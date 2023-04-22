10 Expert Tips to Help Traditional Businesses Thrive in This Digital Era

Some businesses have been around for generations and operate in traditional industries. Others innovate brand-new tech offerings and constantly adopt the latest trends. Whether your business is in an old or new industry, you’ll likely need a mix of both traditional and modern techniques to succeed. Read more about mixing the old and new from members of the online small business community below.

Find Ways for Your Traditional Retail Store to Thrive in a Digital Era

Online retailers and digital brands have taken off in recent years. But there’s still space for traditional retail stores to succeed. Read this Inspire to Thrive post by Lisa Sicard for tips. Then head over to BizSugar to see what members are saying about the post.

Budget for Employee Recognition Programs

Rewarding employees has always been an important part of running a business. But it’s especially important in today’s competitive employment market. If you want to attract and retain top talent, learn how to budget for employee recognition programs in this SMB CEO post by Mike Szczesny.

Boost SEO Rankings with Email Marketing

Email marketing is one of the oldest forms of digital marketing. But it’s not just about sending helpful or interesting newsletters anymore. Email marketing now offers many additional benefits – including helping with SEO. Learn more in this Pixel Productions post by Iverson Velasco.

Learn About Doing Business in the Metaverse

Until recently, the metaverse was often dismissed as niche or even science fiction. However, there are real business opportunities arising because of this concept. In this Social Media Examiner post, Michael Stelzner dives into what doing business in the metaverse might look like.

Spend Your Marketing Money Wisely

Investing in your marketing can be a great way to grow your business. But the most impactful methods tend to change each year. In this post, Neil Patel explores how marketers are spending their money in 2023, so you can create a comprehensive plan.

Create an Effective Website

Since the early days of the internet, creating an effective website has been one of the most important tasks for a business. But the features of such a website have changed through the years. Learn what makes a good website in 2023 in this Ignite post by Poulomi Basu.

Learn to Identify Bots on LinkedIn

Connecting with other users has long been a part of the social media world. But recently, a new challenge has arisen – identifying real users as opposed to bots. Macauley Keevins goes over how to do so on LinkedIn in this SmallBiz Technology post.

Keep Quality in Mind with AI-Generated Content

AI is changing the way companies create content. But Google and other search engines have specific guidelines for prioritizing quality content. So how can AI-generated content fit into these parameters? Read helpful insights in this Search Engine Land post by Sara Taher.

Make the Most of Independent Learning

Learning has always been a huge part of running a business. And with some topics, you may have to guide your own journey instead of relying on teachers or mentors. In this Philipscom post, Philip Verghese Ariel discusses this concept with several business experts. And the BizSugar community shared additional commentary here.

Learn How to Anticipate Change

Change is one of the only constants in the business world. If you’re going to succeed, you’ll need to learn how to anticipate new challenges and adapt quickly. Read this Startup Professionals Musings post by Marty Zwilling for more on the subject.

