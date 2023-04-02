9 Public-Facing Online Groups Every Entrepreneur Should Join

As an entrepreneur, joining an online group can be a great way to stay up to date on the latest trends and developments in your field. These groups, which can be found on platforms like Facebook and LinkedIn, offer a wealth of information and advice from other entrepreneurs, industry experts and thought leaders.

To help you find the right community for you, a group of Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC) members weighed in on the following question:

“What’s one public-facing online group that you recommend entrepreneurs follow for industry insight, business management tips, growth hacks and so on?”

Here are their top recommendations.

1. ClickFunnels (Official)

“I recommend entrepreneurs follow the ClickFunnels (Official) group on Facebook. Not only are there many helpful tips and tricks regarding using ClickFunnels, a sales-funnel-building tool, but there are many other interesting tips too. Helpful conversations regarding marketing, sales and retention are common in the Facebook group, so I recommend it to anyone looking to improve in those areas.” ~ Jared Weitz, United Capital Source Inc.

2. Intrepid Entrepreneurs

“Intrepid Entrepreneurs is an interesting and helpful Facebook group that covers a wide range of topics of interest to business owners, entrepreneurs and startups. It has around 20,000 members, so it’s fairly large but not so big that it’s hard to keep track of all the posts. It’s a good place to ask and answer questions and meet like-minded entrepreneurs.” ~ Kalin Kassabov, ProTexting

3. SaaS Growth Hacks

“SaaS Growth Hacks on Facebook is one I would recommend. It has over 30,000 SaaS founders from across the globe. There are a lot of very friendly people in the group who are sharing some fantastic insights.” ~ Thomas Smale, FE International

4. Executive Suite

“There are many great online groups available today on LinkedIn. One of the best is Executive Suite. This group is a great resource for entrepreneurs and boasts more than 300,000 members. In addition to insightful information about being a stronger leader, building a reputable brand and making better business decisions, you’ll also find a wide variety of discussion boards as well.” ~ Blair Thomas, eMerchantBroker

5. Founders Space – Startups, Entrepreneurs & Investors

“I recommend joining a Facebook group called Founders Space – Startups, Entrepreneurs & Investors. It’s a highly active community that welcomes entrepreneurs with open arms and provides access to useful resources. The members are very cooperative and share tips or hacks that facilitate success. Plus, it’s an ideal platform for getting in touch with investors from different industries worldwide.” ~ Chris Klosowski, Easy Digital Downloads

6. Entrepreneur Hustle

“Entrepreneur Hustle is a useful Facebook group for budding and established entrepreneurs alike. It has over 64,000 members and focuses on helping entrepreneurs grow their businesses. The members share valuable tips, insights and advice on topics such as marketing, sales, management and more. It is also moderated effectively to ensure that the content is relevant and high in quality.” ~ Vikas Agrawal, Infobrandz

7. Superpath

“I recommend joining Jimmy Daly’s mastermind group, Superpath. This is especially important for leaders exploring content marketing. Jimmy has created an active community of content writers and marketers and he also shares a ton of videos, podcasts and articles that will help you level up your content marketing game by learning how to reach business goals through content creation.” ~ Syed Balkhi, WPBeginner

8. GrowthHackers

“I would recommend aspiring entrepreneurs join GrowthHackers. It’s a Facebook group and one of the top-tier communities where entrepreneurs can learn from thought leaders and influencers from diverse industries. The community is an ideal place to connect with like-minded professionals, access valuable resources and learn through Ask Me Anything sessions and webinars by experts.” ~ Stephanie Wells, Formidable Forms

9. Entrepreneurs and Small Business Owners Advice Network

“Entrepreneurs and Small Business Owners Advice Network is one public online group I regularly follow. Business owners in this group actively share insightful knowledge with the members, so you get to learn a lot from them. You can also ask questions, share your thoughts and start a discussion with others if you want. It’s very helpful for all entrepreneurs, especially new ones.” ~ Josh Kohlbach, Wholesale Suite