length adjustments and added stability during use.

A premium telescopic pole featuring a dual-cam locking system, offering secure length adjustments and added stability during use. Telescopic Fiberglass Pole: A lightweight, adjustable pole made of fiberglass, combining the benefits of telescopic functionality with the safety of non-conductive material.

Swimming Pool Chemicals

A well-rounded pool cleaning business requires a comprehensive understanding of swimming pool chemicals to maintain the perfect balance of water chemistry. The following extensive list covers essential pool cleaning supplies that should be included in your pool cleaning arsenal to ensure the satisfaction of pool owners:

Chlorine : A powerful sanitizer and oxidizer, available in granular, tablet, or liquid form, commonly used to keep pool water clean and free of harmful bacteria.

A powerful sanitizer and oxidizer, available in granular, tablet, or liquid form, commonly used to keep pool water clean and free of harmful bacteria. Bromine : An alternative sanitizer to chlorine, popular for use in hot tubs and spas due to its effectiveness at higher temperatures and reduced odor.

An alternative sanitizer to chlorine, popular for use in hot tubs and spas due to its effectiveness at higher temperatures and reduced odor. pH Increaser and Reducer : Chemicals such as sodium carbonate (pH increaser) and sodium bisulfate (pH reducer) to adjust the pool’s pH levels, ensuring optimal swimmer comfort and chemical effectiveness.

Chemicals such as sodium carbonate (pH increaser) and sodium bisulfate (pH reducer) to adjust the pool’s pH levels, ensuring optimal swimmer comfort and chemical effectiveness. Alkalinity Increaser : A chemical such as sodium bicarbonate, used to raise the total alkalinity of the pool water, improving the stability of pH levels.

A chemical such as sodium bicarbonate, used to raise the total alkalinity of the pool water, improving the stability of pH levels. Calcium Hardness Increaser : A chemical like calcium chloride, used to raise the calcium hardness in pool water, preventing surface damage and corrosion.

A chemical like calcium chloride, used to raise the calcium hardness in pool water, preventing surface damage and corrosion. Cyanuric Acid : A stabilizer that protects chlorine from being broken down by sunlight, extending the lifespan of your sanitizer.

A stabilizer that protects chlorine from being broken down by sunlight, extending the lifespan of your sanitizer. Algaecide : A chemical designed to prevent and control algae growth in swimming pools.

A chemical designed to prevent and control algae growth in swimming pools. Clarifier and Flocculant : Chemicals used to improve water clarity by binding small particles together, making them easier to filter out or vacuum up.

Chemicals used to improve water clarity by binding small particles together, making them easier to filter out or vacuum up. Salt: For saltwater pools, high-quality pool salt is required to maintain the proper salinity levels for the saltwater chlorine generator to function effectively.

As you shop for supplies to build your pool cleaning business, ensure that you have a well-stocked inventory of these essential swimming pool chemicals. Having the right chemicals on hand will allow you to address various water chemistry issues, keeping your clients’ pools safe, clean, and enjoyable.

Robotic Pool Cleaners

Robotic pool cleaners are a popular and efficient choice for maintaining a clean and sparkling pool surface. These advanced devices can save time and effort, making them a valuable addition to any pool cleaning business. The following extensive list outlines some of the top robotic cleaners on the market:

Dolphin Nautilus CC Plus : A user-friendly and energy-efficient robotic pool cleaner, designed for pools up to 50 feet in length, featuring dual scrubbing brushes and advanced navigation technology.

A user-friendly and energy-efficient robotic pool cleaner, designed for pools up to 50 feet in length, featuring dual scrubbing brushes and advanced navigation technology. Polaris 9550 Sport : A 4-wheel drive robotic cleaner with a 7-day programmable timer, motion-sensing remote, and vortex vacuum technology, capable of cleaning floors, walls, and waterlines.

A 4-wheel drive robotic cleaner with a 7-day programmable timer, motion-sensing remote, and vortex vacuum technology, capable of cleaning floors, walls, and waterlines. Hayward SharkVac XL : A robust and easy-to-use robotic pool cleaner that efficiently cleans the pool floor, walls, and coves using smart steering technology and dual scrubbing brushes.

A robust and easy-to-use robotic pool cleaner that efficiently cleans the pool floor, walls, and coves using smart steering technology and dual scrubbing brushes. Aquabot Breeze IQ : A versatile robotic cleaner with smart navigation, designed for all pool surfaces and shapes, featuring energy-saving power supply and fine-filtering capabilities.

A versatile robotic cleaner with smart navigation, designed for all pool surfaces and shapes, featuring energy-saving power supply and fine-filtering capabilities. Dolphin Sigma : A top-of-the-line cleaner with advanced gyroscopic navigation, triple motors, and Bluetooth connectivity for customized cleaning schedules and smartphone control.

A top-of-the-line cleaner with advanced gyroscopic navigation, triple motors, and Bluetooth connectivity for customized cleaning schedules and smartphone control. Zodiac MX8 Elite: A suction-side robotic cleaner with dual cyclonic scrubbing brushes, programmed navigation, and wide cleaning path, suitable for various pool types and surfaces.

Here are answers to some Frequently Asked Questions about starting a pool cleaning business and the supplies someone needs to get started.

What Can You Use to Clean a Pool Surface?

Cleaning a pool requires a combination of tools, equipment, and chemicals to ensure optimal results. Here is a comprehensive list of tips on what you can use to clean a pool surface:

Pool Skimmer and Rake

Brushes

Vacuum

Chemicals

Robotic Cleaners

By using a combination of these tools, equipment, and chemicals, you can effectively clean and maintain the pool surface, ensuring a safe and enjoyable swimming environment for your clients.

Is a Pool Cleaning Robot Worth the Cost?

Determining whether a pool cleaning robot is worth the cost depends on several factors, such as the size and type of pool, the frequency of use, and of course the individual’s or business’s budget and priorities. Here are some key points to consider when evaluating the value of a pool cleaning robot:

Efficiency

Robotic swim pool cleaners are designed to navigate the pool autonomously, effectively cleaning the pool’s floor, walls, and, in some cases, the waterline. They can save time and effort compared to manual cleaning methods.

Energy Savings

Most robot cleaners are energy-efficient, using a lower amount of energy compared to traditional pool pumps and filtration systems. This can lead to long-term energy cost savings.

Advanced Features

Robot cleaners often come equipped with advanced features such as programmable cleaning schedules, smart navigation, and remote control, offering greater convenience and customization options.

Improved Water Quality

By removing debris, dirt, and algae more effectively, robotic pool cleaners can contribute to better water quality and clarity, reducing the need for additional chemicals.

Investment vs. Labor Cost

While the initial cost of a robotic cleaner can be high, it could potentially save on labor costs in the long run, particularly for pool cleaning businesses or pool owners who would otherwise hire a pool maintenance service.

Ultimately, the decision to invest in a pool-cleaning robot comes down to individual preferences and circumstances. For some, the time and labor savings, improved water quality, and advanced features may justify the initial cost. For others, budget constraints or the desire for a more hands-on approach to pool maintenance may make manual cleaning methods or alternative automatic pool cleaners more suitable.

