Virginia Man Pleads Guilty to Illegally Trafficking Turtles

In a recent case that highlights the legal risks of online commerce, a Virginia man has pled guilty to the illegal trafficking of turtles via Facebook Marketplace. This incident serves as a stark reminder for small businesses about the importance of understanding and adhering to local, state, and federal laws when conducting business, particularly involving wildlife or other regulated goods.

Stanlee Fazi, 41, of Louisa, Virginia, acknowledged in federal court in Alexandria that he had trafficked eastern box turtles in violation of the Lacey Act. Fazi confessed that from July 31, 2017, to June 29, 2020, he had unlawfully gathered these turtles from the wild and sold them to buyers across multiple states, earning approximately $12,700 through sales on Facebook Marketplace.

This case highlights the ease with which online platforms can be exploited for illegal activities. As the digital marketplace continues to grow and offer exciting opportunities for small businesses, it’s crucial for business owners to familiarize themselves with the laws and regulations related to their goods and services.

The Lacey Act, the nation’s oldest wildlife trafficking statute, prohibits the transportation or sale of wildlife in interstate commerce if the wildlife was illegally taken or possessed under state laws. Violations of the Act can carry severe penalties, including a maximum sentence of five years in prison and a fine up to $250,000.

The eastern box turtle, native to the forested regions of the eastern United States and some isolated Midwest populations, is particularly prized in the pet trade market for its colorful markings. However, both Virginia state law and federal law prohibit the collection of these turtles from the wild or their sale.

The case underscores the need for small businesses, especially those in the retail industry, to be vigilant about their supply chains and sourcing. When dealing with wildlife or other environmentally sensitive products, it’s important to ensure that all items have been obtained legally and ethically.

The investigation, led by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Offices of Law Enforcement in Baltimore and Vero Beach, Florida, was part of Operation Middleman, a focused effort to curb reptile trafficking from the United States to China.

The government’s case against Fazi was represented by Senior Trial Attorney Ryan Connors of the Environment and Natural Resource Division’s Environmental Crimes Section and Assistant U.S. Attorney Gordon Kromberg for the Eastern District of Virginia.

In conclusion, this case serves as a sobering reminder to all small business owners of the legal and ethical responsibilities that come with operating in the digital marketplace. Even as online platforms offer new avenues for business growth, it’s essential to adhere to all applicable laws and regulations to ensure sustainable and responsible commerce.

