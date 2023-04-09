About Us   |   Advertise

Labor Quality Stalling Small Business Hiring, NFIB Jobs Report Shows

Published: Apr 9, 2023 by Small Business Editor In Small Business News 0
Share on Twitter
Share on Facebook
Share on Flipboard
Share on LinkedIn
Share on Pinterest
Share on BizSugar
Email this Article
Labor quality issues hinder small business growth as owners face ongoing hiring challenges and struggle to capitalize on sales.

Labor quality remains a significant challenge for small business owners, with 23% citing it as their top operating issue, according to the NFIB’s monthly jobs report.

Despite decreasing labor costs, businesses are struggling to capitalize on sales opportunities due to the ongoing labor shortage.

A seasonally adjusted 43% of owners reported unfillable job openings, with 34% seeking skilled workers and 19% looking for unskilled labor.

Plans to create new jobs in the coming three months dipped two points to a net 15%, while 59% of owners attempted to hire in March. Of these, 90% encountered few or no qualified applicants for open positions.

The report shows that 42% of owners raised compensation in March, while 22% plan to do so in the next three months.

With the labor force participation rate still below pre-pandemic levels, small business owners continue to face hurdles in hiring the talent they need to grow.

Get the latest headlines from Small Business Trends. Follow us on Google News.

Comment ▼
Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

© Copyright 2003 - 2023, Small Business Trends LLC. All rights reserved.
"Small Business Trends" is a registered trademark.