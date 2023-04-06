Texas Rep and SBA Administrator Visit Fort Hood to Tout Boots to Business Program

US House Small Business Committee Chairman Roger Williams (R-TX) and Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman highlighted the importance and benefits of the SBA’s Boots to Business program after visiting Fort Hood last Friday. This visit allowed them to witness first-hand the impact of the program on transitioning service members and their families.

Chairman Williams lauded the Boots to Business program, stating that it has been a critical lifeline for thousands of America’s heroes seeking to embark on new entrepreneurial ventures in their lives. During their visit to Fort Hood, Williams and Guzman were able to discuss the program with servicemembers, students, and military spouses. Williams emphasized that veterans possess natural leadership abilities, and with the right tools and opportunities like the Boots to Business program, they will be able to excel in the private sector by establishing their own small businesses and pursuing the American dream.

Administrator Guzman shared her pleasure in joining Chairman Williams at Fort Hood to listen to active-duty military service members, military spouses, and veterans as they discovered more about entrepreneurial opportunities through the SBA’s Boots to Business program. Guzman emphasized the importance of providing support to those who have served the country through capital, contracts, and counseling via the Boots to Business program, Veterans Business Outreach Centers, and the VerCertify program. She reiterated SBA’s commitment to meeting the needs of veterans wherever they are in their entrepreneurial journey.

The Boots to Business (B2B) program is a critical component of the support provided by the SBA to veterans and their families. Offered as part of the Department of Defense’s Transition Assistance Program (TAP), B2B introduces participants to business ownership and is available to transitioning service members (including National Guard and Reserve) and their spouses. The program’s curriculum covers essential aspects of entrepreneurship, from the ideation stage to the practical aspects of running a business.

Through the B2B program, participants gain valuable insights into the world of business ownership, helping them to make informed decisions about their futures. The program also connects veterans and military spouses with resources and support networks, making it easier for them to establish and grow their businesses.

By participating in the Boots to Business program, transitioning service members and military spouses can take advantage of a unique opportunity to acquire essential entrepreneurial skills and knowledge. This support enables them to thrive in the private sector, create job opportunities for others, and contribute to the growth of the national economy.

For more information about the Boots to Business initiative, including program facts and class details, interested individuals can visit the SBA website. By providing support and resources tailored to the unique needs of veterans and their families, the SBA plays a crucial role in helping these heroes pursue the American dream of business ownership.

