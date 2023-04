73 Things to Sew and Sell

Sewing and selling handmade items can be a fulfilling and profitable venture. In this article, we’ll explore 73 ideas to choose from. From clothing to home decor, you’re sure to find a project that suits your skill level and interests allowing you to turn your passion into a thriving sewing business.

What DIY Sewing Projects Could Make Extra Money?

DIY sewing projects can be a great way to earn extra income. Popular themes for profitable items include clothing, accessories, home decor, and toys. Combining your creativity with market demand can turn your passion for sewing into a successful business.

73 Easy Sewing Projects to Sell

If you’re looking for a low-cost business that taps into hobbies that make money, sewing might be the answer. With a good commercial sewing machine, a reliable sewing supplier, and handmade business ideas, you can turn your passion for sewing into a thriving online or offline business. Here are 73 easy projects perfect for sewing businesses on Etsy or other online marketplaces:

1. Tote Bag

Make tote bags out of sturdy fabrics and add your own custom touches such as pockets, zippers, or patterns.

2. Pillow Covers

Create a variety of pillow covers in different colors and fabrics.

3. Fabric Flowers

Sell beautiful fabric flowers to add beauty and texture to any space.

4. Reusable Snack Packs

Sew reusable snack packs perfect for taking snacks to school or work.

5. Drawstring Bags

These bags are perfect for carrying small items such as coins or jewelry.

6. Hair Accessories

Create hair accessories such as bows and headbands in fun colors and patterns.

7. Baby Bibs

Mothers will love your custom baby bibs featuring embroidered designs.

8. Burp Cloths

Design burp cloths with cute patterns and designs that can be used as a baby shower gift.

9. Other Baby Items

Include other baby items in your product lineup such as blankets, quilts, and pillows.

10. Table Runner

Sew custom table runners for people who are looking for a unique accent piece for their dining room tables.

11. Passport Holder

Travelers will love your custom passport holder featuring pockets and compartments for their important documents.

12. Hand Warmers

Make hand warmers using soft materials such as flannel and fleece to keep hands warm in the winter.

13. Stuffed Animals

Create stuffed animals in fun shapes and sizes that children will love.

14. Sleep Masks

Sew sleep masks for those who need a good night’s sleep without distractions.

15. Zipper Pouches

Design zipper pouches to store small items such as makeup or jewelry.

16. Kitchen Accessories

Make kitchen accessories such as oven mitts, pot holders, and placemats.

17. Oven Mitts

Sew oven mitts using fun fabrics and patterns to add a unique touch to any kitchen.

18. Place Mats

People will love your custom placemats featuring colorful prints and patterns.

19. Fabric Coasters

Great for protecting tables from hot or cold drinks, fabric coasters can be sewn in a variety of shapes and sizes.

20. Aprons

Cooks and bakers alike will appreciate your custom aprons with pockets or embroidered designs.

21. Fabric Keychains

Create fabric keychains in fun colors and shapes to keep keys organized.

22. Pot Holders

When your kitchen needs an extra layer of protection, sew pot holders with heat-resistant material.

23. Scrunchies

Scrunchies are an easy and fun project to sew, especially when you use eye-catching fabrics.

24. Scrub Caps

These are perfect for nurses and medical personnel who need to keep their hair covered.

25. Dog Bandanas

Dog owners will love your custom-made bandanas for their furry friends.

26. Headbands

Create headbands in various styles to help keep hair out of the way.

27. Fabric Bookmarks

Readers will appreciate your fabric bookmarks with fun designs.

28. Lunch Tote Bags

Businesspeople will love your lunch tote bags with compartments and pockets.

29. Pencil Cases

Great for students, pencil cases can be made with bright fabrics and patterns.

30. Tea Towels

Tea towels are perfect for cleaning up spills in the kitchen.

31. Cloth Napkins

Better for the environment than paper, cloth napkins can be sewn in fun patterns and colors.

32. Fabric Baskets

Make fabric baskets for storage and organization in any room.

33. Laundry Bags

Sew large laundry bags for people who need to carry their dirty clothes home or to a laundromat.

34. Fabric Magnets

Add a little funk and fun to any fridge with fabric magnets.

35. Eye Glass Cases

Make eyeglass cases perfect for holding reading glasses or sunglasses.

36. Travel Pillows

People always need extra comfort on their travels, so why not make custom travel pillows?

37. Fabric Postcards

These are great for sending messages to friends and family.

38. Fabric Envelopes

Create fabric envelopes to store important documents and pictures.

39. Baby Shoes

Cute baby shoes are always a hit with new parents.

40. Doll Clothes

Make doll clothes for any doll, from baby dolls to fashion dolls.

41. Dog Toys

Dogs will love your custom-made toys, from squeaky bone toys to tug ropes.

42. Phone Cases

Phones are expensive, so why not make custom cases to protect them?

43. Hooded Towels

Everyone needs a good hooded towel to stay warm after a bath or shower.

44. Fabric Headrest Covers

Make car rides more comfortable with fabric headrest covers.

45. Fanny Packs

Create fanny packs in funky colors and prints that will be a hit with any fashion enthusiast.

46. Travel Toiletry Bags

Important for any getaway, these bags can be sewn using waterproof material.

47. Camera Strap Covers

Keeping cameras safe is important, so why not make strap covers for them?

48. Fabric Book Covers

Make fabric book covers for those who need to keep their books in good condition.

49. Fabric Bulletin Boards

These are great for displaying important notes or schoolwork.

50. Fabric Wall Art

Wall art adds a personal touch to any room. Create fabric wall art that can be hung up or arranged on shelves.

51. Reusable Shopping Bags

Help the environment by making reusable shopping bags that can be taken to the store.

52. Cloth Diapers

Cloth diapers are becoming more popular for parents who want to reduce their environmental impact. Sew these with waterproof material and comfortable elastic.

53. Fabric Key Holders

Fabric key holders are perfect for organizing multiple keys.

54. Fabric Checkbook Covers

Keep checkbooks safe and stylish with fabric covers.

55. Reusable Produce Bags

Produce bags are perfect for people who want to reduce their use of plastic.

56. Laptop Sleeves

Make laptop sleeves with extra cushioning and stylish designs.

57. Fabric Greeting Cards

Spread joy and cheer with fabric greeting cards.

58. Fabric Cozies

Make fabric cozies to keep hands and drinks warm.

59. Christmas Ornaments

During the Christmas season, create unique ornaments that can be hung on a tree.

60. Hair Scrunchie Holders

Help people keep their hair accessories organized with a custom-made scrunchie holder.

61. Scarves

Scarves are always a great way to keep warm and add a touch of style.

62. Beanies

These are perfect for those chilly days.

63. Fingerless Gloves

Fingerless gloves are great for keeping your hands warm but still allowing you to use your fingers.

64. Fabric Flowers Crowns

These make any special day even more beautiful.

65. Knitting Project Bags

Keep knitting projects safe with a custom-made bag.

66. Cross Stitch Kits

Create custom kits with supplies and instructions.

67. Embroidery Hoop Art

Embroidery hoop art is perfect for adding a personal touch to any wall or shelf.

68. Sewing Machine Covers

Protect sewing machines with custom-made covers.

69. Decorative Pillows

Decorative pillows are perfect for adding a touch of color to any room.

70. Handmade Quilts

Quilts are great for keeping warm and they make the perfect gift.

71. T-Shirt Quilts

Create quilts out of t-shirts to keep memories alive.

72. Fabric Wall Hangings

Create stunning wall hangings with fabric to add a unique touch to any room.

73. Fabric Advent Calendars

Advent calendars are a great way to count down the days until Christmas.

What is Needed to Begin Sewing Crafts?

To begin sewing crafts, you will need a few essential items. Here’s a breakdown of what you’ll need:

Sewing Machine:

A sewing machine is a must-have for sewing crafts. Choose a machine that suits your needs and budget. Look for features like adjustable stitch length, speed control, and automatic needle threading.

Sewing Supplies:

Gather basic sewing supplies, including scissors, pins, a seam ripper, measuring tape, and thread. Consider investing in a rotary cutter and mat, a bodkin, and a pressing ham.

Sewing Patterns:

Patterns help you create a variety of sewing projects. Look for patterns that suit your skill level and the type of project you want to make. Many patterns also come with helpful instructions.

Fabric or Fabric Scraps:

Choose a fabric that suits your project and skill level. Look for fabric at your local craft store or online. If you’re just starting out, consider using fabric scraps or purchasing fabric remnants.

A Good Sewing Table:

A good sewing table provides a stable surface for your sewing machine and supplies. Look for a table that is the right height for you and has ample storage for your supplies.

Where to Sell Your Sewing Projects

There are several ways to sell your sewing projects, ranging from local craft fairs to online platforms. Here are some options to consider:

Local Craft Fairs

Local craft fairs are a great way to showcase and sell your sewing projects. They allow you to connect with potential customers face-to-face and receive instant feedback.

Your Own Etsy Shop

Opening an Etsy shop is an affordable and accessible way to sell your handmade creations. You can easily set up an online store, create listings, and manage orders.

Craft Shows

Craft shows are another in-person option for selling your sewing projects. They often have a specific theme or niche, so research the shows to ensure your projects are a good fit.

Sell Online

Various online platforms allow you to sell your sewing projects, such as Amazon Etsy, eBay, and Bonanza.

Youtube Channel

Creating a Youtube channel allows you to share tutorials, showcase your sewing projects, and connect with potential customers.

What Sewing Projects Sell Best at Craft Fairs?

Sewing projects that sell best at craft fairs are practical items such as tote bags, aprons, and pot holders.

The Bottom Line

In conclusion, the list of 73 things to sew and sell offers a wide range of options for those looking to turn their sewing skills into a profitable side hustle. With some creativity and effort, these items can be customized and marketed to suit different niches and audiences.

Items to Sew and Sell FAQs

What are Good Sewing Projects for Beginners?

Good sewing projects for beginners include simple items such as pillows, tote bags, and scarves.

What Can I Sew to Sell at Craft Fairs?

Some profitable items to sew for craft fairs are baby items, pet accessories, home decor, pouches, and clothing.

What Sewing Crafts Sell Best?

Sewing crafts that sell well include practical and trendy items made with quality materials, suitable for various ages and occasions.

What Can I Make and Sell With a Sewing Machine?

With a sewing machine, you can make and sell a variety of items such as clothing, accessories, home decor, and gifts.

Where Can I Get Free Patterns?

Free patterns can be found online through various websites, blogs, and social media platforms, as well as in sewing magazines.

Where Can I Get Scrap Fabric for a Sewing Side Hustle?

Scrap fabric can be sourced for a sewing side hustle from thrift stores, garage sales, online marketplaces, and donations from family and friends.