48 Website Features Your Small Business Must Have

For small businesses, having a website is crucial for establishing an online presence. However, just having a website isn’t enough – it’s important to ensure that your website has all the necessary features to attract and retain customers. In this article, we’ll discuss 48 essential website features that your small business must have to succeed in today’s digital world. Let’s get started!

What is a website feature?

A website feature is a specific function or tool that is integrated into a website to enhance its usability, functionality, and overall user experience. These features can include anything from a contact form and search bar to social media integration and e-commerce capabilities. The key is to identify the most important features for your target audience and ensure they are implemented effectively for any website project to set you apart from other businesses.

Why You Should Attract more Website Visitors by Optimizing Your Business Web Page

Optimizing business websites with more or better features is crucial for increasing web traffic and conversions from marketing websites. Here are five things you need to know when creating a website to optimize it for success:

Increase visibility – a well-optimized website can improve your search engine rankings and increase your online presence.

– a well-optimized website can improve your search engine rankings and increase your online presence. Improve user experience – by adding useful features like chatbots or product videos, you can enhance the overall user experience on your website.

– by adding useful features like chatbots or product videos, you can enhance the overall user experience on your website. Boost engagement – engaging features such as interactive quizzes or surveys can help keep visitors on your site for longer periods of time.

– engaging features such as interactive quizzes or surveys can help keep visitors on your site for longer periods of time. Drive conversions – optimized websites with clear calls-to-action and easy website navigation can turn site visitors into paying customers.

– optimized websites with clear calls-to-action and easy website navigation can turn site visitors into paying customers. Stay ahead of competitors – businesses that continually update and improve their websites will stay ahead of competitors who neglect this important aspect of digital marketing.

Primary Business Website Features

Having a checklist for creating a website is important for clearly defining the things your website should do during website development. Let’s take a look at the primary features your business website should have…

1. Responsive design

A responsive design ensures that your website looks great on desktops, laptops, and any mobile device.

2. Contact form

A contact form is an efficient way for potential customers to get in touch with you without having to leave your site.

3. Product Gallery

A product gallery showcases your products and allows customers to view them in detail before making a purchase.

4. Service listing

A service listing provides detailed information about the services you offer which can attract potential customers.

5. Call to action

A call to action encourages visitors to take specific actions like joining your newsletter or buying something.

6. Customer Testimonials section

A testimonials section displays positive feedback from satisfied customers which can help build trust in your brand and increase conversions.

Website Content Features

Having quality content on your website is just as important as its design. Whether you’re using WordPress hosting or exploring WordPress alternatives, make sure to include these essential features:

7. Headings hierarchy

A headings hierarchy helps organize your site or blog content, makes it easier for most visitors to skim through the page, and is essential for content marketing.

8. Bullet points

Bullet points are an effective way to present information in a concise and easy-to-read format.

9. Internal links

Internal links connect pages within your site and help visitors navigate seamlessly throughout your website.

10. Images optimization

Optimizing images for web use ensures that they load quickly without sacrificing quality.

11. Videos integration

Video integration can improve engagement on your site by adding a dynamic element to your content.

12. Social media sharing

Social media sharing buttons allow visitors to share your content on their social media accounts, increasing your reach and driving traffic back to your site.

Homepage Features

Your website’s home page is the first impression visitors get of your business. Make sure to include these essential features to create a welcoming and informative experience:

13. Hero section

A hero section is the first thing visitors see when they land on your site and should include a clear message about what your business does.

14. Featured products

A featured products section highlights your most popular or newest products and can entice visitors to explore further.

15. Company values

Displaying your company values on the homepage helps build trust with visitors and gives them an idea of what your business stands for.

16. Latest news

Including a section for the latest news or updates shows that your business is active and keeps visitors informed about new developments.

17. Newsletter signup

A newsletter signup form allows visitors to subscribe to updates from your business and can help you build a loyal customer base.

18. Client logos showcase

Showcasing logos of clients you’ve worked with can help establish credibility and trust with potential customers who may recognize those brands.

Website Footer Features

Your website’s footer is just as important as any other section of your site. It can provide valuable information and help visitors navigate your site.

19. Copyright notice

A copyright notice at the bottom of your website informs visitors that all content on the site is protected by copyright law.

20. Privacy policy link

Including a link to your privacy policy in the footer ensures that visitors have easy access to important information about how their data is collected and used.

21. Sitemap link

A sitemap link in the footer provides an overview of all pages on your site and helps visitors find what they’re looking for quickly.

22. Social media icons

Social media icons in the footer make it easy for visitors to connect with you on various social media platforms and stay up-to-date on news and updates.

23. Contact information

Displaying contact information such as a phone number or email address along with business hours in the footer allows visitors to get in touch with you easily.

24. Payment options

If you sell products or services online, displaying accepted payment options in the footer can give visitors confidence that their transactions will be secure and convenient.

Website About Page Features

The about page is one of the most important pages on your website. It’s where visitors go to learn more about your business and what sets you apart. These features include:

25. Team member bios

Introducing your team members with bios can help build trust with visitors and give them a sense of who they’ll be working with.

26. Company History

Providing a brief history of your company can show visitors how far you’ve come and establish credibility.

27. Mission statement

A clear mission statement communicates your business’s purpose and values to visitors and can help attract like-minded customers.

28. Awards and recognition

Displaying awards or recognition received by your business can help establish credibility and build trust with potential customers.

29. Partnerships and affiliations

Highlighting partnerships or affiliations with other organizations can demonstrate expertise in your industry and expand reach to new audiences.

30. Community involvement

Showcasing involvement in the community through sponsorships or volunteer work can demonstrate a commitment to social responsibility and create positive associations for your brand.

Inner Page Website Features

Inner pages on your website are where visitors can find more specific information about your products or services. This type of feature includes:

31. Related articles

Displaying related articles on a page can encourage visitors to explore more content on your site and establish you as an authority in your industry.

32. Sidebar navigation

A sidebar navigation menu makes it easy for visitors to navigate through different sections of a page without scrolling back to the top.

33. FAQ page or section

An FAQ page section can answer common questions that customers may have and provide them with the information they need to make a purchase decision.

34. Breadcrumbs trail

A breadcrumbs trail at the top of a page shows visitors where they are on your site and helps them easily navigate back to previous pages.

35. Related products/services

Displaying related products or services on a page can encourage visitors to explore more offerings and increase the chances of making a sale.

36. Landing pages

A landing page is designed to capture leads or convert visitors into customers by giving them a clear call to action.

Website Back-end Functions

The back end of your website is where the magic happens. Back-end website functions include:

37. Content management system

A content management system (CMS) makes it easy to manage and update your website’s content without technical knowledge.

38. User management

User management allows you to control who has access to your site’s back end and what they can do.

39. Database backup

Regularly backing up your site’s database ensures that you don’t lose important data in case of a crash or other issues.

40. Google Analytics tracking

Analytics tracking provides valuable insights into how visitors are interacting with your web pages and can help identify areas for improvement.

41. Security features

Implementing security features such as SSL certificates and firewalls helps protect your site from hacks or malware attacks.

42. Website speed optimization

Optimizing your site’s loading speed can improve user experience and search engine rankings, which can lead to increased website traffic and conversions.

SEO Features

Having strong search engine optimization (SEO) features on your website can improve your search engine rankings and drive more traffic to your site. You should focus on these features:

43. Meta page titles

Meta title tags are HTML elements that provide a brief and concise description of the content on a page to search engines.

44. Meta descriptions

A meta description is an HTML element that provides a summary of the page’s content in search engine results pages (SERPs) and can help improve click-through rates.

45. Alt tags on images

Alt tags describe an image’s content to search engines and are used by visually impaired users who use screen readers.

46. XML sitemap generation

An XML sitemap is a file that lists all the pages on your site and helps search engines crawl your site more efficiently.

47. Robots.txt file

A robots.txt file tells search engine crawlers which pages or sections of your site to exclude from indexing.

48. Canonical URLs

Canonical URLs help prevent duplicate content issues by telling search engines which version of a URL is the preferred one to index.

Company Website Features to Avoid

When creating a company website, it’s important to consider the features that can negatively impact user experience. Avoiding these features will ensure that visitors have a seamless and enjoyable experience on your site. Here are some features to avoid:

Auto-play videos: Video content that plays automatically can be intrusive and disruptive to users.

Too many pop-ups: Pop-ups are great when used properly, but having too many can be annoying and frustrating for users.

Complicated navigation: Navigation should be simple and intuitive, making it easy for users to find what they’re looking for.

Slow load times: Slow load times can lead to high bounce rates and a poor user experience.

Small fonts: Small fonts can make it difficult for users to read content, leading them to leave the site.

Broken links: Broken links can damage your site’s credibility and frustrate users who are trying to access information.

Background music: Having music playing in the background will only annoy visitors, so avoid it.

What are three features every business website should have?

Whether you’re creating a new site or are considering a website redesign, every business website should have a clear and concise value proposition, easy-to-use navigation that directs users to important pages, and multiple calls-to-action (CTAs) that encourage visitors to take specific actions, such as signing up for a newsletter or making a purchase.

What are the most important features of a business website?

The most important features include clear and engaging content, a responsive web design that looks great on all devices, easy-to-use navigation with a simple URL structure that helps visitors find what they’re looking for quickly, and strong security measures to protect sensitive information. Having a blog page to provide company news and valuable content is a key website feature also.

Why are website features important to search engines?

When researching how to set up a small business website, consider good website features such as clear navigation, fast loading times, mobile phone and tablet responsiveness, and relevant content to enhance user engagement and experience. A positive experience means users will stay longer and interact with the content more. This boosts the website’s value and search engine rankings.