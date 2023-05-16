Adobe Firefly & Google’s Bard: AI in Design

Adobe Firefly is revolutionizing the way small businesses approach their branding and marketing efforts.

Adobe recently announced a new partnership with Bard by Google, which will extend the capabilities of Firefly to millions of users, including small business owners.

Launched just a month ago, Adobe Firefly has already seen widespread success, generating over 70 million images through its innovative text-to-image, vector re-coloring, and text effects capabilities. The integration with Bard by Google will provide users at all skill levels with the power to create Firefly-generated images directly in Bard and further design them in Adobe Express.

Small business owners are constantly looking for ways to stand out in the market. With the integration of Firefly and Bard, they will be able to easily generate professional-quality content tailored to their brand language. This partnership will offer a valuable tool to small businesses seeking to enhance their marketing efforts and accelerate content production.

Ely Greenfield, CTO, Digital Media at Adobe, said, “The incredible response to our Adobe Firefly beta demonstrates the power and potential of generative AI to inspire more people to create and the strong demand for a creator-centric, commercially viable approach. We’re empowering millions more people to use Firefly for creative inspiration and design and share standout content with Adobe Express through this integration with Bard by Google.”

Sissie Hsiao, Vice President and GM of Assistant and Bard at Google, added, “Generative AI has captured the world’s attention and changed how we think about collaboration and productivity. We’re thrilled to partner with Adobe Firefly, giving our users the power to bring their creative ideas to life, quickly and easily – directly in Bard.”

In addition to its impressive creative capabilities, Firefly also upholds Adobe’s AI ethics principles of accountability, responsibility, and transparency. This is particularly relevant in the context of the Content Authenticity Initiative (CAI), an open-source project designed to bring transparency to images generated through this integration.

Firefly has the CAI’s Content Credentials on by default, meaning every image created in Bard using Firefly will have transparency built in. These credentials can show information such as name, date, the tools used to create an image, and any edits made to that image, giving small business owners peace of mind about the authenticity of their content.

Dana Rao, General Counsel and Chief Trust Officer at Adobe, underscored this point, saying, “At this critical moment in history, as generative AI becomes more powerful and prevalent than ever, people need a way to tell what’s behind the content they’re consuming. Content Credentials will enable creators to tell their stories authentically, while providing easy-to-use tools to verify how a piece of content was created and modified.”

The integration of Firefly across Adobe Experience Cloud applications will provide small businesses with a powerful tool to accelerate their content supply chain production. This will streamline the creative process and ensure the creation of unique, high-quality content that aligns with the company’s branding.

In conclusion, the Adobe Firefly and Bard by Google integration promises to be a game-changer for small businesses, providing them with advanced, user-friendly tools to create authentic, eye-catching content. In an increasingly digital world, this development will surely provide an essential competitive edge for small businesses.

