15 Best Small Business Inventory Software for Small Businesses

Finding the best inventory management software for small businesses can be difficult. However, with the right inventory systems, managing inventory can become a breeze. In this article, we’ve compiled a list of the 15 best inventory software options available today. Continue reading to learn more.

What Does Inventory Management Software Do?

Inventory management software is essential for many businesses to maintain optimal inventory levels, reduce costs, and improve customer satisfaction. Here are five key features of inventory management software:

Warehouse Management

Inventory management software helps businesses keep track of their inventory across different warehouses and locations.

Inventory Data

Real-time data on inventory levels, sales, and shipments help businesses make informed decisions about inventory management.

Low Stock Alerts

Automated notifications for low stock levels help businesses avoid stockouts and improve order fulfillment rates.

Barcode Scanning Capabilities

Inventory management software with barcode scanning capabilities streamlines the inventory management process and reduces errors.

Advanced Reporting

Inventory management software with advanced reporting features provides insights into inventory turnover rates, order lead times, and other critical metrics.

Why Would Small Business Owners Need an Inventory Management System?

Small business owners need an inventory management system to accurately track inventory levels, streamline order fulfillment, and optimize the supply chain. This can help reduce costs, improve cash flow, and ultimately lead to increased profitability.

15 of the Best Inventory Management Software for Small Businesses

We’ve compiled 15 of the best inventory management systems and software options for small businesses, each with unique features and pricing plans.

1. Cin7

Cin7 is an inventory management software solution and growth platform that automates end-to-end order management across multiple sales channels. It offers two solutions: Cin7 Omni for sales across any channel and Cin7 Core for streamlined operations.

2. Zoho Inventory

Zoho Inventory provides inventory management software with multi-platform integrations, end-to-end tracking, multiple shipping options, accounting/CRM integrations, and warehouse management. It offers various pricing plans and mobile app accessibility.

3. InFlow Inventory

InFlow inventory software simplifies inventory management for businesses worldwide with barcode scanning, order fulfillment, and real-time inventory tracking. It offers a 14-day free trial, no setup fees, and integrates with over 95 platforms.

4. Ordoro

Ordoro is an all-in-one platform for online merchants, offering affordable shipping, real-time inventory tracking, and consolidated order management. It has received top performer awards and offers flexible pricing plans.

5. Brightpearl

Brightpearl offers a retail operating system to automate operations, inventory planning, sales analytics, and integrations. Over 5,000 brands use it to manage supply chain disruptions and seize opportunities for growth. Expert support is provided.

6. Lightspeed Restaurant (Upserve)

Lightspeed Restaurant (U-Series) is a one-stop management platform for restaurant businesses including those with multiple locations. It includes solutions for hardware, support, and app updates. The 2020 acquisition of Upserve enhanced Lightspeed’s offerings for merchants worldwide.

7. Fishbowl

Fishbowl provides flexible ERP software to efficiently manage inventory, warehousing, and manufacturing processes. It offers real-time visibility, a compliance-ready platform, and integrations with popular business tools, including QuickBooks, Salesforce, and Shopify.

8. Quickbooks Intuit

QuickBooks Online tracks inventory with real-time updates and reports, including low stock alerts and back order notifications. It syncs with popular apps and offers inventory insights with various reports. Plus and Advanced plans provide additional features.

9. Lightspeed Retail

Lightspeed Retail offers a complete POS system for managing sales channels, inventory, and analytics in one platform. It includes features like fast checkout, inventory management, retail analytics, integrated payment processing, and integrations with other business software.

10. Sortly

Sortly is an inventory management software designed for small businesses. It offers features such as organizing, managing, reporting, and synchronization of inventory across devices. It also includes a mobile app for inventory tracking. Sortly offers a free trial with multiple pricing plans.

11. FreshBooks Accounting Software

FreshBooks offers accounting and invoicing software for businesses of all sizes. Its tools include invoicing, accounting software, payments, expenses, time tracking, projects, and reporting. FreshBooks integrates with over 100 apps and provides support from a highly knowledgeable team. It offers a 30-day free trial and has earned an excellent rating based on customer reviews.

12. Veeqo

Veeqo, a free shipping software, offers low rates, automation, and inventory tools to simplify pick, pack, and shipping. Integration with Amazon provides benefits such as discounted rates and data security. Power features include inventory control, mobile picking, and analytics.

13. Katana

Katana is a cloud-based manufacturing software that offers inventory, production, accounting, and real-time data management and integrates with various business tools. It provides total shop floor control and multichannel order management. Customers range from hobby makers to multi-million dollar businesses.

14. ShipBob Merchant Plus

ShipBob’s Merchant Plus provides all-in-one cloud-based warehouse inventory management solutions that streamline inventory, order, pick and pack, transportation, reporting, and analytics. The software’s blended fulfillment option allows businesses to access available capacity across ShipBob’s 40+ warehouses worldwide.

15. Netsuite

NetSuite Inventory Management is a software that provides real-time visibility of inventory across all locations and sales channels, allowing businesses to reduce costs while meeting customer expectations. It automates inventory tracking, demand-based planning, and minimizes manual processes, challenges, and excessive handling. The pricing is an annual license fee with optional modules and a one-time implementation fee.

How Much Does Inventory Management Software Cost for a Small Business?

The cost of inventory management software for small businesses varies depending on the software’s features and the number of users. Basic software can cost as little as $50 per month, while more advanced options can cost several hundred dollars per month.

Choosing the Right Inventory Tracking Software

Choosing the right inventory tracking software for your business involves considering your business’s unique needs, such as the number of products, sales channels, and warehouses. For example, businesses that sell on marketplace sites may focus on eBay inventory management tools, while those with a physical location should focus on features for tracking inventory in person. Other important factors to consider include the software’s ease of use, cost, and customer support.

The Bottom Line

Having the right inventory management software can help small businesses overcome inventory management issues, reduce costs, and improve customer satisfaction. The 15 best small business inventory software options we have outlined in this article offer a range of features and pricing plans to suit different business needs. By investing in inventory management apps and integrating them with invoicing software, businesses can streamline their retail inventory management process and focus on growth, rather than focusing on how much does it cost to start a business.

Inventory Management Software for Small Business FAQs

What is the Best Software to Keep Track of Inventory?

The best inventory management software depends on your business’s specific needs. Popular options include Zoho Inventory, Cin7, and InFlow Inventory. Be sure to research other inventory management software to make an informed decision specific to your business needs.

Does Quickbooks Have an Inventory System?

Yes, QuickBooks offers an inventory system that tracks inventory levels, costs, and sales. However, it may not be suitable for businesses with complex inventory management needs.

What is The Best Way to Keep Track of Inventory for a Small Business?

The best way to keep track of inventory for a small business is to use inventory management software that offers features such as real-time tracking, low-stock alerts, and analytics. If you have a low budget, you may want to research free inventory management software options.

What is the Easiest Way to Keep Track of Inventory?

The easiest way to keep track of inventory is to use barcode scanning inventory management software. This eliminates manual data entry and reduces errors. Software like Wasp Inventory Control and EZOfficeInventory are easy to use and offer barcode scanning capabilities.