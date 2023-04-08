Verizon Offers 30-Day Free Trial to Experience 5G Network

Verizon has launched a free trial offering 30 days of unlimited data on its fastest 5G network for non-Verizon customers, aiming to entice users to switch from rival networks.

The trial requires no credit card, costs, or catches and allows participants to keep their existing plans, numbers, and contracts.

To participate, users must have an unlocked eSIM-capable smartphone and download the My Verizon app.

The trial enables potential customers to experience Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband, 5G Nationwide, and 4G LTE networks, as well as unlimited talk, text, and up to 100GB of 4G/5G data with Verizon’s premium network experience.

It also offers 480p streaming on 4G LTE and 5G Nationwide and 4K streaming on 5G Ultra Wideband.

Small business owners can take advantage of this opportunity to test Verizon’s network without committing to a new plan, helping them make informed decisions about their mobile communication needs.

