In the News: Grants and Forgivable Loans of $5,000 to $250K Now Available

Beyond grants, there are times when communities and organizations offer forgivable loans. Although similar to grants, these forgivable loans have a stricter set of rules and metrics in order for the loan to be forgiven. These loans often come as part of a program designed to address a specific issue affecting a community, group, or industry.

If you are ready to follow their stringent requirements, applying for money from a forgivable loan is a great way to help you overcome some of the challenges you might be facing as a small business. Remember, if you don’t meet these requirements you might have to pay the loan at whatever rate you agreed upon when you signed the contract. This varies, so make sure to read the contract thoroughly before you sign.

These grants include a $1 million fund from the singer Beyonce, as well as forgivable loans of up to $250K to help businesses across a range of issues. This includes helping restaurants recover, accelerator programs to help businesses grow, American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) related programs, economic recovery, and more.

Small Business News April 28, 2023

California has an economy that ranks among the top five in the world, making it the land of opportunities. The business market is certainly no exception, and it’s no wonder many entrepreneurs are looking for ways to get a foothold in the Golden State.

Are you looking for a business to buy in Pennsylvania? With its flourishing economy, Pennsylvania is one of the best states for potential business owners to purchase an existing business. Here are our top picks for businesses for sale in The Keystone State and all you need to know about them.

While I never had the physical skill to be an Olympian, I never really had the mental fortitude of my life’s work coming down to a few seconds on one winter or summer day.

Adobe recently announced industry-first innovations for its range of video applications which are designed to address the workflow needs of today’s professional editors and motion designers. The new innovations will automate time-intensive tasks including AI-powered text-based video editing and automated color tone-mapping capabilities in Premiere Pro.

Israel has emerged as a world leader in the technology sector, especially with regard to tech startups. Israel’s high-tech companies generated $14.95 billion throughout last year, which followed a 3X increase in IPOs from 2020 to 2021.

Apple recently announced a new target of using 100% recycled cobalt in all Apple-designed batteries by the year 2025. The announcement marks a ‘major acceleration’ of Apple’s work to expand the use of recycled materials across its products.

Stanley Black & Decker has issued a recall of approximately 2.2 million DeWALT, Stanley, and Craftsman Fiberglass Sledgehammers due to an impact injury hazard. The recall affects small business owners who use these tools in their daily operations, such as construction and renovation companies.

