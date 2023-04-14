In the News: Apply for Grants of up to $75,000

Grants are created to help small businesses overcome many different situations or address specific challenges. Creating grants in this way allows applicants to get the help they need when they need it most. The grants in this week’s roundup include helping businesses with recent fires, workforce training, capital expenditures, clean energy upgrades, and more.

The grants are not only offered by local communities but also with the help of private organizations and several federal programs that include the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act, American Rescue Plan Act, and others.

From the Marshall Fire to the pandemic-related economic effects, you can get grants of up to $75,000 to help your small business recover. Some of the grants have a deadline of the end of April so make sure to apply before time runs out.

Small Business News April 14, 2023

From the integration of artificial intelligence in different platforms to the IRS extending filing and payment deadlines, this week’s news roundup has it all.

OpenAI has announced its Bug Bounty Program, inviting security researchers, ethical hackers, and technology enthusiasts to collaborate in identifying and addressing vulnerabilities in the company’s artificial intelligence systems. The initiative supports OpenAI’s mission to create secure, reliable, and trustworthy AI technology.

HP has announced the new HP Color LaserJet 4200/4300 and the HP Color LaserJet Enterprise 5000/6000 and X500/X600 printing solutions, all powered by HP’s next-generation sustainable toner technology, TerraJet. This environmentally-friendly toner delivers up to 27 percent reduced energy usage and up to 78 percent less plastic in the packaging.

Intuit QuickBooks has launched a dedicated rest-of-world app store, enabling developers to create apps that seamlessly integrate with the QuickBooks platform. The app store aims to serve accountants and small business owners globally by addressing specialized needs and pain points.

Earned Wage Access provider ZayZoon is introducing a Gas Card that provides a 5% bonus on gas to help employees save where they’re already spending money. The Gas Card is one of ZayZoon’s fee-free payout options and is available instantly via email. It is digitally accessible on mobile wallets and can be used at major gas stations.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced the 2023 National Small Business Week (NSBW) co-sponsors and the schedule for the Virtual Summit, set for May 2-3, 2023. The NSBW Virtual Summit will feature educational workshops presented by co-sponsors, federal resources access, and networking opportunities to help entrepreneurs start and grow their businesses.

NFIB’s Small Business Optimism Index witnessed a decline of 0.8 points in March, resulting in a 90.1 score, remaining below the 49-year average of 98 for the 15th consecutive month. Inflation emerged as the primary concern for 24% of small business owners, marking a four-point drop from the previous month.

In honor of Earth Month, American Express has announced several innovative initiatives designed to support the transition to low-carbon communities and raise environmental awareness among its consumers and corporate clients. By expanding its Carbon Footprint Tool and introducing a digital pilot for U.S.

Two men were sentenced yesterday for their participation in a COVID-19 fraud scheme, which involved fraudulent applications for $1.6 million in loans through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP). Dumarsais Blaise Jr.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced that victims of storms in Tennessee now have until July 31, 2023, to file various federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments. This relief applies to any area designated by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) due to tornadoes, severe storms, and straight-line winds that occurred starting on March 31.

Mastercard has introduced Cross-Border Services Express, a new tool designed to help financial institutions easily set up international payments for their customers, including consumers and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The service aims to address the growing need for efficient, secure, and fast cross-border payment capabilities.

Everything’s bigger (and more interesting) in Texas! The Lone Star State has become a hotbed for businesses, and we’ve collected some that have just recently gone up for sale. With plenty of natural resources and an educated workforce, there are many reasons why Texas is an excellent place to start a new business.

Tripadvisor, the largest travel guidance platform, recently published its third Review Transparency Report, providing insights into review submission trends, which are of particular interest to small business owners. The report revealed a 20% increase in the number of reviews on the platform, rising to over 30.

The media platform OpenFortune recently announced its partnership with OpenAI’s ChatGPT to generate fortune messages for their fortune cookies. While primarily aimed at providing an improved consumer experience, these AI-written fortunes can also offer inspiration, motivation, and guidance to small business owners.

GoDaddy has launched the Small Business Generative AI Prompt Library, a growing collection of over 35 ready-to-use prompts. The library aims to help small businesses quickly and easily benefit from generative AI tools like OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google’s Bard.

The United States Postal Service (USPS) has filed a notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) to change mailing services prices, scheduled to take effect on July 9, 2023. The proposed adjustments include a three-cent increase in the price of a First-Class Mail Forever stamp, from 63 cents to 66 cents.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has revealed the four winners of the 2023 Resource Partner of the Year awards. These partners, funded partly by the SBA, offer technical assistance, training, and capital access to American small businesses. The awards celebrate the impact of the winners on local economic growth, job creation, and support for new entrepreneurs.

The National Federation of Independent Business (NFIB) has released a statement addressing President Biden’s recent veto of a joint Congressional bipartisan resolution of disapproval for the Waters of the United States (WOTUS) final rule. As the leading small business advocacy organization in the nation, NFIB expressed disappointment in the president’s decision.

Justrite recently announced the launch of its PetroPad™ Smart Polymer Spill Pad, a first-of-its-kind solution for the absorption, solidification, and permanent containment of hazardous hydrocarbons without the risk of leakage or overflow.

A new report from Spark Hire, “Hiring Amid the Apply-Anyways Candidate Culture – Identify Qualified Talent in an Overload of Applicants,” reveals a growing trend of candidates applying for jobs they are not qualified for, leading to slower hiring times and increased strain on recruiters, HR, and hiring managers.

The U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) has reached a settlement with Destin Wings LLC, a Florida-based Hooters restaurant franchisee, over claims that it violated the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA) by discriminating against a non-U.S. citizen during the work authorization verification process.

Small business owners utilizing Android devices and Windows PCs can now share files more seamlessly with the introduction of Nearby Share Beta for Windows. This app provides an efficient and straightforward method of sharing files across Android phones, tablets, and Windows computers.

U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) head Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman announced the 2023 Export Lender of the Year Award winners. The awards celebrate lenders who have demonstrated commitment to boosting access to capital for small businesses participating in international trade.

Verizon Connect has announced updates to its mobile workforce management platforms, providing businesses in the US and Canada with enhanced tools to monitor and manage their field equipment.

Farmers and ranchers have welcomed the USDA’s proposed rule change to limit the voluntary “Product of U.S.A.” label exclusively to meat, poultry, and egg products derived from animals born, raised, slaughtered, and processed in the United States.

The number of self-employed workers in the US has surged by nearly one million since 2016, now totaling approximately 16 million, as per Census Bureau data analyzed by Chamber of Commerce. Many individuals are attracted to self-employment due to the flexibility it offers and the opportunity to be their own boss.

Android is launching several new updates aimed at improving connectivity, productivity, accessibility, and entertainment across devices. Small business owners will find these features particularly useful in streamlining their day-to-day tasks and enhancing their overall experience with Android devices.

Labor quality remains a significant challenge for small business owners, with 23% citing it as their top operating issue, according to the NFIB’s monthly jobs report. Despite decreasing labor costs, businesses are struggling to capitalize on sales opportunities due to the ongoing labor shortage.

Aircall, a leading cloud-based phone and communication platform, has announced the introduction of new AI-powered transcription features specifically designed for sales and support teams within small to medium-sized businesses (SMBs).

Verizon has launched a free trial offering 30 days of unlimited data on its fastest 5G network for non-Verizon customers, aiming to entice users to switch from rival networks. The trial requires no credit card, costs, or catches and allows participants to keep their existing plans, numbers, and contracts.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has announced that storm victims in Arkansas now have until July 31, 2023, to file federal individual and business tax returns and make tax payments.

U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman announced this year’s Phoenix Award winners today. These awards, presented annually during National Small Business Week, honor individuals and businesses that have demonstrated exceptional resilience following natural disasters, which have become more frequent due to climate change.

