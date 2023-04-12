U.S. Small Business Administration Announces National Small Business Week Co-sponsors and Virtual Summit Agenda

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced the 2023 National Small Business Week (NSBW) co-sponsors and the schedule for the Virtual Summit, set for May 2-3, 2023.

The NSBW Virtual Summit will feature educational workshops presented by co-sponsors, federal resources access, and networking opportunities to help entrepreneurs start and grow their businesses. Registration is free of charge and can be done at the NSBW Virtual Summit website.

Christina Hale, Associate Administrator for the Office of Communications and Public Liaison, said, “SBA’s National Small Business Week highlights American success stories with a celebration made possible through SBA’s partnership with SCORE and the support of all of SBA’s generous co-sponsors.”

Bridget Weston, CEO of SCORE, added, “Together, American small businesses create a very large impact on our nation’s economy. The past few years have challenged business owners like never before.

“Thanks to the generous support of our National Small Business Week sponsors, we are celebrating the resilient spirit of American entrepreneurialism and providing timely education and resources to help ensure the continued vitality and success of our small businesses.”

This year’s NSBW co-sponsors include:

Co-Host

SCORE

Platinum Level Sponsor

Visa USA Inc.

Gold Level Sponsor

T-Mobile USA, Inc.

Silver Level Sponsors

Amazon.com Services, LLC

Constant Contact, Inc.

Google, Inc.

JPMorgan Chase Bank, National Association

Meta Platforms, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

Pie Insurance Services

Square

TriNet

Worldpay by FIS

Zebra Technologies

Bronze Level Sponsors

ADP, Inc.

Pacific Gas & Electric Company

The two-day Virtual Summit will cover a wide range of topics, from writing a business plan to leveraging technology to improve performance. To learn more about the sessions, visit the Virtual Summit agenda.

National Small Business Week 2023 is being celebrated both in person in the nation’s capital and virtually through the Summit, allowing all entrepreneurs to participate.

Get the latest headlines from Small Business Trends. Follow us on Google News.