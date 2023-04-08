SBA Reveals 2023 Phoenix Award Recipients for Exceptional Disaster Recovery Initiatives

U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman announced this year’s Phoenix Award winners today. These awards, presented annually during National Small Business Week, honor individuals and businesses that have demonstrated exceptional resilience following natural disasters, which have become more frequent due to climate change.

Administrator Guzman praised the honorees for exemplifying the best of American entrepreneurship through their determination, strength, and commitment to rebuilding their businesses and communities in the face of adversity. She highlighted their role in driving the economic recovery under the Biden-Harris Administration.

The 2023 Phoenix Award recipients include a Louisiana-based aircraft refinishing business, a high school history teacher-turned-mayor in Mayfield, KY, and a county employee adept at helping survivors of the Mayfield tornado.

Francisco Sánchez, Jr., Associate Administrator for the Office of Disaster Recovery and Resilience, commended the award recipients for their inspiring perseverance and dedication to overcoming challenges. He affirmed the SBA’s commitment to investing in proactive measures to address the climate crisis and ensure that the 33 million small businesses in the U.S. remain strong and resilient.

Since 1998, the SBA has awarded Phoenix Awards to business owners, public officials, and volunteers who have displayed extraordinary dedication and resourcefulness in disaster recovery and community rebuilding efforts.

Over the past year, the SBA’s disaster assistance team provided nearly $2 billion in aid to help small businesses, renters, and homeowners rebuild and recover.

The SBA congratulates the 2023 National Small Business Week Phoenix Award winners, including Tyson Grenzebach of Landlocked Industries, Mayor Kathy Stewart O’Nan of Mayfield, KY, and volunteer Sandra Kaye Delk of Mayfield, KY.

National Small Business Week will take place from April 30 to May 6, 2023. This year marks the return of in-person award ceremonies in Washington, D.C., for the first time since 2019, along with a virtual summit of business education forums co-sponsored by the SBA. More information about National Small Business Week can be found at www.sba.gov/NSBW.

