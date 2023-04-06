The 10 Best Places to get Wholesale Tshirts

If you’re in the market for wholesale t-shirts, it can be overwhelming to know where to start. With so many suppliers out there, it can be challenging to find the right fit for your business or organization. In this article, we’ve done the research for you and compiled a list of the top 10 places to get wholesale t-shirts. So sit back, relax, and let us guide you through the world of bulk t-shirt shopping.

What are wholesale T-shirts?

Wholesale t-shirts are blank garments sold in bulk quantities at discounted prices. They are available in various styles and from different brands. Most are made from cotton or a cotton blend fabric, with some featuring a tagless neck design for extra comfort. Wholesale t-shirts are versatile and can be used for many purposes, including screen printing and printed designs. They are an excellent option for team uniforms or for customers looking for athletic wear. Some suppliers offer drop-ship services. Pricing details typically depend on the supplier and quantity ordered.

How can buying wholesale T-shirts benefit a small business?

Small businesses can benefit greatly from buying wholesale t-shirts from a trusted t-shirt wholesaler. Here are five ways buying wholesale t-shirts can benefit your business:

Best Wholesale T-Shirt Distributors

Looking for the best wholesale t-shirt distributors to bring your eCommerce small business ideas to life? Check out these top picks for quality and affordability.

1. Gildan

Gildan is a popular brand for buying wholesale t-shirts due to its wide range of styles and colors. They offer affordable options without sacrificing quality, making them a great choice for small businesses. Gildan owns American Apparel and Comfort Colors, adding more options to its already extensive collection. Their commitment to sustainability and ethical manufacturing practices is another reason why many businesses choose Gildan as their go-to supplier for wholesale t-shirts.

2. Hanes

Hanes is a trusted brand for buying wholesale t-shirts, known for their comfortable and durable fabrics. They offer a wide range of styles, including classic and trendy options, making them a versatile choice for small businesses. Hanes also offers various customization options such as embroidery and screen printing to help businesses create branded merchandise. With competitive pricing and a reputation for quality, Hanes is an excellent option for those looking to buy wholesale t-shirts in bulk.

3. Bella + Canvas

Bella + Canvas offers products that are known for being high-quality and affordable, making them a great choice for those looking to purchase in bulk. With a wide range of colors and styles available, they offer options for various needs and preferences. Ordering from Bella + Canvas is straightforward and can be done online, with fast shipping times ensuring quick delivery. Overall, Bella + Canvas is a reliable choice for anyone looking to buy wholesale tees.

4. The Adair Group

The Adair Group is a wholesale clothing distributor based in Atlanta, Georgia that offers a variety of apparel and accessories for screen printers, embroiderers, and promotional product distributors. The company is renowned for its competitive prices and fast shipping options. With over 50 years of experience in the industry, they offer affordable, stylish, and diverse shirt options from popular brands such as Gildan, Hanes, and Jerzees alongside Fruit of the Loom.

5. Spectra, USA

Spectra USA is a leading manufacturer and distributor of high-quality wholesale t-shirts in the US. They offer a wide variety of t-shirts, including basic, fashion, and performance tees in various colors, sizes, and styles. Spectra USA also provides customization services for customers to create their own designs or logos using state-of-the-art printing and embroidery techniques. The company is committed to sustainability and has an excellent customer service team available to answer any questions. With high-quality NAFTA-approved fabrics that are easily washable, Spectra USA is a renowned t-shirt wholesale supplier that offers fast turnarounds, low minimum order quantities, and numerous options for both men and women.

6. ShirtCotton

ShirtCotton is a well-known destination for wholesale t-shirt buyers because of its extensive range of high-quality, economical t-shirts in various styles, colors, and sizes. Their competitive prices and exceptional customer service make them a trustworthy choice for bulk purchases. With distribution centers located throughout the US, they can deliver their products in as little as two days. ShirtCotton specializes in providing wholesale blank t-shirts from leading brands such as Next Level Apparel, Dickies, Yupoong, and more with a variety of color options available, all starting at just $3.

7. Cotton Connection

For over three decades, Cotton Connection has established itself as a top wholesale provider of activewear, sportswear, and underwear products. They specialize in offering first-quality closeouts and irregulars from well-known brands to customers across various industries. With a focus on providing exceptional service and value, Cotton Connection strives to deliver the best quality and selection of name-brand products at wholesale prices. The company regularly offers sales promotions and boasts some of the lowest prices in the apparel industry. Cotton Connection places high value on customer feedback and provides email and website support for any inquiries or concerns.

8. BlankStyle

Based in Southern California, Blankstyle is a wholesale apparel company that offers an extensive range of blank apparel and decoration services such as screen printing and embroidery. With over 30 warehouses located across the US, Blankstyle ensures fast shipping and easy access to a diverse selection of clothing from top brands. The company provides flexible order minimums, various payment solutions, and low turnaround times, with live customer service available through email, phone, and chat. They operate 24/7 but have specific customer service hours from Monday to Friday from 8am to 5pm PST except on major holidays.

9. Next Level Apparel

Established in 2003, Next Level Apparel is a wholesale manufacturer of high-quality blank apparel. Its first product was a lightweight, smooth surface, and poly-heavy t-shirt suitable for sublimation, which led to the development of more styles and its own brand with a wide range of fits and styles. Next Level Apparel prides itself on exceptional craftsmanship, quality, sustainability, inclusivity, and making a positive impact on the communities it serves. The company places great importance on eco-conscious solutions to improve its products and processes sustainably. Next Level Apparel caters to customers worldwide and offers same-day delivery as well as easy returns.

10. Needen

Needen is a wholesale textile and accessories platform that offers over 60 brands at the lowest prices on the market, with no minimum order required. The company has locations in North America, Europe, and Oceania, and guarantees secure online payments and orders shipped within 2-5 business days via UPS/USPS. Shipping is free for orders over $89, and the company offers a wide range of products, including t-shirts, tank tops, sweatshirts, hats, and other accessories in various colors and styles. Needen prioritizes its customers and guarantees product quality and advantageous pricing.

How much does it cost to buy blank T-shirts in bulk?

When buying blank T-shirts in bulk, the cost per shirt depends on various factors, including quality, quantity, and brand. Prices can range from $2 to $10 per shirt. However, buying larger quantities can lead to discounts and lower costs per shirt.

How many T-shirts are considered a bulk order?

This varies depending on the supplier and the specific order requirements. Bulk orders typically start at a minimum of 50 or 100 shirts and can go up to thousands of shirts, with larger orders generally leading to better pricing and discounts.

What is the best T-shirt wholesaler?

This depends on individual needs and preferences, including price, quality, and brand selection. Popular options include Gildan, Hanes, Anvil, and Next Level Apparel, each offering a range of high-quality t-shirts at competitive prices.

Which is the best wholesale T-shirt manufacturer?

To find the best one for your business, research and compare based on price, quality, minimum order quantities, shipping times, and return policies. Look for a reliable manufacturer with a reputation for high-quality products, competitive pricing, and good customer service.

Is selling T-shirts still a profitable business?

Yes, but success depends on factors such as the design, target audience, and marketing strategy. With the increasing popularity of online marketplaces and social media, it’s easier than ever to reach potential customers and generate income from home-based business ideas like selling t-shirts.