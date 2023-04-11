Tripadvisor Report Shows Increase in Review Submissions and Enhanced Fraud Detection

Tripadvisor, the largest travel guidance platform, recently published its third Review Transparency Report, providing insights into review submission trends, which are of particular interest to small business owners. The report revealed a 20% increase in the number of reviews on the platform, rising to over 30.2 million in 2022, as travel restrictions were lifted and people started exploring once again.

For small businesses, this growth in reviews means more exposure, as satisfied customers leave positive feedback that attracts more clients. Additionally, Tripadvisor reported an influx of new business listings, with 1.3 million businesses added in 2022. Consequently, the total number of listings reached a record high of 11.1 million, a 16% increase from 2020.

Furthermore, the report revealed that Tripadvisor’s fraud detection and prevention measures have improved. Only 4.4% of submitted reviews were deemed fake or fraudulent in 2022, with the platform’s moderation processes preventing 72% of these from being published. This is an increase from the 67% success rate in 2020.

These fraud prevention measures help small businesses by maintaining a level playing field and ensuring consumer trust in reviews. As Tripadvisor continues to improve its fraud detection systems, small businesses can benefit from increased credibility and a fair competitive environment.

Get the latest headlines from Small Business Trends. Follow us on Google News.