In the News: Pandemic Recovery Grants of up to $75K Availalbe Now

With so many pandemic-related issues faced by small businesses, it is not surprising owners are still feeling the effect. And this is why there are still many grants available now. Whether it is funding through the American Rescue Plan (ARPA), local initiatives, or even privately funded grants, there are a great number of opportunities.

This is why you should always keep an eye out for grants in your area or those designed to help your particular small business industry. The key is to apply as soon as possible to give yourself a better chance at winning one of these many grants.

Many small businesses face different challenges, including pandemic recovery, construction problems, and extreme weather, but they can receive assistance through small business grants. This week, several communities across the United States have launched grant programs to address these and other issues.

If you plan to undertake new projects or enhance your business this spring, these small business grants can be a great help. These grants have an April deadline, so you have to apply before the month ends.

Small Business News April 7, 2023

With tax season here, the rest of the small business news roundup also includes information on how to avoid scammers looking to defraud you of your hard-earned money. The IRS has finalized its Dirty Dozen Tax Scams List for 2023, and it has some great information to keep you safe.

The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has issued an urgent reminder to taxpayers, businesses, and tax professionals to stay vigilant against the annual Dirty Dozen list of tax scams throughout the year, not just during tax season.

Senator Joni Ernst (R-Iowa), Ranking Member of the Senate Small Business Committee, is pressuring the Small Business Administration (SBA) to pursue debt collections on all loans related to COVID relief programs, irrespective of their size.

US House Small Business Committee Chairman Roger Williams (R-TX) and Small Business Administration (SBA) Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman highlighted the importance and benefits of the SBA’s Boots to Business program after visiting Fort Hood last Friday. This visit allowed them to witness first-hand the impact of the program on transitioning service members and their families.

eBay is excited to announce the launch of Verified Condition, a new suite of offerings and protections that provides users with increased trust on their marketplace. The heavy equipment industry has experienced rapid evolution in recent years, with surging demand, supply chain challenges, and a growing focus on used inventory due to production delays on new products.

Bank of America, in collaboration with Seneca Women, has unveiled an innovative online marketplace aimed at supporting women entrepreneurs by granting them access to new markets and enabling consumers to discover and support their businesses. The Bank of America Marketplace by Seneca Women showcases a diverse array of women-owned businesses, allowing users to search by category and location.

Etsy recently announced two significant updates in its work aimed at uplifting communities, promoting meaningful change, and supporting creative entrepreneurs in 2023 and beyond. These initiatives further Etsy’s mission to Keep Commerce Human and advance their goals of running a long-term sustainable business.

TikTok is introducing Effect House Branded Effects, a novel solution that enables brands to work directly with TikTok effect creators for the development of custom Branded Effects. The goal is to empower brands to expand their creative possibilities and tell more engaging stories on the platform.

Inflation is the number one challenge for restaurants as they look towards 2023, based on a survey conducted by TD Bank, America’s Most Convenient Bank®, at the 2022 Restaurant Finance and Development Conference in Las Vegas. The survey polled 300 restaurant franchise operators and finance professionals to identify key trends in restaurant franchise finance.

Two major financial institutions, Wells Fargo Bank, N.A. and Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CFG), recently announced increases in their prime rates, effective from March 23, 2023. Both banks will raise their prime lending rates to 8.00 percent, up from the previous 7.75 percent.

Awett Tedla, an Indiana woman and owner of Speedy Tax Services, L.L.C., a tax preparation business operating in Washington, D.C., and District Heights, Maryland, pleaded guilty last Friday in a federal court in the District of Columbia. She admitted to conspiring to file false tax returns and related charges between 2012 and 2016.

The House Committee on Small Business has shared its April hearing schedule, addressing a variety of small business concerns.

Small business owners using Cash App and Square may be saddened to learn of the untimely death of Bob Lee, the creator of Cash App and former CTO of Square. Lee was tragically stabbed to death in San Francisco, according to numerous media reports. As the Chief Product Officer at MobileCoin, Lee contributed significantly to the development of Android during his time at Google.

Snap Inc., a leader in augmented reality (AR) technology, has announced the introduction of AR Enterprise Services (ARES), a new business-to-business offering that enables companies to integrate Snap’s AR technology suite into their own apps, websites, and physical locations. This will transform the way businesses engage with customers and drive better results.

Concerns over a new Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) rule were recently aired by PA Congressman Dan Meuser during a full hearing of the House Committee on Small Business Subcommittee on Economic Growth, Tax, and Capital Access.

During the start of COVID in 2020, Sally Susman, Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Pfizer found herself at the helm of one of the most urgent, high-stakes public dialogues of our times. She declared “the world was depending on us.

The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) has finalized a rule required by Congress that will improve transparency in small business lending, as well as helping to promote economic development while combating unlawful discrimination.

WhatsApp have introduced a new desktop app for Windows which promises to provide faster and better video and audio calls. New WhatsApp Desktop App Promises Faster, Better Calls The desktop app for WhatsApp also sees improvements made to device linking, as well as better syncing across multiple devices.

