Small Business Experts Share Tips for Navigating Tricky Economic Conditions in 2023

If you plan to run a business for a long time, you’ll undoubtedly need to make some changes along the way. Technology, trends and consumer expectations all evolve constantly. Here are some tips from members of the online small business community to help your business adapt to conditions in 2023.

Update Your Small Business Website

Your website is your company’s main home on the internet. But the design and content of your site should likely evolve over time. If you’re not sure exactly what elements to include as you change your site this year, use this website checklist from Poulomi Basu of Ignite.

Stay on Top of Software Development Trends

Software development is constantly changing with new technological innovations. If you plan to work on any software-related projects for your business this year, learn about the current trends featured in this Techinfobeez post by Arjun Solanki.

Avoid Supply Chain Crises

Supply chain issues are currently plaguing many businesses. You may not be able to entirely avoid this issue. But there are some things you can do to minimize the impact. Ivan Widjaya of Noobpreneur dives into the topic here. And BizSugar members also shared their thoughts in the community.

Reduce Business Spending When Times Are Tough

There’s a lot of economic uncertainty going around this year. And that is impacting business decisions across industries. If you feel that it’s time to cut costs, here are some tips from Harry and Sally Vaishnav of Small Biz Viewpoints.

Learn About Google’s Bard

Google recently launched Bard, its conversational AI service. This could dramatically impact the way businesses market themselves and reach consumers online. This Search Engine Land post by Barry Schwartz includes a guide to this new offering.

Manage Remote Teams Effectively

Remote work is here to stay for many teams. But if you plan to make this part of your company’s culture going forward, you may need to adjust your management style. Check out this Borderless Mind post by Umesh Chandra for some best practices.

Find a Work-Life Rhythm That Works for You

In fact, work culture is changing beyond just the adoption of remote and hybrid models. More and more people are considering work-life balance when building their businesses. Read thoughts from Rachel Strella of Strella Social Media here. Then visit BizSugar to see what members are saying.

Choose the Best SEO Audit Tools

If you plan to improve your SEO in 2023, you need to understand what’s currently working and not working. There are many audit tools available for analyzing the technical aspects of your site. But some are better suited for the job in 2023 than others. Here’s a guide from Camille Concepcion of Profit Blitz.

Learn About the Impact of AI on the Fintech Industry

Whether you work in the fintech industry or use their offerings, there’s a good chance your business feels the impacts of changes in this space. AI is one type of technology that’s helping the industry evolve. Learn about what type of changes to expect in this Mind Inventory post by Samar Patel.

Find the Best Franchises to Own in 2023

Franchise ownership has been a popular option in the business world for years. But the best systems to buy into can change over time. If you’re looking for top opportunities this year, check out this list from Joel Libava of The Franchise King. Then see what BizSugar members are saying in the comments.

If you’d like to suggest your favorite small business content to be considered for an upcoming community roundup, please send your news tips to: sbtips@gmail.com.