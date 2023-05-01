Small business owners understand that creating a strong brand is essential for success. As we look to celebrate National Small Business Month in May, it’s the perfect time to take your brand to the next level with Adobe Express, an easy-to-use design tool that makes it simple for you to create professional-looking marketing assets – no design experience required – that help you stand out from the competition.

What is Adobe Express?

Adobe Express is a one-stop-shop tool for creating visual content quickly and easily. You can do everything in one place, whether it’s removing backgrounds from your photos, animating text to make your creative more dynamic, resizing content for different platforms (i.e., print, web, various social platforms, etc.) or scheduling content for publishing on social. This easy-to-use mobile and desktop tool offers a variety of features in both its free and premium versions – from customizable templates to graphics to the entire Adobe Stock royalty-free photo collection to the full library of Adobe fonts – to create stunning visual designs for your business.

With Adobe Express, you can easily create logos, business cards, flyers, social media posts and more with the push of a button. Simply drag and drop elements to create professional-looking assets quickly. Either create from scratch or spark your creativity by selecting one of the thousands of existing, professionally-designed templates to customize.

How can Adobe Express help elevate your small business?

Adobe Express is a cost-effective tool for small business owners to create professional-quality marketing content without having a formal design background. Whether you’re creating eye-catching social media posts for your brand’s Instagram profile, updating your logo or crafting your monthly newsletter, Adobe Express is your one-stop solution.

Keep reading for five easy ways Adobe Express can help elevate your business this National Small Business month and beyond:

Create Flyers

Flyers are a simple, yet powerful marketing tool that can help small businesses increase brand awareness and drive sales. Whether you’re advertising an in-store pop-up or sale or previewing a new tasting menu at your restaurant, with Adobe Express, you can create personalized, professional-looking flyers quickly and easily.

Design flyers that catch your customers’ attention with compelling photos, dynamic graphics, bold headlines and clear messaging. Once your flyer is complete, you can easily share the digital version, resizing and publishing it across a multitude of online platforms, or print out a high-quality file to post in real life – making Adobe Express a versatile tool for any small business.

Make Banners

Banners are a great way for small businesses to promote their brand, products and services, and can help add more personality to your website or to print out to liven up your next event. With Adobe Express, you can make the perfect personalized banner for any occasion in a snap.

Adobe Express makes it easy for users to add business elements like logos or your brand’s color scheme to create branded banners that showcase your company’s aesthetic and help increase brand awareness. To make your banner assets even more eye-catching, you can also create animated digital banners that capture your audience’s curiosity, encouraging them to explore and engage with your content whether that’s for a flash sale, seasonal promotion or upcoming event. With how easy it is to create banners from scratch – or customize one of thousands of Adobe Express banner templates – for any of your business’s marketing needs, you can easily design new banners that make it possible for you to keep your website updated.

Design Social Graphics

Social media graphics are essential for small businesses to directly connect with their target audiences and increase brand awareness. They can also be an efficient and engaging way to promote your products and services and get real-time feedback from customers. With Adobe Express, you can design eye-catching social media graphics across nearly every platform, including Instagram, Facebook, Pinterest, LinkedIn, YouTube, Twitter and more. Plus, with just a few taps, you can resize content for any social media site and add Adobe Photoshop quality effects in a snap. You can also take advantage of tools like Adobe Express Content Scheduler, which allows you to preview your content and schedule your social media posts across platforms, saving you valuable time and money!

Whether you’re a nail salon looking to boost your online presence with posts featuring a variety of nail designs that entice potential customers, or a restauranteur trying to spread awareness for your new menu options in an elegant social media graphic, Adobe Express has the tools to do so quickly and easily.

Create Invitations

Whether you’re planning a grand opening, product launch celebration or in-store event, designing invitations is an important first step to help spread awareness for an event and generate in-person traffic. Using Adobe Express, you can design custom invitations to send directly to customers in your weekly email blast, newsletter or SMS, or print to send to your VIP mailing list. You can even add a fun, visually-engaging invitation to your social media pages.

Adobe Express offers numerous invitation templates and customization options to ensure that your invitations look beautiful, match your brand identity and resonate with your target audience.

Design Even More

Small business owners often wear multiple hats, so they need to be efficient with their time and resources. Adobe Express makes elevating your brand and maintaining your brand awareness easy as a one-stop-shop for all your business design needs, including additional templates for:

Interested in trying Adobe Express to promote your business? Sign up for Adobe Express to explore thousands of free customizable templates, fonts, design assets, editing and photo effects tools, or take your creativity to the next level with Adobe Express Premium to unlock thousands of licensed fonts, millions of royalty-free photos and more premium features today!