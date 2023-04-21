In the News: From $2,500 all the Way to $1M, is What This Week’s Grants Offer

Encouraging the innovation of small businesses as well as renovating them is a great way to improve them and the communities they serve. Grants set up to address these issues provided needed funds to help with everything from installing solar panels to help with green energy to fixing the damage caused by vandalism.

These efforts not only affect how the business looks and operates but also improve the community at large. If your small business is in need of innovative solutions or renovation, the following grants were created to do just that.

From innovation to renovation, these grants were created to help everyone from rural America to large cities by providing funds with a specific goal. This includes everything from encouraging energy savings to community development, repairing the damage of vandalism, coaching, and more. With up to $1 million up for grabs, the funds can go a long way to make that happen.

Small Business News April 21, 2023

The rest of this week’s roundup includes help from the SBA to residents in Texas and Washington due to severe weather, the impact of generative A.I. in marketing, the reaction to the 5% inflation by the House, and much more.

Small businesses and nonprofits can now use GPT technology to create engaging marketing content created in seconds. Constant Contact’s new AI Content Generator leverages artificial intelligence to automate the copy drafting process for marketing campaigns. It’s the first multichannel AI content generator that’s been built specifically for that otherwise underserved niche.

According to the National Association of Home Builders report for March, builders remained cautiously optimistic in April as limited resale inventory helped to increase demand in the new home market. Builder confidence in the market for newly-built single-family homes in April rose one point to 45, according to the (NAHB)/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI).

There are more than 2.8 million small businesses in sunny Florida, according to the SBA. The state shines bright on businesses in its borders, with a variety of options ranging from high-end restaurants to successful retail stores. This means there are plenty of opportunities for entrepreneurs to invest in small businesses and make a healthy profit.

Small business owners seeking financing should soon have more options from non-traditional lenders, thanks to Small Business Administration changes to its Small Business Lending Company (SBLC) program. The SBA will lift its existing moratorium on licensing new SBLCs and also make a new type available, the Community Advantage SBLC.

Apple Card users can now take advantage of a new high-yield Savings account from Goldman Sachs, featuring a competitive 4.15% annual percentage yield (APY). This rate is over ten times the national average, and the account comes with no fees, no minimum deposits, and no minimum balance requirements.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) has announced the opening of the 2023 application for T.H.R.I.V.E. Emerging Leaders Reimagined, a redesigned c-suite level training program for small business leaders. T.H.R.I.V.E. Emerging Leaders Reimagined is a complimentary entrepreneurship education and training initiative for executives of high-performing small businesses.

In small business, we are always told to think big. But how do you really do that inside your company when you have to deal with small tactical issues every single day.

Instagram announced an array of improvements to its Reels feature, aimed at further empowering creators to express their creativity, connect with their audience, and earn a living. As the popularity of Reels continues to grow, these enhancements will help creators stay ahead of the curve and fully leverage Instagram’s ever-evolving platform.

LinkedIn has announced multiple new ways for users to verify their identity, work email addresses and places of work. LinkedIn has partnered with both Microsoft Entra and CLEAR – two of the pre-eminent digital identity verification technologies – to help ensure LinkedIn remains a source of trusted and verified information.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is now providing low-interest federal disaster loans to small nonfarm businesses in 15 Texas counties impacted by drought that began on February 14, 2023.

Marketing strategies are always evolving and seeking the next advantage, and they have taken a huge leap forward recently with the introduction of generative artificial intelligence (AI) technology.

Microsoft and Snap recently announced the integration of Snapchat Lenses for Microsoft Teams and the 280 million users who use the collaboration platform every month. The Snapchat Lenses are designed to offer more personalization options as well as adding new ways to engage, participate and work together.

House Small Business Committee Chairman Roger Williams expressed concerns over the latest CPI report, citing Main Street America’s concerns about inflation and rising interest rates.

The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) is providing low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to small businesses in Washington economically affected by the severe storms, flooding, and freezing conditions that occurred between December 18-28, 2022.

