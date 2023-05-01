adobe's frame.io expands its collaboration tools to include photos and pdfs

Adobe has announced the expansion of Frame.io’s collaborative platform to include photos and PDF documents. The innovative move, which was announced ahead of the 2023 NAB Show, not only broadens the cloud-based solution’s appeal to a wider range of creative professionals and businesses, but also brings new opportunities for small businesses to streamline their workflows.

Frame.io was initially a platform for video collaboration. Now, it extends its capabilities to offer users an end-to-end workflow from content capture to edit, review, and approval, all through one centralized hub. It also leverages new native integrations with FUJIFILM X-H2S and X-H2 cameras for a seamless Camera to Cloud experience.

Ashley Still, Senior Vice President, Creative Product Group and Digital Media Growth at Adobe, said, “Frame.io’s new support for images and PDF documents is a game changer, expanding the platform’s appeal to new audiences.”

For small businesses, this expansion could revolutionize their creative processes. Frame.io enables teams to collaborate in real-time, facilitating reviews and approvals, and storing assets in one secure cloud location for easy management. The platform is already utilized by nearly three million creatives, and with the new additions, it will enable creators, brands, agencies, and studios to simplify, centralize, and accelerate their work across still images and PDF assets.

The new Frame.io Camera to Cloud technology transforms traditionally tethered, on-site experiences into remote workflows, allowing photographers and editors to collaborate without being physically together on set. This means photographers can transfer photos immediately from their cameras to Frame.io’s cloud platform, without the need for hard drives, and share assets with stakeholders instantly. The integration with FUJIFILM X-H2 and X-H2S cameras further facilitates instant sharing of RAW photos from the field.

Additionally, Frame.io now fully supports PDF documents, making it easier for teams to review collateral and other project-related materials. New enhancements enable customers to open and mark up PDF files on iPhones and iPads, and view annotations on these devices and the web, just as with videos.

For small businesses concerned about security, Adobe introduced Forensic Watermarking, which provides an extremely secure collaboration platform for working with sensitive pre-release content. This new security service embeds invisible watermarks on video assets as short as 30 seconds, using pixel-level details that can survive screen recording, file copying, and external recording. If there’s a leak, audits can reveal asset ID codes, projects, teams, accounts, user location, and playback time within hours.

Adobe’s latest release of Frame.io will be showcased at the 2023 NAB Show in Las Vegas. The native Frame.io Camera to Cloud integrations for FUJIFILM X-H2 and X-H2S cameras are available now.

Overall, Adobe’s expanded Frame.io offering is a boon for small businesses, enabling them to streamline their creative processes, collaborate remotely, and ensure their work remains secure. As demand for content continues to rise, tools like Frame.io are increasingly essential for small businesses to stay competitive and efficient.