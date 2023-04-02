WhatsApp have introduced a new desktop app for Windows which promises to provide faster and better video and audio calls.

New WhatsApp Desktop App Promises Faster, Better Calls

The desktop app for WhatsApp also sees improvements made to device linking, as well as better syncing across multiple devices. The new and improved desktop app is already excellent for social calling, but now could have even better benefits for small businesses.

WhatsApp for Small Businesses

WhatsApp has a lot of potential benefits for small businesses, with the app boasting more than 2 billion users around the world. It can help businesses and start-ups engage audiences and accelerate sales, as well as drive better customer support outcomes.

Now the desktop app is making the desktop experience much closer to that of the smartphone app, further improving the potential benefits to small businesses.

Fast and Familiar WhatsApp App

A statement on the WhatsApp blog explained: “WhatsApp started as a mobile app and those roots remain as strong as ever. But with hundreds of millions of people using WhatsApp on computers and tablets, we’re focused on making the messaging and calling experience across devices even better.

“Today, we’re introducing a brand new WhatsApp app for Windows.”

The statement went to explain that the new Windows desktop app loads faster and is built with an interface familiar to WhatsApp and Windows users. Users are able to host group video calls with up to 8 people and audio calls with up to 32 people. WhatsApp also intend to continue increasing these limits over time.

“WhatsApp is the largest platform to provide a fully end-to-end encrypted experience that allows cross-platform communication between mobile phones, computers, tablets and more,” continued the statement. “This means that your personal messages, media, and calls are always end-to-end encrypted across all your devices.

“Since introducing new multi-device capabilities, we’ve listened to feedback and made improvements including faster device linking and better syncing across devices, as well as new features such as link previews and stickers.”

New WhatsApp Experiences

WhatsApp are continuing to increase the number of devices which support the app, with a new WhatsApp beta experience for Android tablets having just been introduced. A new, faster app for Mac desktops is currently in the early stages of beta and will be launched soon.

Get the latest headlines from Small Business Trends. Follow us on Google News.