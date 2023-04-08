Want to Build a Better Blog? Improve Your Writing and Monetize Your Content with These Tips

Blogging and content marketing can be powerful marketing tools. Or you could even build an entire company around your writing. If you’re thinking of starting or improving a blog, start with the basics, from sentence formation to connecting with readers. Here are several helpful blogging and content creation tips from members of the online small business community.

Learn How to Revise a Sentence

Good writing starts by composing quality sentences. Each writer is likely to have their own style. But it can help to learn from successful authors. In this Enchanting Marketing post, Henneke Duistermaat details how to revise a sentence, with tips from a bestselling author. And BizSugar members shared their own thoughts here.

Use Emotional Marketing to Build Customer Relationships

Blogging can be an ideal platform for conveying emotion, which can help you effectively connect with customers. If you’re interested in building more relationships within your target audience, read this Landbot post by Jenna Bunnell for more about emotional marketing.

Find the Best Content Optimization Tools

Content marketing doesn’t just require consistently creating new posts. It’s also beneficial to optimize your content so you can share it with as many people as possible. In this Startup Bonsai post, Nicola Bleu lists 11 top tools for optimizing content. You can also see commentary from BizSugar members here.

Consider These AI Content Creation Tools

There are also digital tools available that use AI to help you create content. If this is a route you’re interested in exploring, check out this 99 signals post by Sandeep Mallya for the full list.

Unlock Free, Targeted Traffic with Long-Tail Keywords

Relevant keywords can help people more easily find your blog. But not all keywords are just one to two-word phrases. Long-tail keywords can actually help you bring more targeted traffic to your site. Learn all about this strategy in this post by Erik Emanuelli.

Avoid These SEO Mistakes

Managing your blog’s SEO strategy requires lots of trial and error. However, there are some mistakes that can be especially problematic for bloggers. This Search Engine Watch post by Jacob McMillan features several common mistakes to avoid.

Earn Money Blogging – Even Without Ads

Advertising is one of the top ways for bloggers to monetize their content. But it’s not the only option. If you want to make money blogging without ads, read this Inspire to Thrive post by Lisa Sicard. Then check out the BizSugar community to see what other small business owners are saying.

Earn Money with Affiliate Marketing

Affiliate marketing is another popular option for bloggers looking to monetize. If you’re unfamiliar with this concept or want an in-depth guide on how it works, read this Digital Millions post by Tamal Kr. Chandra for tips.

Deliver a Successful Integrated Marketing Strategy That Starts with Content

Most businesses today have more than one element to their marketing strategies. You may use blogging, social media, online ads, and more. In this Content Marketing Institute post, Robert Rose argues that starting with content marketing can help you deliver a successful integrated marketing strategy.

Add a Total Views Counter to Your WordPress Site

Views counters can display the amount of attention that a site or a certain post is getting. This can be useful for your own research, as well as sharing with potential advertisers or partners. Learn how to add one in this Independent Analytics post by Ben Sibley. Then head over to BizSugar to see what members are saying.

