SBA Announces 2023 Resource Partners of the Year

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has revealed the four winners of the 2023 Resource Partner of the Year awards.

These partners, funded partly by the SBA, offer technical assistance, training, and capital access to American small businesses. The awards celebrate the impact of the winners on local economic growth, job creation, and support for new entrepreneurs.

The honorees will be recognized during National Small Business Week, taking place from April 30 to May 6, 2023.

SBA Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman congratulated the awardees, highlighting their work in connecting small business owners with valuable tools, resources, and networks. Associate Administrator of the Office of Entrepreneurial Development, Mark Madrid, also applauded the honorees for their exceptional service to small business owners.

The 2023 Resource Partner winners are:

SCORE Chapter of the Year: Broward County Chapter (SCORE), Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Women's Business Center of the Year: San Diego and Imperial Women's Business Center (WBC), San Diego, California

Small Business Development Center Excellence and Innovation Award: Florida SBDC at Florida International University, Miami, Florida

Veterans Business Outreach Center Excellence in Service Award: Veterans Business Outreach Center at Business Impact Northwest, Tukwila, Washington

These Resource Partners have made significant contributions to their communities by supporting entrepreneurs and small businesses through mentoring, training, resources, and funding assistance. For more information about National Small Business Week, visit www.sba.gov/NSBW.

