SBA Announces 2023 Application for T.H.R.I.V.E. Executive Level Business Training for Entrepreneurs

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced the opening of the 2023 application for T.H.R.I.V.E. Emerging Leaders Reimagined, a redesigned c-suite level training program for small business leaders.

T.H.R.I.V.E. Emerging Leaders Reimagined is a complimentary entrepreneurship education and training initiative for executives of high-performing small businesses. The program, set to run for six months, will offer in-person coaching, self-paced instruction, mentoring, and classroom time.

Participants will have the opportunity to work with a network of experienced subject matter experts in core business topics such as accounting, business strategy, marketing, and human resources, tailored to the specific needs of small business owners.

According to Mark Madrid, Associate Administrator of the Office of Entrepreneurial Development, the SBA is committed to empowering small business owners under the Biden-Harris Administration and Administrator Guzman’s leadership.

Eligibility requirements, registration, and training locations for the T.H.R.I.V.E. program can be found on the program’s website. Applications are being accepted until April 30, 2023.

